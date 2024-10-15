Play Spaces for Kids of All Abilities in Arizona

Arrowhead Meadows Park, 1475 W Erie St, Chandler

This playground displays bright, primary colors and features:

GameTime’s innovative wide ramps, allowing two wheelchairs to pass each other

Accessible decks that allow children in mobility devices to reach the highest play components

A RockScape climber

Many ground level activities including GameTime’s Jams musical play, for those who are more comfortable using lower play components

ADA accessible stock car and a whirlwind seat

Dobson Ranch Park, 2359 S Dobson Rd, Mesa

Dobson Ranch playground is 10,000 square feet with features such as:

A multi-layer play experience with upper and lower play structures connected through ramps

Toddler expression swings that allow parents to swing with younger children

Sandbox table and musical instruments to encourage sensory play

A 50-foot double zip line with supported seat and disc for side-by-side play

Triumph Climber with transfer station for side-by-side climbing

Cozy Cocoon and Saddle Spinner for children who need a quiet space

Mixed surfacing with rubber and wood fiber

Updated restrooms to meet ADA requirements

Inclusive play structures and shaded playground

Encanto Park, 2605 N 15th Ave, Phoenix

The new ADA accessible playground features:

A Sway-fun glider – a wheelchair accessible glider that meets all safety standards and allows children with mobility limitations to experience the joy of swinging alongside their friends and family

A communications board sign – an effective way for non-verbal, speech challenged and early-learning individuals to communicate with friends and caregivers. This interactive tool promotes social interaction and inclusivity among all children

A variety of swings with belts, full bucket seats for infants, and molded bucket seats for children with limited upper body strength

Sensory play options

Frontier Park, 20039 S 220 St, Queen Creek

This new park in Queen Creek is ADA accessible and includes:

Several ramps to reach the highest parts of the playground

An inclusive-friendly playground structure

Jordan’s Corner, 15681 N Hayden Rd Unit 116, Scottsdale

Jordan’s Corner is an indoor play place for children under the age of 6. Over 2,800 square feet of purposeful play including:

Sensory play

Swings

Montessori climbers

Soft play

Interactive wall

Art and cars table

Daily staff led activities

Meet & greet princesses

Story time

Parent rest spots with complimentary phone chargers, access to coffee and clean meals, and an open layout, so each child can be seen from every corner of the room

Lily’s Pad, 3320 S Priest Dr, Suite 4, Tempe

A hyperclean, indoor playground designed to provide immunocompromised children and their siblings with a clean environment where they can enjoy typical childhood activities. Features include:

Two slides and a climbing wall

Pop-A-Shot basketball game

Air hockey and foosball table

Balls, hula hoops, and scooters

Ride-around cars and bikes including a remote controlled fire truck and police car

A toddler area with books, building blocks and small toys

A small bounce house and an arts and crafts area

Little Dreamer’s Playroom, 13615 N 35th Ave, Suite 5, Phoenix

This indoor play space offers a Sensory Room especially designed for kids who may become overstimulated. The sensory room offers:

A separate quiet area behind a closed curtain

Cool, dim lighting

Calming music

Soft play

A ball pit

Lego wall

Stuffed animals

A rocking horse

Milagro Playground at Jacobs Park, 3300 N Fairview Ave, Tucson

Milagro Playground includes:

Wheelchair accessible picnic tables

720-foot Challenge Circuit that surrounds the park

Triple-Shootout basketball court with baskets of varying heights

Seat walls

Sand and water play area

Swings for tots

Climbing structure with slide

Surfaces made of rubberized cement

Play area for 5-12 year old children with ramped play modules and discovery learning stations

Reid Park Playground, 900 S Randolph Way, Tucson

Disability-friendly features include:

Platforms with ramps

Wider paths

A cruiser that can be used by a wheelchair-bound child as they play with others.

Music components that can be easily accessed along playground sidewalks

Handicap swings

Stewart Vincent Wolfe Creative Playground, 282 N 12th Ave, Yuma

Also know as (Castle Park), this playground is a 17,000-square-foot kingdom for kids— over 3 acres of playground! A unique ADA playground that has been recognized as one of the largest creative playgrounds, as well as one of the top 20 playgrounds in the country, for being “impressive, accessible and inclusive.” Features include:

Slides (including tunnel slides from within the castle towers)

A climbing wall

Nooks for creative exploration

Pebble Flex ground cover that is soft and squishy, ensuring safe landings

A zipline

A giant TriNet climbing structure

A comfort swing

Telephone Pioneers of America Park, 946 W Morningside Drive, Phoenix

Telephone Pioneers of America Park has: