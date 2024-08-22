Free Entrance Days for National Parks 2024/25

By
RAK Staff
-
Zion National Park in Utah. (Carrie Wheeler)

Entrance to America’s national parks — including the Grand Canyon — will be free six days a year, starting with Martin Luther King, Jr. Day through Veterans Day. Learn more here: nps.gov/planyourvisit/fee-free-parks.htm

The free entrance days are available at more than 400 National Park Service sites nationwide, including 22 in Arizona. See the Arizona list below or learn more here: azstateparks.com

Fourth grade students continue to have free access to national parks through the Every Kid Outdoors program, which offers free admission to national parks for fourth graders and their families. Parents and educators can print passes at everykidoutdoors.gov. The passes admit all children ages 16 and younger and up to three adults per family. Passes are valid from September 1– August 31. Get the brochure here: everykidoutdoors.gov/media/EKO_4thGrade_Brochure_2023.pdf

Free entrance days for 2024

• January 15 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
• April 20 – First Day of National Park Week
• June 19 – Juneteenth
• August 4 – Great American Outdoors Day
• September 28 – National Public Lands Day
• November 11 – Veterans Day

Free entrance days for 2025

• January 20 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
• April 16 – First Day of National Park Week
• June 19 – Juneteenth
• August 4 – Great American Outdoors Day
• September 27 – National Public Lands Day
• November 11 – Veterans Day

Superstition Mountains in Lost Dutchman State Park in Apache Junction, Arizona. (iStock)

Arizona State Parks and National Parks

ARIZONA STATE PARKS: azstateparks.com

Alamo Lake State Park
US 60 and Alamo Rd, Wenden, AZ 85357
azstateparks.com/alamo-lake

Buckskin Mountain State Park
5476 North US Hwy 95, Parker, AZ 85344
azstateparks.com/buckskin

Catalina State Park
11570 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85737
azstateparks.com/catalina

Cattail Cove State Park
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86405
(15 mi. S of Lake Havasu on Hwy 95)
azstateparks.com/cattail-cove

Colorado River State Historic Park
201 N 4th Ave, Yuma, AZ 85364
azstateparks.com/colorado-river

Dankworth Pond State Park
8600 US-191, Safford, AZ 85546
azstateparks.com/dankworth-pond

Dead Horse Ranch State Park
675 Dead Horse Ranch Rd, Cottonwood, AZ 86326
azstateparks.com/dead-horse

Fool Hollow Lake Recreation Area
1500 N Fool Hollow Lake, Show Low, AZ 85901
azstateparks.com/fool-hollow

Fort Verde State Historic Park
125 E Hollamon St, Camp Verde, AZ 86322
azstateparks.com/fort-verde

Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial State Park
(The park is located 2 miles south of Yarnell on southbound State Route 89)
azstateparks.com/hotshots

Homolovi State Park
HCR 63, Box 5, Winslow, AZ 86047
(I-40 Exit 257, 1.5 mi. N on Hwy 87)
azstateparks.com/homolovi

Jerome State Historic Park
100 Douglas Rd, Jerome, AZ 86331
azstateparks.com/jerome

Kartchner Caverns State Park
2980 S Hwy 90, Benson, AZ 85602
(9 mi. South of Benson on Hwy 90)
azstateparks.com/kartchner

Lake Havasu State Park
699 London Bridge Rd, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
azstateparks.com/lake-havasu

Lost Dutchman State Park
6109 N. Apache Trail, Apache Junction, AZ 85119
azstateparks.com/lost-dutchman

Lyman Lake State Park
St. Johns, AZ 85936
(11 mi. S of St. Johns on Hwy 191)
azstateparks.com/lyman-lake

McFarland State Historic Park
24 W Ruggles St, Florence, AZ 85132
azstateparks.com/mcfarland

Oracle State Park
3820 Wildlife Dr, Oracle, AZ 85623
azstateparks.com/oracle

Patagonia Lake State Park
400 Patagonia Lake Rd, Patagonia, AZ 85624
azstateparks.com/patagonia-lake

Picacho Peak State Park
Eloy, AZ 85131
(I-10 Exit 219)
azstateparks.com/picacho

Red Rock State Park
4050 Red Rock Loop Rd, Sedona, AZ 86336
azstateparks.com/red-rock

Riordan Mansion State Historic Park
409 West Riordan Rd, Flagstaff, AZ 86001
azstateparks.com/riordan-mansion

River Island State Park
5200 N Highway 95, Parker, AZ 85344
azstateparks.com/river-island

Rockin’ River Ranch State Park
4513 S Salt Mine Rd, Camp Verde, AZ  86322
azstateparks.com/rockin-river

Roper Lake State Park
101 E Roper Lake Rd, Safford, AZ 85546
azstateparks.com/roper-lake

San Rafael State Natural Area
Not open to the public
2036 Duquesne Rd, Patagonia, AZ 85624
azstateparks.com/san-rafael

Slide Rock State Park
6871 N Highway 89A, Sedona, AZ 86336
azstateparks.com/slide-rock

Sonoita Creek State Natural Area
400 Lake Patagonia Rd, Patagonia, AZ 85624
azstateparks.com/sonoita-creek

Tombstone Courthouse State Historic Park
223 Toughnut St, Tombstone, AZ 85638
azstateparks.com/tombstone

Tonto Natural Bridge State Park
Payson, AZ 85547
(10 miles north of Payson on Hwy 87)
azstateparks.com/tonto

Tubac Presidio State Historic Park
One Burruel St, Tubac, AZ 85646
azstateparks.com/tubac

Verde River Greenway State Natural Area
2011-B Kestrel Rd, Cottonwood, AZ 86326
azstateparks.com/verde-river

Yuma Territorial Prison State Historic Park
220 N Prison Hill Rd, Yuma, AZ 85364
azstateparks.com/yuma-territorial

Casa Grande Ruins National Monument in Coolidge, Arizona. (iStock)

ARIZONA NATIONAL PARKS: nps.gov/state/az/index.htm

Canyon de Chelly National Monument
Chinle, AZ 86503
(Highway 191 in Chinle then turning east on Route 7. The park entrance and Visitor Center is about 3 miles from Highway 191)
nps.gov/cach/index.htm

Casa Grande Ruins National Monument
1100 W. Ruins Dr, Coolidge, AZ 85128
nps.gov/cagr/index.htm

Chiricahua National Monument
12856 E Rhyolite Creek Rd, Willcox, AZ 85643
nps.gov/chir/index.htm

Coronado National Memorial
4101 E Montezuma Canyon Rd, Hereford, AZ 85615
nps.gov/coro/index.htm

Grand Canyon National Park
20 South Entrance Road (Grand Canyon National Park Headquarters), Grand Canyon, AZ 86023
nps.gov/grca/index.htm

Grand Canyon-Parashant National Monument
345 E Riverside Dr, Saint George, UT 84790
nps.gov/para/index.htm

Montezuma Castle National Monument Arizona
2800 Montezuma Castle Rd, Camp Verde 86322
nps.gov/moca/index.htm

Navajo National Monument
End of AZ Highway 564, Shonto, AZ 86054
nps.gov/nava/index.htm

Petrified Forest National Park
Exit 311, Interstate 40, Petrified Forest, AZ 86028
nps.gov/pefo/index.htm

Pipe Spring National Monument
406 Pipe Springs Rd, Fredonia, AZ 86022
nps.gov/pisp/index.htm

Saguaro National Park
3693 S Old Spanish Trail, Tucson, AZ 85730
nps.gov/sagu/index.htm

Sonoran Desert National Monument
nps.gov/places/sonoran-desert-national-monument.htm

Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument
6082 Sunset Crater Rd, Flagstaff, AZ 86004
nps.gov/sucr/index.htm

Tonto National Monument
26260 N AZ Hwy 188 Lot 2, Roosevelt, AZ 85545
nps.gov/tont/index.htm

Tumacacori National Historical Park
1895 E Frontage Rd, Tumacacori, AZ 85640
nps.gov/tuma/index.htm

Tuzigoot National Monument
25 Tuzigoot Rd, Clarkdale, AZ 86324
nps.gov/tuzi/index.htm

Vermilion Cliffs National Monument
Marble Canyon, AZ 86036
blm.gov/national-conservation-lands/arizona/vermilion-cliffs

Walnut Canyon National Monument
3 Walnut Canyon Rd, Flagstaff, AZ 86004
nps.gov/waca/index.htm

Wupatki National Monument
25137 N Sunset Crater-Wupatki Loop Rd, Flagstaff, AZ 86004
nps.gov/wupa/index.htm

For more information about what there is to see and do at each park, visit NPS.gov or the NPS app.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR