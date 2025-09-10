A Quirky, Charming Getaway Bisbee, Arizona

Tucked into the Mule Mountains in southern Arizona about an hour and a half from Tucson, you’ll find the old mining town of Bisbee – one of the state’s best-kept secrets, in my opinion.

Bisbee is a funky, artsy, and family-friendly destination full of personality. Whether you’re in search of history, adventure, great food, or just a weekend escape from the ordinary, Bisbee offers something for everyone.

Leave the planning to me and find everything you need to know about where to stay, what to do, the best places to eat, and all the insider, must-know tips!

Where to Stay: The Carrick Hotel

On just about every corner in Bisbee, you’ll find some sort of inn or hotel. But for a comfortable and fun home base, you’ll want to stay at The Carrick Hotel.

Located right in the heart of downtown Bisbee, The Carrick offers spacious suites perfect for families or groups that are equipped with full kitchens, making it easy to cook your own meals or reheat leftovers like we did! The rooms are all themed and thoughtfully decorated, blending vintage charm with modern comfort. You’ll find everything from a Vegas theme, Dolly Parton, a sunset suite, mid-century modern, and more!

With enough space to sleep several people, it’s ideal for traveling with kids—or even getting together with friends for the weekend.

Insider Tips:

Be sure to check out a board game from the lobby to take back to your room to play during your stay.

The Carrick also offers an array of complimentary snacks and drinks available daily in the lobby from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. From sweet treats, trail mixes, granola bars, chips, and grab-and-go breakfast items, you won’t go hungry!

What to Do: History, Haunts & Hidden Gems

Bisbee’s rich past as a booming copper mining town gives it a unique character—and some truly fascinating (and spooky) experiences.

Queen Mine Tour: A definite must-do when you visit! Step back in time with a tour of the Queen Mine. You’ll be taken underground through old tunnels after getting suited up with a hard hat and vest then taken on a trek to learn what life was like below the surface. It’s both educational and entertaining—perfect for school-aged kids (age 6 and up) and curious adults.

A definite must-do when you visit! Step back in time with a tour of the Queen Mine. You’ll be taken underground through old tunnels after getting suited up with a hard hat and vest then taken on a trek to learn what life was like below the surface. It’s both educational and entertaining—perfect for school-aged kids (age 6 and up) and curious adults. Bisbee Historic Ghost Walk: For a spine-tingling good time, sign up for the kid-friendly ghost tour, that focuses on the history and ghosts of Bisbee. It’s all the fun without any stair climbing, no overly gruesome tales, and gets back in time for dinner! It’s a fun after-dark activity the whole family can enjoy—no nightmares included.

For a spine-tingling good time, sign up for the kid-friendly ghost tour, that focuses on the history and ghosts of Bisbee. It’s all the fun without any stair climbing, no overly gruesome tales, and gets back in time for dinner! It’s a fun after-dark activity the whole family can enjoy—no nightmares included. Downtown Shopping & Antiques: Bisbee is filled with eclectic shops, art galleries, and antique stores, all set against the backdrop of colorful Victorian architecture. Spend an afternoon wandering through local boutiques, where you’ll find everything from handmade jewelry to vintage records.

Bisbee is filled with eclectic shops, art galleries, and antique stores, all set against the backdrop of colorful Victorian architecture. Spend an afternoon wandering through local boutiques, where you’ll find everything from handmade jewelry to vintage records. Saturday Farmers Market: If you’re in town on a weekend, swing by the Bisbee Farmers Market on Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located in Bisbee’s historic Warren neighborhood, the Bisbee Community Market welcomes visitors and residents to enjoy live music while buying goods from local farmers, ranchers, bakers, wellness providers, artists, crafters, and much more.

Insider Tips:

Be sure to pack and wear closed-toe shoes for the mining tour, and if you’re visiting during the fall/winter months, dress warmly, as it can get cool underground.

Call ahead to make reservations for both the mining and ghost tours.

Where to Eat: Local Flavors You’ll Love

From eclectic dining atmospheres to family-friendly eating destinations, Bisbee has plenty of great dining options. Whether you’re craving breakfast, baked goods, or a casual, family-friendly dinner, there’s something everything will love. Here are a few of my favorites:

Le Cornucopia Café: A cozy café serving hearty comfort food, sandwiches, and homemade pies. This place won the top 10 places in the world for lunch!

A cozy café serving hearty comfort food, sandwiches, and homemade pies. This place won the top 10 places in the world for lunch! Bisbee Breakfast Club: A can’t-miss spot for breakfast or brunch—expect generous portions, friendly service, and a vintage diner vibe. Located in the historic Rexall pharmacy building, Bisbee Breakfast Club was an instant hit when it opened and soon expanded into the neighboring space in 2009.

A can’t-miss spot for breakfast or brunch—expect generous portions, friendly service, and a vintage diner vibe. Located in the historic Rexall pharmacy building, Bisbee Breakfast Club was an instant hit when it opened and soon expanded into the neighboring space in 2009. Screaming Banshee Pizza: A casual venue serving pasta, sandwiches, salads, & wood-fired pizza. It’s a perfect spot for families (with cheese pizza and plain butter pasta options for any picky eaters) and has a great outdoor patio space, weather permitting!

A casual venue serving pasta, sandwiches, salads, & wood-fired pizza. It’s a perfect spot for families (with cheese pizza and plain butter pasta options for any picky eaters) and has a great outdoor patio space, weather permitting! Patisserie Jacqui: Beautiful French pastries, artisan breads, and sweet treats made fresh daily. Perfect for a morning treat or light snack. Arrive early because they often sell out and the line grows quickly!

Beautiful French pastries, artisan breads, and sweet treats made fresh daily. Perfect for a morning treat or light snack. Arrive early because they often sell out and the line grows quickly! Good Cakes: A sweet little bakery known for cupcakes, cookies, and everything in between. The fudge was delicious!

A sweet little bakery known for cupcakes, cookies, and everything in between. The fudge was delicious! PussyCat Gelato: Handmade, small-batch gelato in unique, rotating flavors.

Handmade, small-batch gelato in unique, rotating flavors. Bisbee Badassery: A fun motorcycle themed restaurant with a full bar, ice cream & gift shop, and a large outdoor (dog-friendly) patio with a waterfall. You’ll find burgers, salads, sandwiches, and a dedicated kids’ menu!

Insider Tips:

If you’re able to sneak away for a night or doing this as a parents-only trip, make reservations at Café Roka – an upscale dining experience set in a historic building that brings together New American food with weekly live jazz in an intimate setting.

Looking for some fun adult nightlife? Bisbee has several bars and speakeasies – many that offer live music or entertainment. Check out the Bisbee Royale’s performance calendar or visit The Bisbee Social Club – an underground cocktail lounge.

Whether you’re exploring old mines, discovering quirky shops, or eating your way through the many unique dining destinations, Bisbee delivers the kind of unforgettable charm that’s hard to find elsewhere. With cozy lodging at The Carrick, several family-friendly activities, and a standout food scene, this artsy mountain town is the perfect place to slow down and enjoy the unexpected.