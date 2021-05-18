Arizona Science Center opens POP! The Science of Bubbles

Arizona Science Center is creating some new fun for visitors with the opening of POP! The Science of Bubbles. In this special hands-on play space visitors can making bubbles with wands of all shapes and sizes. Don’t miss the massive bubble drop every 15-20 minutes!

It may just seem like a whole lot of super sloppy slimy fun but the exhibit also helps families learn the science behind what makes bubbles even possible, exploring concepts including elasticity, surface tension, evaporation, and geometry.

Free with regular admission: $19.95; $14.95 for ages 3-17, free for children under age 3. Additional tickets are required for the Irene P. Flinn Giant Screen Theater, Dorrance Planetarium and any featured exhibits.