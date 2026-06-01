35+ Kid-Friendly Hikes in Arizona’s Coolest Mountain Towns

When Arizona summer temperatures climb into the triple digits, many families start looking for cooler places to explore. Fortunately, you don’t have to leave the state to find pine forests, alpine lakes, mountain meadows, flowing creeks, and trails that are perfect for little legs.

Four years ago, our family packed up and moved to Arizona’s White Mountains, and one of the biggest blessings has been having endless trails right outside our door. With five kids ranging in age from 1 to 13, we’ve spent countless hours hiking through the woods, exploring lakes, chasing lizards, finding snails, and stopping every few minutes to inspect a pinecone, bug, or interesting stick. We’ve also heard our fair share of dramatic trail complaints—especially the classic, “My legs are going to fall off!” Somehow, those same kids are always asking when we can go hiking again.

From the White Mountains and Mogollon Rim to Prescott, Flagstaff, Sedona, Williams, and even the North Rim of the Grand Canyon, Arizona is packed with family-friendly hiking opportunities. Whether you’re pushing a stroller around a lake, helping a preschooler spot wildlife, or tackling a scenic trail with older kids, there’s a mountain adventure waiting for every family.

So pack the sunscreen and hats, fill the water bottles, grab a few extra snacks, and hit the road. These kid-friendly hikes offer some of the best ways to explore Arizona while escaping the summer heat.

White Mountains & Mogollon Rim

These are the trails we know best. After four years of living in the White Mountains, we’ve logged more miles than I can count on many of these paths. They’re perfect for families because you can choose anything from a quick nature walk to a longer adventure, depending on how much time you have and how motivated your little hikers are that day.

Woodland Lake Loop (Pinetop-Lakeside)

A favorite among local families, this easy loop circles the lake with beautiful views, wildlife sightings, and plenty of opportunities to stop and explore. It’s one of those trails where even reluctant hikers seem to find something interesting along the way.

Show Low Bluff Trail (Show Low)

A short trail with panoramic views of Show Low and the surrounding mountains. It offers a big payoff without a long hike.

Fool Hollow Lake Trails (Show Low)

Choose from several easy lakeside paths where kids can spot ducks, fish, and other wildlife.

Springs Trail #200 (Pinetop-Lakeside)

A shady forest hike featuring small bridges, seasonal creeks, and plenty of pine trees.

Turkey Track Trail (Pinetop-Lakeside)

Gentle terrain, forest scenery, and opportunities to spot deer make this a great beginner trail.

Los Burros Trail (Pinetop-Lakeside)

An easy forest walk that feels adventurous without being overwhelming for younger hikers.

West Fork Trail (Greer)

A peaceful creekside hike featuring wildflowers, mountain views, and plenty of shade.

Butterfly Trail (Greer)

A beautiful forest trail where families often spot birds, butterflies, and wildlife.

Little Colorado River Trail (Greer)

An easy hike following portions of the Little Colorado River through alpine scenery.

Tal-Wi-Wi Trail (Alpine)

A flat interpretive nature trail perfect for younger hikers.

Luna Lake Loop (Alpine)

A gentle lakeside walk with excellent opportunities for wildlife viewing.

Sipe White Mountain Wildlife Area (Alpine)

Easy walking opportunities through wetlands and meadows where visitors often spot elk and deer.

Heber Hollow Trail (Heber-Overgaard)

A short and easy forest trail perfect for younger hikers.

Rim Lakes Vista Trail (Near Heber)

One of Arizona’s most accessible scenic walks, offering sweeping views from the Mogollon Rim.

Willow Springs Lake Trail (Near Heber)

Easy lakeside walking with opportunities to spot birds and wildlife.

Black Canyon Lake Shoreline Walks (Near Heber)

Perfect for families looking to stretch their legs while enjoying mountain scenery.

Woods Canyon Lake Trail (Mogollon Rim)

An easy lakeside route with cool temperatures, fishing opportunities, and beautiful views.

Payson, Pine & Strawberry

Water Wheel Falls

Kids love the waterfalls, pools, and creek crossings.

Horton Creek Trail

One of Arizona’s most beloved family hikes, following a cool mountain creek through pine forests.

Pine Trail to the Mogollon Rim

Short sections offer breathtaking views without requiring a lengthy hike.

