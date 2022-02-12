Kids Dental Health Activities Happening at The Children’s Museum Throughout February

February is National Children’s Dental Health Month and Delta Dental has teamed up with the Children’s Museum of Phoenix to offer a variety of programs and events to educate parents and kids about children’s oral health.

There will be several interactive activities, shows and educational information all related to the mouth, teeth and good dental hygiene.

Programs include:

The Great Flossini Presents “The Totally Tooth-Ular Magic Show”.

Audience members become a part of the show with highly interactive magic routines designed specifically to reinforce the importance of brushing, flossing, eating healthy foods and visiting the dentist regularly. Upcoming shows will be on February 16 and 25 at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. with a special showing on Members-Only Night on Feb 18 at 5:30 p.m.

From First Tooth to Loose Tooth – a Q&A session with pediatric dentistry students from A.T. Still University.

This program invites parents to ask questions about anything from thumb-sucking to the best time to take your baby to the dentist. Upcoming shows on Feb 12 and 26 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is performing the following fun oral health-themed puppet shows: Lil’ Dino’s Baby Toothat 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Sat. Feb 12 The Pirate and the Tooth Fairyat 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Sun. Feb. 13 Baby Bunny Brushes His Teethat 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Sat. Feb. 19, Sun. Feb. 20 and Sat. Feb. 26



In addition, there are a variety of daily hands-on activities including art projects, teaching proper brushing techniques and flossing tactics, crafts to create tooth-saver necklaces, educational opportunities in the KIDchen and The Children’s Garden to learn about healthy foods to eat to keep teeth staying healthy and bright. Plus, there will be programs about the teeth of various animals.

“Smile Bags” containing toothbrushes, toothpaste, floss, and fun facts about dental health will be available daily 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to all visitors throughout the month.

All the oral health programming and activities are free with a paid Museum admission of $16 per person. Children under the age of 1 are free as are Members of the Children’s Museum of Phoenix.

“Tooth decay is the number one chronic disease among children and is nearly 100% preventable. By partnering with the Children’s Museum of Phoenix, we hope to educate parents and children to establish good oral health habits and recognize the power of a healthy smile,” said Michael Jones, president and chief executive officer of Delta Dental of Arizona.

Masks are required for all visitors ages 2 and up regardless of vaccination status.

For a full schedule of activities at the Children’s Museum of Phoenix throughout the month of February, visit www.childrensmuseumofphoenix.org/events.