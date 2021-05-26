“Spirit Untamed” ticket giveaway

The new DreamWorks animated “Spirit Untamed” will be opening in theaters June 4 — and we’ve got four family four-packs of tickets you could win!

“Spirit Untamed” is the next chapter in DreamWorks Animation’s franchise that began with the 2002 Oscar-nominated film “Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron” and includes an Emmy-winning TV series. It’s an epic adventure about a headstrong girl longing for a place to belong who discovers a kindred spirit when her life intersects with a wild horse.

The cast includes Isabela Merced, Julianne Moore, Jake Gyllenhaal, Marsai Martin, Mckenna Grace, Walton Goggins, Andre Braugher and Eiza González.

Watch the trailer or download a digital activity book for kids.