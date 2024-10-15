Play Spaces for Kids of All Abilities in Arizona

Arrowhead Meadows Park, 1475 W Erie St, Chandler
This playground displays bright, primary colors and features:
- GameTime’s innovative wide ramps, allowing two wheelchairs to pass each other
- Accessible decks that allow children in mobility devices to reach the highest play components
- A RockScape climber
- Many ground level activities including GameTime’s Jams musical play, for those who are more comfortable using lower play components
- ADA accessible stock car and a whirlwind seat
Dobson Ranch Park, 2359 S Dobson Rd, Mesa
Dobson Ranch playground is 10,000 square feet with features such as:
- A multi-layer play experience with upper and lower play structures connected through ramps
- Toddler expression swings that allow parents to swing with younger children
- Sandbox table and musical instruments to encourage sensory play
- A 50-foot double zip line with supported seat and disc for side-by-side play
- Triumph Climber with transfer station for side-by-side climbing
- Cozy Cocoon and Saddle Spinner for children who need a quiet space
- Mixed surfacing with rubber and wood fiber
- Updated restrooms to meet ADA requirements
- Inclusive play structures and shaded playground
Encanto Park, 2605 N 15th Ave, Phoenix
The new ADA accessible playground features:
- A Sway-fun glider – a wheelchair accessible glider that meets all safety standards and allows children with mobility limitations to experience the joy of swinging alongside their friends and family
- A communications board sign – an effective way for non-verbal, speech challenged and early-learning individuals to communicate with friends and caregivers. This interactive tool promotes social interaction and inclusivity among all children
- A variety of swings with belts, full bucket seats for infants, and molded bucket seats for children with limited upper body strength
Sensory play options
Frontier Park, 20039 S 220 St, Queen Creek
This new park in Queen Creek is ADA accessible and includes:
- Several ramps to reach the highest parts of the playground
- An inclusive-friendly playground structure
Jordan’s Corner, 15681 N Hayden Rd Unit 116, Scottsdale
Jordan’s Corner is an indoor play place for children under the age of 6. Over 2,800 square feet of purposeful play including:
- Sensory play
- Swings
- Montessori climbers
- Soft play
- Interactive wall
- Art and cars table
- Daily staff led activities
- Meet & greet princesses
- Story time
- Parent rest spots with complimentary phone chargers, access to coffee and clean meals, and an open layout, so each child can be seen from every corner of the room
Lily’s Pad, 3320 S Priest Dr, Suite 4, Tempe
A hyperclean, indoor playground designed to provide immunocompromised children and their siblings with a clean environment where they can enjoy typical childhood activities. Features include:
- Two slides and a climbing wall
- Pop-A-Shot basketball game
- Air hockey and foosball table
- Balls, hula hoops, and scooters
- Ride-around cars and bikes including a remote controlled fire truck and police car
- A toddler area with books, building blocks and small toys
- A small bounce house and an arts and crafts area
Little Dreamer’s Playroom, 13615 N 35th Ave, Suite 5, Phoenix
This indoor play space offers a Sensory Room especially designed for kids who may become overstimulated. The sensory room offers:
- A separate quiet area behind a closed curtain
- Cool, dim lighting
- Calming music
- Soft play
- A ball pit
- Lego wall
- Stuffed animals
- A rocking horse
Milagro Playground at Jacobs Park, 3300 N Fairview Ave, Tucson
Milagro Playground includes:
- Wheelchair accessible picnic tables
- 720-foot Challenge Circuit that surrounds the park
- Triple-Shootout basketball court with baskets of varying heights
- Seat walls
- Sand and water play area
- Swings for tots
- Climbing structure with slide
- Surfaces made of rubberized cement
- Play area for 5-12 year old children with ramped play modules and discovery learning stations
Reid Park Playground, 900 S Randolph Way, Tucson
Disability-friendly features include:
- Platforms with ramps
- Wider paths
- A cruiser that can be used by a wheelchair-bound child as they play with others.
- Music components that can be easily accessed along playground sidewalks
- Handicap swings
Stewart Vincent Wolfe Creative Playground, 282 N 12th Ave, Yuma
Also know as (Castle Park), this playground is a 17,000-square-foot kingdom for kids— over 3 acres of playground! A unique ADA playground that has been recognized as one of the largest creative playgrounds, as well as one of the top 20 playgrounds in the country, for being “impressive, accessible and inclusive.” Features include:
- Slides (including tunnel slides from within the castle towers)
- A climbing wall
- Nooks for creative exploration
- Pebble Flex ground cover that is soft and squishy, ensuring safe landings
- A zipline
- A giant TriNet climbing structure
- A comfort swing
Telephone Pioneers of America Park, 946 W Morningside Drive, Phoenix
Telephone Pioneers of America Park has:
- Two beep baseball fields for those who are visually impaired
- Therapeutic heated pool
- Wheelchair-accessible playground
- 18-station exercise course
- Wheelchair accessible sports courts