Camping Safety Tips for Summer

By Vince Vasquez Managing Member at C2 Tactical

Arizona is a perfect state for people who love the outdoors. There are plenty of opportunities for hiking, recreational activities and camping amongst beautiful nature. However, summers can be tricky as temperatures range up to the triple digits and can cause health complications if you’re not careful. There are plenty of precautions to take when camping, especially if you’re going further into the wild.

Whether campers are going North or staying in Phoenix, staff at C2 Tactical are sharing these tips related to our Overland courses to help you stay healthy and safe.

Hydration

Experts recommend that campers bring at least one gallon of water per person and a water container that travels easily. However, summer changes these numbers, which also change depending on your length of stay.

National parks recommend up to 20 gallons per person during a four day camp! This not only hydrates but can be used for cooking and for hygienic purposes such as washing or brushing your teeth.

Tents and Shelter Equipment

Technology can be your friend while you camp. There are stunning advancements toward making camping more comfortable and this includes tents and sleeping equipment. During the summer, be on the lookout for tents with features that improve air circulation, such as windows or a large ceiling, and types of canvas that will help keep you cool.

Be mindful of the material your sleeping bags are made out of to avoid getting too hot, but also, be aware of your surroundings. The desert can be warm in the day and cold at night. Be sure to bring matchsticks, flashlights, proper food and a compass as well.

Self Defense Tips

Rattlesnake season starts when it’s warm and while it’s unlikely they’ll approach, coyotes are also prevalent.

Be sure to keep self defense tools on you when you’re camping. A knife will come in handy for many camping activities and can also be used for protection. A far shooting mace is also handy if you are to see a predator and want to keep at a distance. Some pepper spray can reach up to 10 feet!

Hiking sticks are a great impromptu tool, but your best asset will be your own awareness. Be mindful of your surroundings and keep only one air pod in to be sure you can hear what’s around you.

Camping up North or in Phoenix

Camping in Northern or Southern Arizona will look different. Before you travel to your destination, check what the weather will be like during your stay. You might decide to camp up north near a creek, but please research before settling near terrain you don’t know well. There is a possibility of animals near bodies of water and also of flash floods if there’s expected rain.

If you’re camping in an area you’re unfamiliar with, our experts recommend you bring a physical map in the case your phone dies or no longer works for technical reasons. Also remember to talk with your family or friends beforehand and have a plan ready in case someone gets lost. Set up a point that you would meet at and bring a whistle.

Doing research before you travel and start camping is a must, and always let a friend at home know where you’re going and when. Be sure to know the area you’re headed to and make a list of the tools you need so you don’t find that you’ve forgotten something important when you arrive.

