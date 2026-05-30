The Ultimate Summer Survival Guide for Arizona Families

Arizona summers are no joke. Triple-digit temperatures, endless requests for snacks, and the daily challenge of keeping kids entertained can leave even the most organized parents searching for new ideas.

That’s why we’ve created the Ultimate Arizona Summer Survival Guide—a mom-tested collection of museums, splash pads, indoor play spaces, road trips, libraries, camps, ice cream shops, staycations, and family adventures across Arizona.

Whether you’re exploring your own neighborhood or planning a weekend getaway, this guide is designed to help your family make the most of summer while staying cool, creating memories, and maybe even preserving a little parental sanity along the way.

📄 Want a Printable Version?

This online guide is packed with hundreds of Arizona family adventures, but sometimes it’s easier to plan with a printable copy in hand.

Enter your email to download the FREE Arizona Summer Survival Guide PDF featuring:

Museums and science centers

Indoor play and active fun

Splash pads and water parks

Staycations and road trips

Summer camps

Libraries and reading programs

Ice cream shops and cool treats

And hundreds of family-friendly ideas across Arizona

[DOWNLOAD THE PDF]

Low-Key Summer Bucket List

Not every summer adventure has to be expensive, complicated, or Pinterest-worthy.

Sometimes the best memories come from simple moments:

Watch a summer sunset.

Eat popsicles outside.

Visit a new playground.

Read together at the library.

Go on a family hike.

Build a blanket fort.

Have a movie night.

Visit a splash pad.

Try a new ice cream shop.

Take a day trip somewhere you’ve never explored.

For even more simple ideas, check out our Low-Key Summer Bucket List:

https://www.raisingarizonakids.com/2026/05/low-key-summer-bucket-list/

Libraries, Bookstores & Summer Reading Adventures

Arizona libraries are one of the most underrated summer survival tools for families.

Most offer:

Free summer reading programs

Toddler and preschool storytimes

Indoor play spaces and children’s areas

LEGO clubs and STEM activities

Craft days and special events

Teen programs

Air conditioning and free Wi-Fi

Free Culture Passes to museums and attractions

Many families can easily spend an entire morning at the library between storytime, playtime, browsing books, and participating in summer activities.

Libraries Worth Visiting

Burton Barr Central Library

1221 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85004

https://www.phoenixpubliclibrary.org

One of Arizona’s most impressive libraries featuring a large children’s area, regular family programming, and plenty of space to explore.

Foothills Library

19055 N 57th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85308

https://www.mcldaz.org

Popular Northwest Valley library with storytimes, reading programs, and family activities.

Mesquite Library

4525 E Paradise Village Pkwy N, Phoenix, AZ 85032

https://www.phoenixpubliclibrary.org

Family-friendly branch with children’s programming and summer events.

Tempe Public Library

3500 S Rural Rd, Tempe, AZ 85282

https://www.tempepubliclibrary.org

Offers storytimes, crafts, reading programs, makerspace activities, and teen programming.

Scottsdale Civic Center Library

3839 N Drinkwater Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

https://www.scottsdalelibrary.org

Beautifully renovated library featuring children’s spaces and family events.

Perry Branch Library

1965 E Queen Creek Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85297

https://www.mcldaz.org

One of the East Valley’s most popular libraries for young families.

Miller-Golf Links Library

9640 E Golf Links Rd, Tucson, AZ 85730

https://www.library.pima.gov

A Southern Arizona favorite offering storytimes, reading programs, and family activities.

Storytimes & Bookstore Events

Barnes & Noble Storytimes

Multiple Arizona Locations

https://www.barnesandnoble.com

Many Barnes & Noble locations host free storytimes, themed activities, and seasonal children’s programming.

Changing Hands Bookstore

300 W Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85013

6428 S McClintock Dr, Tempe, AZ 85283

https://www.changinghands.com

Arizona’s beloved independent bookstore offering storytimes, children’s events, author visits, and summer reading activities.

Bookmans

Multiple Arizona Locations

https://www.bookmans.com

Bookmans’ Summer Reading Program rewards kids for reading and often includes family events and activities.

Mostly Books

6208 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85712

https://www.mostlybooksaz.com

Independent Tucson bookstore known for family events, storytimes, and children’s programming.

