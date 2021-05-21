Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Sea Life Arizona breeds mosquito-eating fish

RAK Staff
Photo courtesy of The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD).

Sea Life Arizona aquarium at Arizona Mills in Tempe is helping eliminate mosquitos.

In partnership with Arizona Game and Fish, the aquarium is breeding endangered mosquito-eating Gila Topminnow fish, which will be released into local Arizona waterways to curb the mosquito population in the state.

Guests can spot several hundred of these fish at the aquarium before they are released later this year into streams, ponds and other local bodies of water.

Mosquitofish, a non-native invasive species, first were introduced into local waterways to control mosquito populations. Research over the past 20 years shows that Gila Topminnow are just as effective at targeting mosquito larvae as the exotic mosquitofish. Gila Topminnow eat mosquito larvae, lowering mosquito populations. Learn more at visitsealife.com/arizona

