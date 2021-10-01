Party Planning













We’ve done all the work for you and rounded up all the best party venues and birthday fun to celebrate your child’s special day! Planning a child’s birthday party takes time and creativity. These local businesses can help. They offer exciting venues and party packages that can make your child’s special day fun for everyone!

American Paintball Coliseum

2915 E. Washington St., Phoenix

602-275-5285 • americanpaintballcoliseum.com/phoenix

A fun and safe environment for people of all ages and skills to enjoy the sports of paintball, airsoft, and laser tag. All ages. Choice of paintball, airsoft, laser tag birthday parties. Each package includes two slices of pizza, soft drink and cupcake per guest. Packages starting at $38 per player.

Arizona Humane Society

1521 W. Dobbins Rd., Phoenix • 602-997-7585 • azhumane.org

Ages 5 and up. Animal lovers will enjoy a birthday spent with animal friends. Includes private party room plus decorations, invitations, party host, shelter tour and animal-themed crafts and activities. $225 for 2 hours of party time for up to 20 guests. Additional guests $10 each, up to 25 maximum. Off-site birthday presentations are also available.

Arizona Museum of Natural History

53 N. Macdonald, Mesa • 480-644-2230 • azmnh.org

Have a Dino-Mite birthday party! Basic party package is $250 ($200 for museum members) and includes 1.5 hours in the party room plus unlimited time in the museum for up to 30 guests. Additional guests $5 per child, $9 per adult. During time in the party room, a dedicated facilitator will lead a craft activity. Party favor packets available for $1 each.

Arizona Science Center

600 E. Washington St., Phoenix • 602-716-2070 • azscience.org

Party package includes all-day general admission, entry to amazing exhibitions and hands-on attractions, onstage birthday mention during daily live demonstrations. Print-at-home PDF invitations, CREATE Maker Kit gift for the birthday guest of honor. Pricing $249 members/$299 non-members up to 10 guests. Additional guests $25 per person. Children under 3 FREE.

Arizona Sunrays Gymnastics

15801 N. 32nd St., Phoenix • 602-992-5790

3923 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix • 602-992-5791

arizonasunrays.com

Ages 2-17. One fun-filled hour of activity in the gym and 30 minutes in the party area, choice of table cloth color and matching balloons. 1½ hours; base price $299 includes up to 11 kids, additional party add-ons available.

As You Wish

Locations Valleywide • asyouwishpottery.com

This pottery-painting haven now offers parties to go! The cost is $4 per painter plus the price of pottery. Visit your closest As You Wish (six locations Chandler, Desert Ridge, Glendale, Mesa, Norterra, Tempe) to pick out pottery pieces and take paints and supplies with you. Return everything to the studio, and As You Wish will glaze and fire the pieces, which will be ready for pick-up four days later. In-studio 2-hr party packages are also available starting at $225.

Aspire Kids Sports Center

50 S. Hearthstone Way, Chandler • 480-820-3774 • aspirekidsports.com

Ages 3-14. Gymnastics-inspired games, energetic movement, challenging new experiences and an opportunity to use Olympic regulation gymnastics equipment. Qualified coaches do all the work (except cut the cake!) while the birthday child, family and friends enjoy themselves. Choose from four Saturday afternoon birthday party packages. Prices range from $200-$415.

AZ Grind

8743 E. Pecos Rd., Ste 136, Mesa • 480-888-0499 • azgrindskatepark.com

Unlimited use of the park’s many skating surfaces and features, including ramps, rails, verts and bowls. Party supplies included: table cloth, plates, napkins, forks, along with a gift bag for each guest, AZ Grind T-shirt for the guest of honor and two x-large one-topping pizzas from Barro’s Pizza. Bring your own cake, drinks, ice and cups. Three hours of ride time for up to 10 guests; additional riders $10 each.

$350.

AZ on the Rocks

16447 N. 91st St., Suite 105, Scottsdale • 480-502-9777 • azontherocks.com/birthday-parties

AZ on the Rocks offers a unique and unforgettable birthday party experience. A choice of three birthday party packages Beta, Dyno, and Multi-Pitch. Hours and pricing vary for each package (see website for details). AZR birthday parties offer climbing for all guests — including equipment and instruction, even for beginners — and a chance to try the free-fall device. There is no age limit — we invite all ages, even adults!

