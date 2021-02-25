GIVEAWAY! Passes to a live screening of TOM & JERRY

In Warner Bros. Pictures’ first-ever animation and live-action hybrid feature, “Tom & Jerry” stakes new ground for the iconic characters and their famous rivalry by forcing them to do the unthinkable…..work together to save the day.

Harkening back to Saturday morning cartoons, the movie’s promoters are hosting a VIRTUAL screening on at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27.

Just send us your name an email address (transparency factor: we must forward it to the promotional team) for your virtual screening passes. Three grand prize winners will also receive Tom & Jerry prize packs!

No time to waste!

We will be closing this offer at end of day Thursday, Feb. 25. On Friday, Feb. 26, an email blast will be sent to everyone reminding them of the screening start time and viewing window. On Saturday, an hour prior to showtime, an email with the screening URL and your unique code will be sent directly to each guest.