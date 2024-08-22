Free Entrance Days for National Parks 2024/25

Entrance to America’s national parks — including the Grand Canyon — will be free six days a year, starting with Martin Luther King, Jr. Day through Veterans Day. Learn more here: nps.gov/planyourvisit/fee-free-parks.htm
The free entrance days are available at more than 400 National Park Service sites nationwide, including 22 in Arizona. See the Arizona list below or learn more here: azstateparks.com
Fourth grade students continue to have free access to national parks through the Every Kid Outdoors program, which offers free admission to national parks for fourth graders and their families. Parents and educators can print passes at everykidoutdoors.gov. The passes admit all children ages 16 and younger and up to three adults per family. Passes are valid from September 1– August 31. Get the brochure here: everykidoutdoors.gov/media/EKO_4thGrade_Brochure_2023.pdf
Free entrance days for 2024
• January 15 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
• April 20 – First Day of National Park Week
• June 19 – Juneteenth
• August 4 – Great American Outdoors Day
• September 28 – National Public Lands Day
• November 11 – Veterans Day
Free entrance days for 2025
• January 20 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
• April 16 – First Day of National Park Week
• June 19 – Juneteenth
• August 4 – Great American Outdoors Day
• September 27 – National Public Lands Day
• November 11 – Veterans Day
Arizona State Parks and National Parks
ARIZONA STATE PARKS: azstateparks.com
Alamo Lake State Park
US 60 and Alamo Rd, Wenden, AZ 85357
azstateparks.com/alamo-lake
Buckskin Mountain State Park
5476 North US Hwy 95, Parker, AZ 85344
azstateparks.com/buckskin
Catalina State Park
11570 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85737
azstateparks.com/catalina
Cattail Cove State Park
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86405
(15 mi. S of Lake Havasu on Hwy 95)
azstateparks.com/cattail-cove
Colorado River State Historic Park
201 N 4th Ave, Yuma, AZ 85364
azstateparks.com/colorado-river
Dankworth Pond State Park
8600 US-191, Safford, AZ 85546
azstateparks.com/dankworth-pond
Dead Horse Ranch State Park
675 Dead Horse Ranch Rd, Cottonwood, AZ 86326
azstateparks.com/dead-horse
Fool Hollow Lake Recreation Area
1500 N Fool Hollow Lake, Show Low, AZ 85901
azstateparks.com/fool-hollow
Fort Verde State Historic Park
125 E Hollamon St, Camp Verde, AZ 86322
azstateparks.com/fort-verde
Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial State Park
(The park is located 2 miles south of Yarnell on southbound State Route 89)
azstateparks.com/hotshots
Homolovi State Park
HCR 63, Box 5, Winslow, AZ 86047
(I-40 Exit 257, 1.5 mi. N on Hwy 87)
azstateparks.com/homolovi
Jerome State Historic Park
100 Douglas Rd, Jerome, AZ 86331
azstateparks.com/jerome
Kartchner Caverns State Park
2980 S Hwy 90, Benson, AZ 85602
(9 mi. South of Benson on Hwy 90)
azstateparks.com/kartchner
Lake Havasu State Park
699 London Bridge Rd, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
azstateparks.com/lake-havasu
Lost Dutchman State Park
6109 N. Apache Trail, Apache Junction, AZ 85119
azstateparks.com/lost-dutchman
Lyman Lake State Park
St. Johns, AZ 85936
(11 mi. S of St. Johns on Hwy 191)
azstateparks.com/lyman-lake
McFarland State Historic Park
24 W Ruggles St, Florence, AZ 85132
azstateparks.com/mcfarland
Oracle State Park
3820 Wildlife Dr, Oracle, AZ 85623
azstateparks.com/oracle