AZ Sleepy Teepee

Valleywide • 480-859-1111 • azsleepyteepee.com

The ultimate sleepover transforms your child’s sleepover from ordinary to extraordinary! Birthday party package themes/pricing vary (see website for details). Add on options available. Includes delivery, set-up, styling. Take your childs birthday slumber party to the next level!

Bach to Rock – North Scottsdale

7325 E. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd., Suite 104, Scottsdale • 480-990-8000 • northscottsdale.b2rmusic.com

Rock Birthday Party (ages 7 and up) is a two-hour jam/recording session where the birthday boy or girl becomes a rock star. Karaoke Birthday Party (ages 6 and up) is a 90-minute singing/recording party for kids and adults. Rock City Birthday Party (ages 4-6) is an action-packed 90-minute party that lets children explore instruments up close and see how music is made on keyboards, drums and guitars. No experience necessary. See website for package details/pricing.

Be an Artist

4025 E. Chandler Blvd., No. 6-7, Phoenix • 602-369-4555 • facebook.com/beanartiststudio

Ages 2 and up. Customizable art parties with fun themes, such as painting, cooking, sculpting clay, making chocolate and making a bug condo (for crickets that are released at the end of the party). Or choose your own theme, such as Pokémon Go, and staff will create a party package for you. Prices include private use of the entire facility and such activities as games and parades. Each party ends with a karaoke song of your child’s choice. Bring your own food and cake or have it catered by a partner restaurant. $250 for two hours of art time with up to eight kids.

Beginners Edge Sports Training

7432 E. Tierra Buena, Suite 102, Scottsdale. • 623-748-9453 • thebestinaz.com

Customizable party packages with professionally trained instructors that keep kids running, laughing and playing. Choose from our indoor, climate controlled, award winning facility in Scottsdale or BEST can bring the party & sports equipment to you. Prices start at $150. Call for details.

Bricks Studio

4550 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix • 602-954-5200 • bricksstudio.com

All ages. Celebrate with dancing and games during music-and movement-themed parties, including ballet, hip-hop, princess, rock star, sports, karate and yoga. Packages include party planner, set up/clean up, decorations/party supplies, instructors, desserts & drinks, crafts & games. $425 for 1 ½ hours for up to 12 guests. Studio rental is also available as well as virtual birthday parties!

BubbleManiacs

Valleywide • 602-324-9550 • bubblemaniacs.com

Bring the fun and excitement of bubbles and foam to your next party! BubbleManiacs piles up the fun with unique immersive foam parties. Choose between glow-in-the-dark or colored foam. Available Valleywide year-round and perfect for ages 3 and up. See website for complete details on party packages and pricing.

Build-A-Bear Workshop

5 Valley locations • buildabear.com

Enjoy the Build-A-Bear experience in the comfort of your own home with the At-Home Party Box. Same-day delivery or in-store pick up available. Party box includes dolls, clothing, condos, birth certificates, party hats, party stickers, activity sheets and 1 plush, light-up cupcake keepsake for the guest of honor. Choose from Rainbow Unicorn, Rainbow Hearts and Girl Scout themed boxes, Prices start at $70.24 for up to 4 guests.

Butterfly Wonderland

9500 E. Via de Ventura, Scottsdale • 480-800-3000 • butterflywonderland.com/birthday-parties

Ages 4 and up. Celebrate your birthday with the butterflies! Birthday party packages include a private party room, all-day admission to Butterfly Wonderland and its exhibits, cake and drinks, choice of party themes and a special gift for the birthday child. Pizza and extra experiences available. Prices start at $350. *NOTE: Please call (480) 800-3000, ext. 204 to inquire about birthday parties and capacity limitations. Due to COVID, they are approved on a case by case basis.

Creative Color Art Studios with Carrie Curran

8300 N. Hayden Rd., Suite A100, Scottsdale • 480-478-8121 • carriecurranart.com/kids-birthday-parties

Ages 6 and up. Pick from a popular theme or have the staff design a work of art of your child’s choice to recreate. Bring your own food, beverages and cake. All art supplies provided. Every child takes home new art skills and a wonderful art piece to forever treasure! 2 hours. $35 per painter, 10-painter minimum. Virtual and Mobile services also available, call for pricing.

