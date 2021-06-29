“Boss Baby: Family Business” ticket giveaway

The new DreamWorks animated film “Boss Baby: Family Business” will be opening in theaters — and streaming on Peacock — Friday, July 2. We’ve got four family four-packs of tickets you could win!

“Boss Baby: Family Business” is the sequel to DreamWorks Animation’s Oscar-nominated blockbuster comedy. The Templeton brothers—Tim (James Marsden, of the X-Men franchise) and his Boss Baby little bro Ted (Alec Baldwin)—have become adults and drifted away from each other. Tim is now a married stay-at-home dad. Ted is a hedge fund CEO. But a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach and a can-do attitude is about to bring them together again … and inspire a new family business.

The cast includes Eva Longoria, Ariana Greenblatt, plus Lisa Kudrow and Jimmy Kimmel, who reprise their roles as parents to Ted and Tim.

Watch the trailer