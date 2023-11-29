Enter to win tickets to Zoo Lights at the Phoenix Zoo

It’s the Valley’s favorite holiday tradition – ZooLights! Shining bigger and brighter than ever with nearly four million lights, hundreds of dazzling displays, brand new Wildlife Lanterns and the return of the tallest floating tree in North America showcasing ORIGINAL music and a synchronized light show!

The adventure doesn’t stop there – visit the enhanced s’mores station, swing into the season in our interactive Glow Garden and wind your way through the immersive 200-foot-long light tunnel! And of course, Santa will make his way to the Zoo for photo ops as well!

5:30 – 10:30 P.M through January 14, 2024

PURCHASE ONLINE | $30 General, $25 Member

PURCHASE AT GATE | $35 General, $30 Member

Children ages 2 and under are free.

Enter for your chance at winning 4 tickets to ZooLights!