Castles N’ Coasters

9445 Metro Parkway East, Phoenix • 602-997-7575 • castlesncoasters.com

All ages. Parties In The Park featuring all-day unlimited rides, one hour in a party room with a personal party host, pizza, drinks, ice cream, and t-shirt for the birthday boy/girl. 15-person minimum. Call for pricing.

Christopher The Magician

Valleywide • 602-493-9700 • christopherthemagician.com

Since 1995, Christopher has amazed Valley kids at more than 5000 birthday parties. Christopher’s silly magic shows are packed with kid-appropriate comedy, audience participation and loads of crazy surprises that keep kids laughing from start to finish. Perfect for ages 3-up, available Valleywide. See website for full details on pricing and party packages that can include magic lessons, balloon animals and more

City of Chandler Tumbleweed Recreation Center

745 E. Germann Rd., Chandler • 480-782-2909 • chandleraz.gov/tumbleweed

Ages 3 and up. Party packages include 45 minutes of activity time and 45 minutes of celebration in a classroom with paper products, decorations, craft supplies and a party host. Craft, baking, mad science, sports, princess and superhero themes available. $130-$210 for 10 children; $10 for each additional child up to 20 maximum. Optional cake, cupcake and pizza add-ons.

Crayola Imagine Arts Academy

Chandler, Gilbert, Queen Creek, Mesa • 602-612-7778 • sephoenix.imagineartsacademy.com

Make the little artist in your life feel extra special with our Magical Creatures Art Party. Each child is encouraged to put their own creative spin on their project, so no two projects are the same. They are guided through a fun art activity by well-trained, dynamic instructors that make sure that each child feels successful and accomplished. In-person at the venue of your choice or virtual parties. Add-ons available. Ages 5-12. 1 ½ hour party. Call for pricing.

Dave & Buster’s

Locations Valleywide • daveandbusters.com

Dave & Buster’s kids birthday parties are perfect for all ages. With kid-friendly food to keep them fueled for fun and hundreds of games in our Million Dollar Midway, there’s something for everyone! Party Platter or Premium Buffet Birthday Packages. $15 to $30 Power Game card for each guest, unlimited drinks, plus special gift for the guest of honor. See website for pricing and package details.

Desert Breeze Railroad

660 N. Desert Breeze Blvd. East, Chandler • 480-893-6652 • desertbreezerr.com

Ages 2-10. Engineer Party Deal: $14.50 plus tax per child (10 child minimum). Includes rides, engineer cap for the birthday child, printable invitations, ice cream, balloons, party host and 2-hr reserved seating for up to 40 people at our Birthday Party Patio. Check out our website for more information and more party options! Deposit required.

Enchanted Island Amusement Park

1202 W. Encanto Blvd., Phoenix • 602-254-1200 • enchantedisland.com

All ages. Unlimited rides and attractions, including the Dragon Wagon, CP Huntington Train, Kiddie Cars and Parachute Tower. Basic party package includes dedicated host, party favors, ice cream and a T-shirt for guest of honor. Two hours; $158.99 for up to 6 plus birthday child. Do-it-yourself and private packages are also available.

Engineering for Kids

2451 N. Arizona Ave., Chandler • 480-779-8184 • engineeringforkids.com

Ages 4 and older. 1-hr use of facility plus a choice from three engineering activities for up to 10 children ($10 extra for each additional child). Packages include two hosts, printable party invitations and a T-shirt for the birthday child. Call for pricing.

Fantastic Fire Department

Valleywide • 602-324-7100 • fantasticfiredept.com

Have a real fire truck at your child’s party! Since 2009, Fantastic Fire Department has brought five alarm fun to thousands of Valley parties. Our fire truck arrives loaded with themed games, prizes, spraying the fire hose, fire truck rides and more. Perfect for ages 2 and up. See our website for complete info on party packages and pricing.

FatCats

Gilbert, Mesa, Queen Creek locations • fatcatsfun.com

Have all out fun when you have a fun and fabulous birthday party at FatCats!

Choice of bowling, arcade or movie party themes. Add-ons available. $14.99-$24.99 per person; 8-person minimum.

