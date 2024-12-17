Wednesday, December 18, 2024
HomeArticlesEnter to win tickets to Zoo Lights at the Phoenix Zoo
ArticlesGiveawayThings to do

Enter to win tickets to Zoo Lights at the Phoenix Zoo

Kate Reed
Kate Reed
0

Immerse yourself in a winter wonderland at The Valley’s favorite holiday tradition, ZooLights! Get in the holiday spirit as millions of twinkling lights transform the Zoo into a dazzling spectacle, guiding you through the illuminated pathways alongside animal habitats and Zoo trails.

Don’t miss our brand-new light show, featuring vibrant visuals and mesmerizing music that will captivate visitors of all ages. Warm up with delicious treats at our cozy s’mores pits and sip on delicious hot cocoa as you take in the festive atmosphere. Enjoy a stroll through the 200-foot-long light tunnel, get your photo with Santa and embrace the opportunity to create lasting memories in a magical setting. ZooLights is the perfect way to celebrate the season and experience the Zoo in a whole new light.

5:30 – 10:30 P.M through January 12, 2025

PURCHASE ONLINE | $30 General, $25 Member
PURCHASE AT GATE | $35 General, $30 Member
Children ages 2 and under are free.

Enter for your chance at winning 4 tickets to ZooLights!

Giveaway Entry Form

Enter for your chance to win!

"*" indicates required fields

First Name*
Last Name*
City*

 

Previous article
Brrr-illant Books for Winter
Next article
Enter to win 4 tickets to the Harlem Globetrotters!
Kate Reed
Kate Reedhttp://www.raisingarizonakids.com

RELATED ARTICLES

STAY CONNECTED

14,158FansLike
2,110FollowersFollow
904FollowersFollow
9,637FollowersFollow
1,850SubscribersSubscribe

Sign up for our FREE eNewsletter!

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Calendar

search our Calendar

Post View

Important Links

About Us

Advertising

Contact Us

  • Raising Arizona Kids
  • 932 South Hunters Run
  • Show Low, AZ 85901
  • Phone: 480-991-KIDS (5437)
  • Email us

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Raising Arizona Kids, Inc. | All rights reserved | Website by Web Publisher PRO