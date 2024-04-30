İstanbul escort bayan sivas escort samsun escort bayan sakarya escort Muğla escort Mersin escort Escort malatya Escort konya Kocaeli Escort Kayseri Escort izmir escort bayan hatay bayan escort antep Escort bayan eskişehir escort bayan erzurum escort bayan elazığ escort diyarbakır escort escort bayan Çanakkale Bursa Escort bayan Balıkesir escort aydın Escort Antalya Escort ankara bayan escort Adana Escort bayan

Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Embark on a Wild Summer Adventure with Camp Zoo at the Phoenix Zoo!

Photo by Dave Seibert.

Are you ready to ignite your child’s sense of wonder and curiosity? Look no further than Camp Zoo at the Phoenix Zoo – an exciting summer camp experience designed to captivate young minds and foster a deep connection with the natural world.

Connecting with Nature Through Creativity

At Camp Zoo, every day is an exciting adventure! Campers go on invigorating nature walks, meet fascinating animals and discover the secrets of wild places and wild things. Guided by their curiosity – and leaders – campers will engage in games, learning activities and crafts, all centered around animal habitats both at the Zoo and in the wild.

Explore

It’s not just a camp; it’s an exploration of the wonders that nature has to offer. Campers will discover their artistic side as they connect with nature through art, science, conservation and play. Imagine your child creating masterpieces inspired by the unique habitats of their favorite animal at the Zoo, learning about wildlife conservation through hands-on activities and understanding the role each of us plays in preserving our planet.

A Day in the Life of a Camper

Mornings at Camp Zoo are spent outdoors, enjoying the beauty of the natural world. Campers will enjoy behind-the-scenes peeks at some of the Zoo’s animals, making each day a unique and memorable experience. In the afternoon, the fun continues indoors with engaging games, creative crafts and interactive learning sessions. It’s the perfect balance of adventure and education, ensuring a well-rounded and enriching camp experience.

Camp Zoo June & July

Camp Zoo caters to a wide age range of children, from kindergarten to sixth grade. Each session spans a week, providing ample time for campers to immerse themselves in the wonders of nature and forge lasting friendships. Please note that kindergarten is half-day only.

Mark your calendars – registration for this extraordinary adventure opens March 1, 2024.

Don’t miss the chance to make this summer unforgettable for your child. Enroll them in Camp Zoo at the Phoenix Zoo, where every day promises laughter, learning and the joy of discovering the magic that nature has to offer. Let the adventure begin at the Best. Camp. Ever!

To learn more about Camp Zoo or to enroll, visit phoenixzoo.org