Freestone Railroad

1021 E. Juniper, Gilbert • 480-632-2702 • freestonerr.com

Ages 2-10. Engineer Party Deal: $15.50 plus tax per child (10 child minimum) Includes rides, an engineer cap for the birthday child, printable invitations, ice cream, balloons, party host and reserved seating for up to 40 guests at our Birthday Party Patio. Check out our website for more information and more party options! Deposit required.

Funny Magic For Kids

3120 W. Wagoner Rd., Phoenix • 623-570-5996 • funnymagicforkids.com

Laughter-filled, interactive magic shows for kids and families at your venue. . Choice of 45 or 60-minute birthday party package. Prices start at $250. Ranked No. 1 on Yelp. Visit website to learn more.

Giggle Kidz

2988 N. Alma School Rd., #2, Chandler • 480-476-9565

6042 N. 59th Ave., Glendale • 623-440-6673

giggleskidz.com

Ages 9 mo. – 6 yrs. (any child over 6 will not be allowed on play equipment). Giggle Kidz provides room for 2-hrs for up to 10 children, each additional child $10. Additional time increments available. See website for details.

Great Arizona Puppet Theater

302 W. Latham St., Phoenix • 602-262-2050 • azpuppets.org

Ages 0-12. The theater is open, however, we are holding off on scheduling indoor parties at the theater for a little while longer. To schedule a special performance at your location shows start at $300. Additional fees for mileage and show choice may apply.

Gymboree Play & Music

Scottsdale, Glendale, Chandler • gymboreeclasses.com

Ages 0-5. Choose your child’s favorite theme, and we’ll create a private, personalized party experience filled with kid-friendly activities guaranteed to be 100 percent fun, with zero cleanup! We specialize in 1st birthday parties all the way through to 5th birthday parties. The entire facility is yours for the entire time slot of 90 minutes. Additional 30-minute slots may be added. Member discounts apply; non-members are welcome! Contact your local Gymboree for pricing.

i.d.e.a. Museum

150 W. Pepper Place, Mesa • 480-644-2468 • ideamuseum.org

All ages. Nurture your child’s creativity with hands-on art or robotics activities at his/her celebration. All parties include museum admission for guests, private party room (90 minutes or 2 hours, based on package), party host, party setup/cleanup and basic decorations. Prices start at $225 (members), $250 (non-members). Guests beyond the base party are extra.

iFly

9206 E. Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale • 480-712-4359 • iflyworld.com/phoenix

Ages 3 and up. Phoenix’s first indoor skydiving facility uses giant fans to form a wind tunnel that propels guests into flight. See website for party packages and pricing.

Kroc Corps Community Center

1375 E. Broadway Rd., Phoenix • 602-425-5000 • krocphoenix.org

Ages 5-16. Splash Bash Pool Party includes full access to the Kroc Corps aquatics center with water cannons, splash buckets, a 170-foot twisting slide and a splash pad for little guests. Party packages include swim passes for 15 to 50 people and an event attendant. Bring your own food and beverages or have it catered. Three hours of swim time. $250-$500.

K1 Speed

2425 S. 21st St., Phoenix • 602-275-5278 • k1speed.com

Two to four practice, qualifying and final electric go-kart races consisting of at least 12 laps each. Junior Mini Grand Prix Package includes pizza and drinks, medals for top three finishers, racing score sheet, podium photo. Must be 4-foot tall. $60 per child ($70 Fri, Sat, Sun).

Laser and Mirror Maze

9500 E. Via de Ventura, Scottsdale • 480-270-6200 • odyseamirrormaze.com/mirror-maze.html

Guests will be amazed and amused at this high-energy, action-packed birthday party. Packages include private party room, Laser and Mirror Maze tickets, cupcakes, water bottles, goodie bags, special room decorations and a dedicated birthday party hostess. Pizza and extras available.

Legoland Discovery Center Arizona

5000 S. Arizona Mills Circle, Suite 135, Tempe • 480-565-7079 • legolanddiscoverycenter.com/arizona

Lego- themed room for 60 minutes with a host, admission for up to 30 individuals (ages 3 and up), free admission, pizza and soft drinks, activity lanyard and birthday button for the birthday child, fun party games, and an exclusive LEGO model for all the children to take home! Contact us to book today! Call for pricing.