Fossil Springs Trail

Best for families with older children. The turquoise water is worth the effort.

Strawberry Schoolhouse Nature Walk

A fun stop for younger explorers interested in Arizona history.

Prescott

Watson Lake Trails

Kids love climbing around giant granite boulders while parents enjoy incredible lake views.

Lynx Lake Shoreline Trail

An easy lakeside trail with opportunities to spot ducks, herons, and other wildlife.

Granite Basin Trails

Several easy loop trails wind through cool pine forests and make great options for younger hikers.

Flagstaff & Munds Park

Buffalo Park

A wide, mostly flat loop with incredible views of the San Francisco Peaks.

Picture Canyon Natural & Cultural Preserve

Combines easy hiking with petroglyphs, a small waterfall, and fascinating volcanic landscapes.

Aspen Loop Trail

One of Arizona’s prettiest forest hikes, especially when aspens begin changing color.

Kendrick Park Wildlife Trail

A short nature trail perfect for toddlers and preschoolers.

Kachina Trail (Munds Park)

Tall pines, wildflowers, and mountain views make this a family favorite.

Munds Canyon Trail

Beautiful overlooks without the crowds found in some other destinations.

Sedona

Bell Rock Pathway

One of Sedona’s most beginner-friendly hikes with plenty of opportunities for rock scrambling.

Fay Canyon Trail

A mostly flat hike through a dramatic red rock canyon.

West Fork Trail

Older kids enjoy the creek crossings, canyon walls, and shady forest sections.

Red Rock Crossing

A short walk with postcard-worthy views and opportunities to splash in the creek.

Williams

Kaibab Lake Trail

An easy lakeside hike with fishing opportunities and beautiful mountain scenery.

Dogtown Reservoir Trail

A peaceful trail surrounding a mountain reservoir.

Cataract Lake Trail

An easy loop around a scenic lake popular with local families.

Davenport Lake Trail

A short and easy nature walk ideal for younger children.

Bill Williams Monument Park Trails

Easy trails that combine local history and scenic views.

Keyhole Sink Trail

A short hike leading to ancient petroglyphs and seasonal waterfalls.

Sycamore Falls Trail

Best visited after rain or snowmelt when one of Arizona’s tallest waterfalls is flowing.

Jacob Lake & North Rim

Bright Angel Point Trail

One of the most family-friendly hikes in Grand Canyon National Park with incredible canyon views.

Transept Trail

A relatively easy trail following the rim through pine forests and overlooks.

Cape Royal Trail

A short walk leading to one of the North Rim’s most spectacular viewpoints.

Point Imperial Walks

Several short walking paths near the highest viewpoint in Grand Canyon National Park.

Jacob Lake Nature Trails

Easy forest trails offering wildlife viewing and cooler temperatures.

Uncle Jim Trail

A scenic option for families with older children.

North Kaibab Trail (Upper Section)

Even a short hike down this famous trail offers unforgettable canyon views.

Worth the Detour: Crown King

Horsethief Basin Trails

Easy walks, fishing opportunities, and beautiful mountain scenery.

Horsethief Lookout Trail

A rewarding hike for families with older children.

Crown King Historic Walking Tour

A fun way to explore Arizona’s mining history.

Scenic Stops Along Senator Highway

Perfect for short walks, overlooks, and family photos.

Before You Go

Arizona’s mountain towns may be cooler, but families should still prepare for changing weather conditions. The sun is intense and you’ll burn easier than you’d expect. Bring plenty of water, pack snacks, wear sturdy shoes, and start early because afternoon thunderstorms can come on quickly.

One thing we’ve learned after years of hiking with five kids is that success doesn’t always look like finishing the trail. Sometimes success is making it halfway before someone needs a snack break. Sometimes it’s carrying a toddler, convincing a tired child that their legs are not actually falling off, or spending an hour throwing rocks into a lake instead of hiking at all.

Most importantly, remember that hiking with kids isn’t about reaching the destination as quickly as possible. It’s about skipping rocks in a creek, spotting wildlife, collecting pinecones, and making memories together.

Some families will finish every mile and others will turn around early. Others will spend an hour exploring a lakeshore and call it a day.

And that’s one of the best things about Arizona’s high country: adventure is waiting around every bend.