Summer Reading Rewards

Arizona Library Summer Reading Programs

Most Arizona library systems launch summer reading challenges beginning around June 1. Kids can earn prizes, free books, certificates, and incentives simply by reading throughout the summer.

Bookmans Summer Reading Program

https://www.bookmans.com

Kids can earn Bookmans Bucks for reading throughout the summer.

Pizza Hut BOOK IT!

https://www.bookitprogram.com

One of the most recognizable reading reward programs, helping kids earn free pizza while building reading habits.

Barnes & Noble Summer Reading Program

https://www.barnesandnoble.com

Children can earn a free book by completing the bookstore’s summer reading challenge.

Bonus: Culture Passes

Many Arizona libraries participate in Culture Pass programs that allow families to check out free admission passes to museums, gardens, historical sites, and cultural attractions throughout the state.

This can save families hundreds of dollars over the course of a summer.

Free & Cheap Summer Fun

You don’t need an expensive vacation or a packed schedule to make summer memorable. Some of Arizona’s best family activities are completely free—or cost very little.

From building projects and storytimes to free bowling, library programs, nature centers, and hands-on workshops, these activities can help fill your summer calendar without emptying your wallet.

Free Kids Workshops

Home Depot Kids Workshops

Multiple Arizona Locations

https://www.homedepot.com/c/kids-workshop

Held on the first Saturday of every month, these free workshops allow kids to build and decorate a hands-on project to take home. Children receive a workshop kit, apron, achievement pin, and certificate while learning basic building skills. Recommended for ages 5–12.

Lowe’s Kids Club Workshops

Multiple Arizona Locations

https://www.lowes.com/diy-projects-and-ideas/workshops

Free monthly workshops designed for kids ages 4–11. Families can build themed projects together while earning badges and rewards through the MyLowe’s Rewards Kids Club program. Workshops are generally held monthly and require registration.

Michaels Kids Events & MakeBreak Workshops

Multiple Arizona Locations

https://www.michaels.com/events

Offers seasonal MakeBreak events, family craft days, holiday projects, and kid-friendly creative activities throughout the year.

Free Summer Bowling

Kids Bowl Free

Participating Arizona Bowling Centers

https://www.kidsbowlfree.com/0nugb5

One of the best summer deals available. Registered children receive free bowling all summer long at participating locations. Family passes are also available for parents and siblings.Free Nature Centers & Educational Experiences

Nina Mason Pulliam Rio Salado Audubon Center

3131 S Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85040

https://riosalado.audubon.org

Nature exhibits, walking trails, bird watching, and educational programs.

White Mountain Nature Center

425 S Woodland Rd, Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ 85929

https://www.whitemountainnaturecenter.org

Interactive exhibits, nature trails, wildlife viewing, and educational programs.

Gilbert Riparian Preserve

2757 E Guadalupe Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85234

https://www.gilbertaz.gov

Walking trails, bird watching, fishing lakes, and family nature exploration.

Free Family Fun at Retail Stores

Bass Pro Shops Mesa

1133 N Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ 85201

https://www.basspro.com

Fish tanks, wildlife displays, seasonal family events, holiday activities, and free attractions that can easily entertain kids for an hour or more.

Cabela’s Glendale

9380 W Glendale Ave, Glendale, AZ 85305

https://www.cabelas.com

Indoor wildlife exhibits, aquariums, seasonal events, and family-friendly displays.

Scheels

8555 W Paradise Ln, Peoria, AZ 85382

https://www.scheels.com

More than a sporting goods store. Families can explore interactive displays, wildlife exhibits, games, and attractions while escaping the heat.

Free Mall Play Areas

Many Arizona malls feature indoor play spaces, seasonal activities, storytimes, splash pads, and family events.

Arizona Mills

5000 S Arizona Mills Cir, Tempe, AZ 85282

https://www.arizonamills.com

Chandler Fashion Center

3111 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler, AZ 85226

https://www.shopchandlerfashioncenter.com

Arrowhead Towne Center

7700 W Arrowhead Towne Center, Glendale, AZ 85308

https://www.arrowheadtownecenter.com

Scottsdale Quarter

15059 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85254

https://www.scottsdalequarter.com

Desert Ridge Marketplace

21001 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85050

https://www.shopdesertridge.com

Many centers host free concerts, splash pad events, character appearances, movies, and family activities throughout the summer.