Luv2Play

15495 W. Bell Rd., Suite 104, Surprise • 623-584-2767

2460 W. Happy Valley Rd., Phoenix • 623-324-9151

luv2play.com

Ages 12 and younger. This indoor playground includes an 8,000-square foot, tri-level playground with slides, tunnels, a ball pit with ball blaster, arcade games, and kiddie rides. Play in a grocery store, theater, doctor’s office and beauty parlor. Separate toddler and baby play areas. Birthday packages contact your location for details and pricing.

Mad Hatter Party Rentals

602-796-1697 • madhatterpartyrentals.com

We’re a full-service production company with the talent and equipment needed to produce any type of event. Whether it’s the wedding of your dreams or the party of the century, we’re here to help you create an event your friends and family will never forget!

Mad Science of Northeast Phoenix

480-222-2233 • nephoenix.madscience.org

Ages 5-12. Mad Sciences comes to your venue. High-energy, interactive shows feature demonstrations, chemical reactions (kids can make slime or putty) and other science activities. Many party themes and add-ons available, including dry-ice potions, science of cotton candy, rocket launch, goody bags and lab coats. Packages start at $235.

Main Event

10315 W. McDowell Rd., Avondale • 623-936-5300

1735 S. Santan Village Parkway, Gilbert • 480-462-2200

8545 S. Emerald Dr., Tempe • 480-753-1200

mainevent.com

Main Event birthdays are epic for kids with state-of-the-art bowling, multi-level laser tag and an arcade games gallery featuring more than 100 of the latest interactive arcade games. Party packages start at $11.99-$29.99 per person, 10-person minimum. Add-ons include souvenir bowling pins and goody bags.

MacDonald’s Ranch

26540 N. Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale • 480-585-0239 • macdonaldsranch.com

Birthday parties available starting Nov. 2021 – Apr. 2022. Up to 12 years. Party options include a horse-pulled hayride, train ride or trail ride through the desert. Kids get to play such games as a bean-bag toss, horseshoes, steer-head rope and more; there also is a petting zoo and bonfire. Bring your own food, cake and decorations, or cook your own food on a charcoal grill. Call for pricing.

McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park

7301 E. Indian Bend Rd., Scottsdale • 480-312-2312 • therailroadpark.com

Ages 3-8. The party inside a real train car includes mini-train and carousel rides, two party hosts, T-shirt for the birthday child, group photo, balloons, a paper engineer hat for each guest, train postcard, ice cream, punch, paper products. Ninety minutes. $80 plus $6 per person; 20-guest maximum.

Mini Golf on the Go

Valleywide • 602-218-8829 • minigolfonthego.com

Tee up for fun! Mini Golf on the Go is Arizona’s portable mini golf that comes to you. Our professional-grade 9 and 18 hole mini golf courses can be set up in your yard, school, park or other location for a fun party experience that comes to you. Challenging obstacles, LED lighting and all the accessories are included to make your party a hole in one. Perfect for all ages, available Valleywide year-round. Full details on party packages and pricing are shown on the website.

Mother Nature’s Farm

1663 E. Baseline Rd., Gilbert • 480-892-5874 • mothernaturesfarm.com/parties

Birthday parties at the farm with a 10-child minimum include a pumpkin for each child to take home, the hayride, spider web crawl, Alexander’s Adventure Maze, the animals and a private air bounce for $100 plus $10 per person. You are welcome to bring food, cake, and party activities. Four tables will be reserved for 2 hours, and guests may stay at the farm as long as they wish once your party has ended.

My Gym

690 N. Cooper Rd., #105, Gilbert, AZ • (480) 758-5879

7942 N. Oracle Rd., Tucson • (520) 514-9192

mygym.com

Ages 6 weeks to 10 years. Customizable theme and party activities plus private access to the entire gym. Party includes decorations, paper products, tablecloths and utensils. Ninety minutes. $260-$410. members $235-$385.

My Studio Party Virtual

1-833-677-2825 • mystudioparty.ca

Throw a fun virtual birthday party they will never forget. Not only are our parties unique and fun, they are also designed to boost your child’s creativity and self-confidence. Parties offered: Pop Dance, Slime party, Hip Hop, Minecraft, and Arts & Craft! Prices $149 and up.