Patagonia Lake State Park
400 Patagonia Lake Rd, Patagonia, AZ 85624
azstateparks.com/patagonia-lake
Picacho Peak State Park
Eloy, AZ 85131
(I-10 Exit 219)
azstateparks.com/picacho
Red Rock State Park
4050 Red Rock Loop Rd, Sedona, AZ 86336
azstateparks.com/red-rock
Riordan Mansion State Historic Park
409 West Riordan Rd, Flagstaff, AZ 86001
azstateparks.com/riordan-mansion
River Island State Park
5200 N Highway 95, Parker, AZ 85344
azstateparks.com/river-island
Rockin’ River Ranch State Park
4513 S Salt Mine Rd, Camp Verde, AZ 86322
azstateparks.com/rockin-river
Roper Lake State Park
101 E Roper Lake Rd, Safford, AZ 85546
azstateparks.com/roper-lake
San Rafael State Natural Area
Not open to the public
2036 Duquesne Rd, Patagonia, AZ 85624
azstateparks.com/san-rafael
Slide Rock State Park
6871 N Highway 89A, Sedona, AZ 86336
azstateparks.com/slide-rock
Sonoita Creek State Natural Area
400 Lake Patagonia Rd, Patagonia, AZ 85624
azstateparks.com/sonoita-creek
Tombstone Courthouse State Historic Park
223 Toughnut St, Tombstone, AZ 85638
azstateparks.com/tombstone
Tonto Natural Bridge State Park
Payson, AZ 85547
(10 miles north of Payson on Hwy 87)
azstateparks.com/tonto
Tubac Presidio State Historic Park
One Burruel St, Tubac, AZ 85646
azstateparks.com/tubac
Verde River Greenway State Natural Area
2011-B Kestrel Rd, Cottonwood, AZ 86326
azstateparks.com/verde-river
Yuma Territorial Prison State Historic Park
220 N Prison Hill Rd, Yuma, AZ 85364
azstateparks.com/yuma-territorial
ARIZONA NATIONAL PARKS: nps.gov/state/az/index.htm
Canyon de Chelly National Monument
Chinle, AZ 86503
(Highway 191 in Chinle then turning east on Route 7. The park entrance and Visitor Center is about 3 miles from Highway 191)
nps.gov/cach/index.htm
Casa Grande Ruins National Monument
1100 W. Ruins Dr, Coolidge, AZ 85128
nps.gov/cagr/index.htm
Chiricahua National Monument
12856 E Rhyolite Creek Rd, Willcox, AZ 85643
nps.gov/chir/index.htm
Coronado National Memorial
4101 E Montezuma Canyon Rd, Hereford, AZ 85615
nps.gov/coro/index.htm
Grand Canyon National Park
20 South Entrance Road (Grand Canyon National Park Headquarters), Grand Canyon, AZ 86023
nps.gov/grca/index.htm
Grand Canyon-Parashant National Monument
345 E Riverside Dr, Saint George, UT 84790
nps.gov/para/index.htm
Montezuma Castle National Monument Arizona
2800 Montezuma Castle Rd, Camp Verde 86322
nps.gov/moca/index.htm
Navajo National Monument
End of AZ Highway 564, Shonto, AZ 86054
nps.gov/nava/index.htm
Petrified Forest National Park
Exit 311, Interstate 40, Petrified Forest, AZ 86028
nps.gov/pefo/index.htm
Pipe Spring National Monument
406 Pipe Springs Rd, Fredonia, AZ 86022
nps.gov/pisp/index.htm
Saguaro National Park
3693 S Old Spanish Trail, Tucson, AZ 85730
nps.gov/sagu/index.htm
Sonoran Desert National Monument
nps.gov/places/sonoran-desert-national-monument.htm
Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument
6082 Sunset Crater Rd, Flagstaff, AZ 86004
nps.gov/sucr/index.htm
Tonto National Monument
26260 N AZ Hwy 188 Lot 2, Roosevelt, AZ 85545
nps.gov/tont/index.htm
Tumacacori National Historical Park
1895 E Frontage Rd, Tumacacori, AZ 85640
nps.gov/tuma/index.htm
Tuzigoot National Monument
25 Tuzigoot Rd, Clarkdale, AZ 86324
nps.gov/tuzi/index.htm
Vermilion Cliffs National Monument
Marble Canyon, AZ 86036
blm.gov/national-conservation-lands/arizona/vermilion-cliffs
Walnut Canyon National Monument
3 Walnut Canyon Rd, Flagstaff, AZ 86004
nps.gov/waca/index.htm
Wupatki National Monument
25137 N Sunset Crater-Wupatki Loop Rd, Flagstaff, AZ 86004
nps.gov/wupa/index.htm