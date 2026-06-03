Skills Kindergarten Teachers are Really Looking for When Kids Start School

When parents think about kindergarten readiness, academics often take center stage. But according to Rebecca Sanders, an 11-year kindergarten teacher in the Queen Creek School District, what matters most when children walk through the classroom doors has far less to do with worksheets—and much more to do with everyday life skills.

Here is a breakdown of what Sanders says really matters when it comes to a child being ready for kindergarten (and helps the teachers out, too!):

The Most Important Skills in the First Few Weeks

Separation skills: Children should be able to separate from a parent without prolonged crying and feel comfortable with another trusted adult for a full school day. Practicing separation through preschool, playdates, or short drop-offs with relatives can make a big difference.

Children should be able to separate from a parent without prolonged crying and feel comfortable with another trusted adult for a full school day. Practicing separation through preschool, playdates, or short drop-offs with relatives can make a big difference. Attention span: Kindergarteners don’t need to sit perfectly still, but they should be able to sit and listen to a story for about 10–15 minutes. Using a small fidget at first is fine, with the goal of gradually building focused attention and eye contact.

Kindergarteners don’t need to sit perfectly still, but they should be able to sit and listen to a story for about 10–15 minutes. Using a small fidget at first is fine, with the goal of gradually building focused attention and eye contact. Eating independently: Children should know how to open their lunchbox and containers, eat independently, and put items away properly. Sanders recommends practicing lunch routines at home two to three weeks before school starts.

Children should know how to open their lunchbox and containers, eat independently, and put items away properly. Sanders recommends practicing lunch routines at home two to three weeks before school starts. Bathroom independence: Kindergarten teachers cannot help with bathroom needs. Children need to be able to wipe themselves, manage clothing, and use the restroom appropriately. She recommends that parents consider simple clothing as outfits with complicated fasteners, like overalls, can make this harder during the school day.

Academics: Helpful, but not the Priority

One of the biggest misconceptions Sanders sees is that parents think that children need to be academically advanced before kindergarten.

Parents often worry about reading or writing, but teachers are more focused on:

Social-emotional skills and manners, such as:

No hitting, screaming, or running around the classroom

Following basic rules and boundaries

Responding appropriately when corrected

That said, having some familiarity with early academic concepts can be helpful, including:

Singing the ABCs

Writing or recognizing their name visually (all capital letters are okay)

Counting to 10

Knowing the difference between letters and numbers

Teachers meet children where they are, starting at the base level and use small groups to support different learning needs.

Communication Skills That Make a Big Difference

Teachers look for children who can:

Initiate play with peers (e.g., “Do you want to play with me?”)

Wait for a response before moving on

Speak to adults who are not their parents

Ask for help or respond to simple questions

Families can support this at home by modeling phrases, having children repeat them, and using picture books or visual cards to encourage storytelling and conversation.

Reassurance for Parents

For parents worried their child isn’t ready, Sanders’ advice is simple: If your child is age-eligible, enroll them and trust the process. Kindergarten teachers expect a wide range of abilities and are trained to help children adjust.

If families focus on just a few things the summer before kindergarten, Sanders recommends:

Reading to your child every night

Practicing writing or tracing their name

Working on manners like eye contact, lining up, and pushing in chairs

Kindergarten isn’t about being ahead—it’s about building confidence, routines, and a love of learning that will last well beyond the first day of school.