Octane Raceway

9119 E. Indian Bend Rd., Scottsdale• 602-427-4405 • octaneraceway.com

Ages 10 and up; 54-inch height requirement for racing. Choose from 3 birthday party packages. Eight-guest minimum; includes kart racing, pizza, soft drinks, Octane t shirt for guest of honor and an Octane gift for each guest, $10-$20 Bonus game card. Call for prices.

Party Jungle Indoor Amusement Park

12046 N. 32nd St., Phoenix • 602-923-9444 • party-jungle.com

We are an indoor amusement park for children 2-10, offering carnival rides, mini golf, a jungle gym and lazer tag all for one low admission price. We also have 5 private party rooms to host the best birthday parties, starting at just $249 and a Household Membership for $9.99 monthly for the entire family!

Phoenix Youth Circus Arts

Valleywide • 480-444-8617 • phxyouthcircus.org

We bring the circus to your back yard or a public park for any size group of kids! A typical arrangement would be two circus coaches for up to 15 kids for 90 minutes ($250). Kids are led through stations in juggling (balls, flower sticks, or plate-spinning), acrobatics and tumbling, and balancing (tight-wire and rola bola). Kids finish with a “show-off” where participants perform a few tricks for one another to music.

Phoenix Zoo

455 N. Galvin Parkway, Phoenix • 602-914-4333 • phoenixzoo.org

Calling all party animals! Let the Phoenix Zoo host your child’s next birthday party and enjoy a fun, stress-free day celebrating. All parties include Zoo admission, a personal party host, party favor bag, crafts, activities, cake, ice cream and much more! With a wide range of party options, it’s sure to be a wildly good time! $350 ($300 members).

Pinspiration

Valleywide • pinspiration.com

A DIY Pinterest inspired High-end creative parties by reservation and fun art experience projects for kids and adults available anytime. Prices vary for 10 guests. You can add additional guests to all party options for an additional fee per child.

Puppet Pie

1301 Grand Ave., Studio 4, Phoenix • 602 842 9433 • puppetpie.com

Enjoy a unique birthday party experience with interactive puppet programming at our workshop or your location. You can even have a special visit from the Popsicle Fairy Puppet in the Puppet Pie Ice Cream Truck! Packages start at just $250.

Rachel’s Young At Art Studio

7366 E. Shea Blvd., Suite 112, Scottsdale • 480-621-6155 • rachelsyoungatart.com/parties

Come celebrate your little one’s special day with us and customize your very own pARTy! Choose a theme and our enthusiastic teachers will help each child create multiple studio projects that they can take home. Best of all, leave the mess here! Our parties can be customized for children turning 2-9 years old. You get to reserve the entire studio for your party and must book at least two weeks in advance with a $100 nonrefundable deposit. Parties are two hours long and include 12 children for $350. Each additional child is $15. Make your party extra special with face painting, cupcake decorating, a decorated shirt for the birthday child, or art kit party favors for your guests!”

Radical Reptile Fun

Statewide • 602-935-6011 • radicalreptilefun.com

We are the most affordable Reptile Birthday Party in Arizona. We bring the Reptile House to you both in person and virtually! Kids can cuddle with a tortoise, have a lizard on their head, and a snake around their neck, all while learning educational up to date facts! Party packages start at $150 and up.

Ready, Set, Play!

4568 E. Cactus Rd., Phoenix • 602-482-0287 • readysetplayaz.com

Ages 6 months to 6 years. Bouncers, climbers, rides and toys for little ones. Party includes a coordinator, access to private rooms, background music and coffee for adults. Pizza can be ordered through Ready, Set, Play for $21. Two hours $325 up to 10 kids/20 adults.

Sky Zone Phoenix

4857 E. Greenway Rd., Suite A, Scottsdale • 602-493-5867 • skyzone.com/phoenix

All ages. Trampoline time, party room with paper goods, host, pizza, drinks, invitations, gift for guest of honor. 2 hours. Starting at $275.

Storybook Entertainment

480-254-3994 • storybookentertainmentaz.com

All ages. This local company brings just about any character, princess or superhero to life, and most are trained actors. They perform, interact with kids and host a craft project or event. Storybook offers brilliant party packages, such as the Swimming Mermaid Party (that comes with both a mermaid character and a lifeguard) and even a Music Video Party (kids learn a dance routine and a videographer tapes a 30-minute performance). Prices range from $95 to $575. Add-ons include everything from additional characters to party favors and decorations.