Kids Eat Free (or Cheap!) Around Arizona

Let’s be honest: feeding kids all summer gets expensive. Between camps, splash pads, museum trips, and road trips, meal costs add up fast. Fortunately, many Arizona restaurants offer kids-eat-free nights, discounted meals, and family specials throughout the week. Just remember to call ahead and verify offers, as promotions can change.

For the most up-to-date statewide list, visit:

Raising Arizona Kids Kids Eat Free Guide

https://www.raisingarizonakids.com/kids-eat-free-arizona/

💡 Family Tip

Many restaurants also offer:

Summer kids meal specials

Family meal bundles

Birthday freebies

Rewards programs

Free dessert nights

Discounted kids menus

Before heading out, it’s always worth checking your local restaurant’s website or social media page to confirm current offers.

Pair a Kids Eat Free meal with a library visit, splash pad, free museum day, or Kids Bowl Free outing and you’ve got a budget-friendly summer adventure. ☀️🍕📚

Budget-Saving Summer Tip

Combine several free activities into one adventure day:

Storytime at the library

Lunch picnic at a park

Splash pad stop

Free workshop

Mall play area

Ice cream reward

You can easily create a full day of family fun for less than the cost of a movie ticket.

Indoor Play Areas

Perfect for toddlers through elementary-aged kids when it’s 112° by lunch.

Cloud House for Babies & Toddlers

Phoenix, AZ

https://www.cloudhousekids.com

A beautifully designed indoor play space specifically created for babies, toddlers, and preschoolers.

Giggles

Phoenix, AZ

https://www.gigglesplay.com

Ideal for babies, toddlers, and younger children with imaginative play spaces and climbing structures.

Jordan’s Corner

Mesa, AZ

https://www.jordanscorneraz.com

Indoor play, imaginative activities, and family-friendly fun for younger children.

Little Champs Indoor Playground

Surprise, AZ

https://www.littlechampsplayground.com

A toddler and preschool-focused indoor playground designed for younger adventurers.

Surprise & Shine

Surprise, AZ

https://www.surpriseandshine.com

Indoor play, classes, and activities designed for babies, toddlers, and young children.

Luv 2 Play

3522 W Peoria Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85029

https://www.luv2play.com

Multi-level play structures, toddler zones, and family-friendly indoor fun.

Kids Empire

Multiple Arizona Locations

https://www.kidsempire.com

Large indoor playgrounds with climbing structures, slides, and imaginative play.

Party Jungle

8009 E Roosevelt St, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

https://www.partyjungle.com

Indoor rides, arcade games, and giant play structures.

Trampoline Parks, Adventure Parks & Active Indoor Fun

Great for burning energy during summer when outside playgrounds become lava.

Uptown Jungle Fun Park

Multiple Arizona Locations

https://www.uptownjungle.com

Obstacle courses, climbing walls, ninja challenges, and active indoor fun.

Sky Zone

Multiple Arizona Locations

https://www.skyzone.com

Wall-to-wall trampolines, dodgeball, climbing attractions, and freestyle fun.

Urban Air Adventure Park

Multiple Arizona Locations

https://www.urbanair.com

Trampolines, ropes courses, climbing attractions, and indoor adventure experiences.

Rush Fun Park

Multiple Arizona Locations

https://www.rushfunpark.com

Indoor active fun featuring trampolines, climbing attractions, and obstacle courses.

Altitude Trampoline Park

Multiple Arizona Locations

https://www.altitudetrampolinepark.com

Trampolines, foam pits, dodgeball, and active play.

Big Air Trampoline Park

Chandler, AZ (Glendale coming soon!)

https://www.bigairusa.com

Trampolines, climbing attractions, obstacle courses, and adventure activities.

KTR

Multiple locations.

https://www.ktr-centers.com

A favorite among older kids, tweens, and teens with trampolines, parkour, and skate features.

Slick City

Multiple locations.

https://www.slickcity.com

Indoor slides, climbing attractions, and active fun that feels like a water park without the water.

Jumping Cholla

4861 N Stone Ave, Tucson, AZ 85704

jumpcholla.com

Creative, Messy & Artistic Fun

Need a break from trampolines, splash pads, and screen time? These creative experiences let kids paint, build, create, explore, and make something uniquely their own.

