Free Entrance Days for National Parks 2023

The National Park Service will have five entrance fee-free days in 2023 that provide free admittance to all national parks for everyone.

The free entrance dates for 2023 are:

Arizona is home to three National Parks including the Grand Canyon, Saguaro National Park in Tucson where you’ll find the nation’s largest cacti, and the Petrified Forest outside of Holbrook.

“National parks are really amazing places and we want everyone to experience them,” said National Park Service Director Chuck Sams. “The entrance fee-free days encourage people to discover the beauty, history and inspiration awaiting them in more than 400 national parks throughout the country.”

The fee waiver for the fee-free days applies only to National Park Service entrance fees and does not cover amenity or user fees for camping, boat launches, transportation, special tours, or other activities.

For more information about what there is to see and do at each park, visit NPS.gov or the NPS app.