Superstition Farm

3440 S. Hawes Rd., Mesa • 602-432-6865 • superstitionfarm.com

All ages. Celebrate your child’s birthday with a fun farm party. Two hours in a private birthday corral, hayride, guided petting zoo, milk bar with 13, Udder Delights ice cream, Bring your cake, decorations and supplies. Add ons available. $250 up to 15 guests, each additional guest $12 each.

Sunshine Sunflower Studio

700 W Campbell Ave., #3, Phoenix, AZ 85013 • 352-601-6084 • sunshinesunflower.com

At Sunshine Sunflower Studio, we love to help our creative community to make memories and masterpieces together. For little artists 5+, we offer a variety of clay projects, paint your own pottery, or paint on canvas. Cost is $225-250 depending on your project. A deposit of $100 is required to hold your spot. The balance is due on the day of your party. Parties include up to 10 children. Additional children can participate at a fee of $20 per child. Ages 12+ can also choose a pottery wheel party, which is limited to 8 friends and costs $440 for a 2 hour session. All materials and firing fees are included.

The Petite Party Co

thepetitepartyco.com

Offers luxury kids party rentals, such as tables, chairs, linens, and a white bounce house to complete all your party needs for any occasion. Ages 1-6.

The Slumber Shack

Valleywide • 480-599-0421 • theslumbershack.com

We are a mobile business that throws the best slumber party ever or go glamping with your family and friends with The Slumber Shack. We modified travel trailers to be fun hangouts with up to 10 comfortable, memory foam beds, a flat screen TV, Bluetooth stereo, karaoke microphone and other fun additions that take a sleepover to the next level. We’ll set up right in front of your home, on your property or at a selection of campgrounds. Perfect for ages 9 and older. Packages start at $395.

Tilt Studios

5000 Arizona Mills Circle, No. 669, Tempe • 480-648-1222 • tiltstudio.com

Ages 3 and up. Modern, interactive video games plus an entire second floor dedicated to such classic games as Pac Man and Asteroids. Attractions include Time Freak interactive 3-D prop game. Party packages include pizza, soda, and cupcakes plus a $25 game card for each guest, free online invitations. Call for pricing.

Tolmachoff Farms

5726 N. 75th Ave., Glendale • 602-377-4747 • tolmachoff-farms.com

Months available for parties: Nov. 15-Dec. 15 & Feb.-Apr. Ages 2-12. Two hours of party time with 30 minute setup and 30 minute tear-down time. Gift/souvenir for the birthday child, train ride, petting zoo, pedal carts, tricycles, corn box, tunnel slides, jumping pillow, party host, covered picnic area. Bring your own food, cake and ice cream. $275 up to 25 guests (additional guests $10 each).

Topgolf

Scottsdale, Glendale, Gilbert • topgolf.com

Topgolf is a fun and easy idea for your next kids or teen birthday party. No work, no stress, and no mess. Package includes two hours of game play. Special party menu: Mini cheeseburgers, chicken fingers, tater tots, and seasonal fruit, plus unlimited drinks. Junior Lifetime Memberships for all party guests. Dedicated team to set up and manage party. Pricing $300 for up to 12 kids and $450 for up to 18 kids. Add-ons include Topgolf’s famous “injectable donut holes”, goodie bags with sunglasses and water bottles, Topgolf coach. Book online or create a custom package.

Uptown Alley

13525 N. Litchfield Rd., Surprise • 623-975-PLAY (7529) • uptownalleysurprise.com

Three party packages $17.99-$25.99 per guest plus tax and gratuity. Includes bowling (shoes included) or laser tag. $10-$15 in game play for each guest, food,drink and cookies.

Xtreme Gymnastics

14000 N. Hayden Rd., #102, Scottsdale • 480-596-3543 • xtremegymnastics.com

Come and celebrate your child’s birthday party in our state-of-the-art facility. Lots of energetic activities to have a BLAST! Allow our safety certified staff to run the show and do all the clean up! In-ground trampolines and 40′ tumble trak, obstacle courses and an open foam pit. Party package includes trained staff, 1-hr. active play in the gym, 30 min. in the party area, decorations, table cloth, plates and napkins. Add-ons available. Package starts at $289 (up to 10 guests), $11.50 for each additional guest.

