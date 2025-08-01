The School of Ballet Arizona’s New Mesa Classes begin August 19th!

The School of Ballet Arizona will soon be enrolling young students, ages 4-7, in its new school year ballet program in the East Valley. Children can take a trial class starting Tuesday, August 19th as part of the enrollment process.

Children’s Division offers an introduction to the art of ballet by promoting the exploration of creativity and expression through movement. The School of Ballet Arizona syllabus is created to introduce children to ballet technique. Once students complete this division, they will have knowledge of basic ballet concepts that they can take with them no matter what their next step might be.

No previous ballet training is necessary!

Students must pre-register

A trial class is required for placement prior to enrolling. Trial classes are $15.

Join The School of Ballet Arizona in Mesa

Ages 4-5 (Primary A) | Tuesdays 3:45 – 4:30 PM

Tuesdays 3:45 – 4:30 PM Ages 5-7 (Primary B) | Tuesdays 4:30 – 5:30 PM

Located at Center for Child & Family Wellness,

424 W. Rio Salado Parkway, Mesa, AZ 85201.

Learn more at: balletaz.org/eastcampus

ABOUT THE SCHOOL

The School of Ballet Arizona is available to dancers of all ages through three different programs: Children’s Division, Lower Division, and Upper Division (which includes pre-professional training). The Children’s Division is for ages four and up, with no prior experience required. This level offers an introduction to the art of ballet by promoting the exploration of creativity and expression through movement. The Lower Division (ages eight and up) is divided into four levels and the syllabus is created to begin formal training in traditional classical ballet.

For the Upper Division and Professional Program (located at the Phoenix Campus), students must possess the determination to commit to a serious ballet program and may have the opportunity to perform alongside Ballet Arizona’s professional dancers as part of their training. Students at The School of Ballet Arizona receive a rare opportunity to perform with student musicians in partnership with the Phoenix Youth Symphony Orchestras. Students are also able to have their pointe shoes fitted by official Freed of London USA representatives.

The School of Ballet Arizona also offers open classes for adult students of all experience levels, including adults who used to dance and would like to get back into the studio, to ballet novices. Parents can take classes in the same state-of-the-art studios where their children train and enjoy the same high-level instruction.