Art Studios & Process Art

Rachel’s Young At Art Studio

7366 E Shea Blvd #112, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

https://www.rachelsyoungatart.com

Process-based art classes, camps, sensory experiences, open studio time, and creative play for children of all ages.

The Drawing Studio

2760 N Tucson Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85716

https://www.thedrawingstudio.org

Community art studio offering classes, workshops, camps, and creative opportunities for artists of all ages.

Children’s Museum Tucson Art Studio

200 S 6th Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701

https://www.childrensmuseumtucson.org

Hands-on art, sensory play, and creative exhibits designed specifically for children.

Pottery Painting & Clay

As You Wish Pottery

Multiple Valley Locations

https://www.asyouwishpottery.com

Choose a pottery piece, paint it however you’d like, and return later to pick up your finished creation.

Color Me Mine Phoenix

1743 E Camelback Rd, Suite A4, Phoenix, AZ 85016

https://phoenix.colormemine.com

Paint-your-own pottery studio featuring mugs, figurines, plates, keepsakes, and seasonal projects.

Color Me Mine Tucson

5870 E Broadway Blvd #268, Tucson, AZ 85711

https://tucson.colormemine.com

Family-friendly pottery painting, camps, workshops, and special events.

Tucson Clay Co-op

3322 N Dodge Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85716

https://www.tucsonclaycoop.com

Pottery classes, clay workshops, and creative experiences for beginners through experienced artists.

Sunshine Sunflower Studio

700 W Campbell Ave #3, Phoenix, AZ 85013

https://www.sunshinesunflower.com

Pottery painting, clay experiences, camps, and family-friendly creative workshops.

DIY, Splatter & Creative Experiences

Spin Art Nation Phoenix

2302 N Central Ave #3, Phoenix, AZ 85004

https://www.spinartphoenix.com

Create spin art, splatter paintings, fluid art projects, and colorful keepsakes in a unique interactive art experience.

Pinspiration Tucson

7090 N Oracle Rd #194, Tucson, AZ 85704

https://www.pinspiration.com/tucson

DIY craft studio featuring splatter rooms, paint pouring, canvas projects, candle making, seasonal crafts, and family workshops.

Craft Nights

3241 E Shea Blvd #9A, Phoenix, AZ 85028

https://www.craftnights.com

Paint pouring, splatter rooms, canvas painting, wood projects, and family-friendly craft experiences.

Arizona Glassblowing Studio

7677 N 16th St, Phoenix, AZ 85020

https://www.tryglassblowing.com

Watch professional glass artists at work or create your own blown-glass art piece.

Painting with a Twist

Multiple Arizona Locations

https://www.paintingwithatwist.com

Family paint sessions, guided canvas painting, themed events, and beginner-friendly art classes.

Pinot’s Palette

Multiple Arizona Locations

https://www.pinotspalette.com

Step-by-step painting experiences, family events, and creative workshops for all skill levels.

Bowling, Arcades & Family Entertainment

When it’s too hot for the playground but everyone still has energy to burn, Arizona’s bowling alleys, arcades, family entertainment centers, and indoor attractions offer hours of air-conditioned fun.

Bowling

Kids Bowl Free

https://www.kidsbowlfree.com/0nugb5

One of the best summer deals for families. Registered children receive free bowling all summer at participating locations. Many centers also offer discounted family passes for parents and siblings.

Bowlero

Multiple Arizona Locations

https://www.bowlero.com

Modern bowling centers featuring arcades, laser tag, food, and family-friendly entertainment.

Main Event

Multiple Arizona Locations

https://www.mainevent.com

Bowling, laser tag, arcade games, gravity ropes, billiards, and family dining.

Mavrix

9139 E Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

https://www.mavrix.com

Upscale bowling, arcade games, laser tag, and family entertainment under one roof.

Fat Cats

4321 E Baseline Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85234

https://www.fatcatsfun.com

Bowling, movies, arcade games, glow golf, and family attractions.

Tucson Bowl

7020 E 21st St, Tucson, AZ 85710

https://www.tucsonbowl.com

Classic family bowling center offering leagues, open play, and summer specials.

Lucky Strike

Multiple Arizona Locations

https://www.luckystrikeent.com

Bowling, arcade games, food, and entertainment for families and older kids.

Arcades & Family Entertainment Centers

Dave & Buster’s

Multiple Arizona Locations

https://www.daveandbusters.com

Arcade games, virtual reality experiences, food, and family fun.

Peter Piper Pizza

Multiple Arizona Locations

https://www.peterpiperpizza.com

Pizza, arcade games, rides, and family entertainment.

Chuck E. Cheese

Multiple Arizona Locations

https://www.chuckecheese.com

Classic family arcade fun featuring games, prizes, and entertainment.

Fat Cats

4321 E Baseline Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85234

https://www.fatcatsfun.com

Movies, bowling, arcade games, glow golf, and indoor attractions.

Main Event

Multiple Arizona Locations

https://www.mainevent.com

One-stop destination for bowling, laser tag, arcade games, and dining.

Mavrix

9139 E Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

https://www.mavrix.com

A Scottsdale favorite for bowling, arcade games, laser tag, and family fun.

Jake’s Unlimited

1830 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ 85204

https://www.jakesunlimited.com

Arcades, rides, laser tag, buffet dining, and indoor attractions.

Tilt Studio Arizona Mills

5000 S Arizona Mills Cir, Tempe, AZ 85282

https://www.tiltstudio.com

Massive indoor arcade featuring rides, mini golf, bumper cars, and games.

Roller Skating & Indoor Skating

Skateland Mesa

7 E Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ 85210

https://www.skateland.com

Classic roller skating rink with family skate sessions and special events.

Great Skate

10054 N 43rd Ave, Glendale, AZ 85302

https://www.greatskate.com

One of Arizona’s most popular family skating centers.

Roller skating, family events, and themed skate nights.

Skate Country

7980 E 22nd St, Tucson, AZ 85710

https://www.skatecountryaz.com

Indoor roller skating fun for all ages.

Ice Skating

AZ Ice Arcadia

3853 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85018

https://www.azice.com

Public skating, hockey, and learn-to-skate programs.

AZ Ice Gilbert

2305 E Knox Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85296

https://www.azice.com

Year-round indoor ice skating and hockey.

AZ Ice Peoria

15829 N 83rd Ave, Peoria, AZ 85382

https://www.azice.com

Public skating and family sessions throughout the summer.

Public skating opportunities and special events throughout the year.

Escape Rooms & Puzzle Experiences

Perfect for older kids, tweens, teens, and families who enjoy solving mysteries together.

Escapology

Multiple Arizona Locations

https://www.escapology.com

Family-friendly escape rooms with a variety of themes and difficulty levels.

The Nemesis Club

2990 N Alma School Rd #3, Chandler, AZ 85224

https://www.thenemesisclub.com

Immersive adventure escape experiences with Hollywood-quality sets.

Eludesions Escape Rooms

3300 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85716

https://www.eludesions.com

One of Tucson’s most popular family-friendly escape room destinations.

Paragon Escape Games

9220 E Vía de Ventura, Scottsdale, AZ 85258

https://www.paragonescapegames.com

Award-winning escape rooms designed for beginners and experienced players alike.

Fox in a Box

5747 W Glendale Ave, Glendale, AZ 85301

https://www.foxinabox.us

High-tech escape room experiences for older children and teens.

Aquariums & Animal Encounters

OdySea Aquarium

9500 E Vía de Ventura, Scottsdale, AZ 85256

https://www.odyseaaquarium.com

Arizona’s largest aquarium featuring sharks, sea turtles, penguins, sea lions, touch pools, and interactive exhibits.

SEA LIFE Arizona Aquarium

5000 S Arizona Mills Cir, Tempe, AZ 85282

https://www.visitsealife.com/arizona

Walk through underwater tunnels, explore touch pools, and discover marine life from around the world.

Butterfly Wonderland

9500 E Vía de Ventura, Scottsdale, AZ 85256

https://www.butterflywonderland.com

The largest butterfly conservatory in the country featuring thousands of butterflies and educational exhibits.

Phoenix Herpetological Society

Scottsdale, AZ

phoenixherp.com

Meet rescued reptiles, tortoises, crocodilians, and other fascinating creatures through guided tours, educational programs, and hands-on animal encounters

Deb’s Dragons

Phoenix, AZ

debsdragons.com

Hands-on animal encounters featuring reptiles, mammals, birds, and exotic creatures that bring learning to life.

Ghost Ranch Exotics

9027 Ghost Ranch Rd, Marana, AZ 85653

ghostranchexotics.com

Meet kangaroos, capybaras, sloths, lemurs, camels, and other exotic animals through interactive experiences and educational encounters.

Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Farm

17599 E Peak Ln, Picacho, AZ 85141

roostercogburn.com

Feed ostriches, deer, stingrays, lorikeets, and more at one of Arizona’s most unique family attractions.

Arizona Boardwalk Attractions

Arizona Boardwalk is one of the best indoor summer destinations because several attractions are located in one place.

9500 E Vía de Ventura, Scottsdale, AZ 85256

https://www.azboardwalk.com

OdySea Aquarium

https://www.odyseaaquarium.com

Butterfly Wonderland

https://www.butterflywonderland.com

Museum of Illusions

https://www.moiscottsdale.com

Pangaea: Land of the Dinosaurs

https://www.pangaealandofthedinosaurs.com

Laser + Mirror Maze

https://www.azboardwalk.com

Ripley’s Believe It or Not!

https://www.ripleys.com

Movies & Summer Movie Programs

Movie theaters remain one of the best ways to escape Arizona’s summer heat.

Harkins Theatres

Multiple Arizona Locations

https://www.harkins.com

Harkins Summer Movie Fun offers discounted family movies throughout the summer.

AMC Theatres

Multiple Arizona Locations

https://www.amctheatres.com

AMC Summer Movie Camp provides affordable family-friendly movies all summer long.

RoadHouse Cinemas

9090 E Indian Bend Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

https://www.roadhousecinemas.com

In-theater dining, family movies, and special events.

Fat Cats Movies

4321 E Baseline Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85234

https://www.fatcatsfun.com

Affordable movies combined with bowling and arcade fun.

The Loft Cinema

3233 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85716

https://www.loftcinema.org

Independent films, family programming, special events, and cult classics.

Century Theatres

Multiple Arizona Locations

https://www.cinemark.com

Popular theater chain offering summer family movie promotions.

Mall Play Areas & Shopping Center Fun

Many Arizona malls offer free indoor play areas, splash pads, storytimes, and seasonal family programming.

Scottsdale Quarter

15059 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85254

https://www.scottsdalequarter.com

Summer Fridays, splash pad fun, family events, and seasonal programming.

Desert Ridge Marketplace

21001 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85050

https://www.shopdesertridge.com

Family events, splash pads, concerts, movies, and seasonal activities.

SanTan Village

2218 E Williams Field Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85295

https://www.santanvillage.com

Outdoor shopping with family-friendly events throughout the summer.

Arrowhead Towne Center

7700 W Arrowhead Towne Center, Glendale, AZ 85308

https://www.arrowheadtownecenter.com

Indoor shopping, family events, and summer activities.

Chandler Fashion Center

3111 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler, AZ 85226

https://www.shopchandlerfashioncenter.com

Indoor shopping, kid-friendly events, and family programming.

Arizona Mills

5000 S Arizona Mills Cir, Tempe, AZ 85282

https://www.arizonamills.com

Indoor mall featuring SEA LIFE Aquarium, LEGOLAND Discovery Center, Tilt Studio, movies, and shopping.

LEGOLAND Discovery Center Arizona

5000 S Arizona Mills Cir, Tempe, AZ 85282

https://www.legolanddiscoverycenter.com/arizona

Indoor rides, LEGO builds, 4D movies, and interactive play experiences.

Water Parks, Splash Pads & Community Pools

When Arizona temperatures climb into the triple digits, water becomes less of a luxury and more of a survival strategy. From massive water parks and resort day passes to neighborhood splash pads and community pools, there are plenty of ways to cool off all summer long.

Hurricane Harbor Phoenix

4243 W Pinnacle Peak Rd, Glendale, AZ 85310

https://www.sixflags.com/hurricaneharborphoenix

Arizona’s largest water park features wave pools, lazy rivers, thrilling slides, splash zones, and attractions for all ages.

Golfland Sunsplash

155 W Hampton Ave, Mesa, AZ 85210

https://www.golfland.com/mesa

Water slides, wave pools, lazy rivers, mini golf, arcade games, and family attractions all in one location.

Great Wolf Lodge Arizona

7333 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85258

https://www.greatwolf.com/arizona

Indoor water park fun year-round plus family activities, themed suites, and entertainment.

