Enter to win tickets to Zoo Lights at the Phoenix Zoo

Immerse yourself in a winter wonderland at The Valley’s favorite holiday tradition, ZooLights! Get in the holiday spirit as millions of twinkling lights transform the Zoo into a dazzling spectacle, guiding you through the illuminated pathways alongside animal habitats and Zoo trails.

Don’t miss our brand-new light show, featuring vibrant visuals and mesmerizing music that will captivate visitors of all ages. Warm up with delicious treats at our cozy s’mores pits and sip on delicious hot cocoa as you take in the festive atmosphere. Enjoy a stroll through the 200-foot-long light tunnel, get your photo with Santa and embrace the opportunity to create lasting memories in a magical setting. ZooLights is the perfect way to celebrate the season and experience the Zoo in a whole new light.

5:30 – 10:30 P.M through January 12, 2025

PURCHASE ONLINE | $30 General, $25 Member

PURCHASE AT GATE | $35 General, $30 Member

Children ages 2 and under are free.

Enter for your chance at winning 4 tickets to ZooLights!