Arizona Grand Resort Oasis Water Park

8000 S Arizona Grand Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ 85044

https://www.arizonagrandresort.com

A resort-style water park featuring slides, wave pools, and a lazy river.

Community Pools

Many Arizona cities offer affordable daily admission, swim lessons, dive-in movies, and special summer events.

Check your local Parks & Recreation department for:

Open swim times

Swim lessons

Dive-in movies

Family swim nights

Teen nights

Splash events

Popular systems include:

City of Phoenix Pools

https://www.phoenix.gov/parks

City of Mesa Pools

https://www.mesaparks.com

Chandler Aquatics

https://www.chandleraz.gov

Gilbert Aquatics

https://www.gilbertaz.gov

Scottsdale Aquatics

https://www.scottsdaleaz.gov

Tucson Parks & Recreation

https://www.tucsonaz.gov

Marana Aquatic Center

13455 N Marana Main St, Marana, AZ 85653

https://www.maranaaz.gov

Splash Pads Worth Visiting

Arizona families could spend an entire summer exploring splash pads.

For our complete statewide guide:

https://www.raisingarizonakids.com/splash-pads/

Some favorites include:

Fountain Park Splash Pad

12925 N Saguaro Blvd, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Desert Ridge Marketplace Splash Pad

21001 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85050

https://www.shopdesertridge.com

Scottsdale Quarter Splash Fountain

15059 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85254

https://www.scottsdalequarter.com

Eastmark Great Park Splash Pad

5100 S Eastmark Pkwy, Mesa, AZ 85212

https://www.eastmark.com

Rivulon Splash Pad

3750 S Rivulon Blvd, Gilbert, AZ 85297

https://www.rivulon.com

Surprise Community Park Splash Pad

16089 N Bullard Ave, Surprise, AZ 85374

https://www.surpriseaz.gov

Goodyear Recreation Campus Splash Features

420 S Estrella Pkwy, Goodyear, AZ 85338

https://www.goodyearaz.gov

Avondale Festival Fields Splash Area

101 E Lower Buckeye Rd, Avondale, AZ 85323

https://www.avondaleaz.gov

Resort Day Passes & Water Fun

Want the resort experience without booking a room?

Many Arizona resorts offer day passes through ResortPass.

Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

7575 E Princess Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

https://www.scottsdaleprincess.com

Hilton Phoenix Tapatio Cliffs

11111 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ 85020

https://www.hilton.com

Arizona Grand Resort

8000 S Arizona Grand Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ 85044

https://www.arizonagrandresort.com

The Westin Kierland Resort

6902 E Greenway Pkwy, Scottsdale, AZ 85254

https://www.marriott.com

Animal Attractions with Water Play

Phoenix Zoo

455 N Galvin Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ 85008

https://www.phoenixzoo.org

Arizona’s largest zoo also features Leapin’ Lagoon, a popular splash area that’s perfect for cooling off between animal encounters.

Reid Park Zoo

3400 E Zoo Ct, Tucson, AZ 85716

https://www.reidparkzoo.org

A family-friendly zoo with shaded pathways, seasonal water features, and plenty of opportunities to cool off.

Summer Shopping Center Events

Many Arizona shopping centers host free family events throughout the summer.

Scottsdale Quarter Summer Fridays

15059 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85254

https://www.scottsdalequarter.com

Splash pad fun, family activities, music, and seasonal events.

Desert Ridge Marketplace Summer Events

21001 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85050

https://www.shopdesertridge.com

Movies, concerts, splash pad activities, and family entertainment.

Westgate Entertainment District

6751 N Sunset Blvd, Glendale, AZ 85305

https://www.westgateaz.com

Free concerts, special events, family nights, and seasonal entertainment.

SanTan Village Events

2218 E Williams Field Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85295

https://www.santanvillage.com

Family programming, community events, and seasonal activities.

Ice Cream & Cool Treats

Arizona summers are hot enough to turn “let’s grab ice cream” into a full family survival strategy.

Challenge your family to explore new sweet spots this summer—from old-fashioned ice cream parlors and artisan gelato shops to frozen yogurt, Italian ice, shaved ice, and local favorites worth the drive.

Metro Phoenix Favorites

Churn

5223 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85012

https://www.churnaz.com

Novel Ice Cream

1028 Grand Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85007

https://www.novelicecream.com

Sweet Republic

6054 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85253

https://www.sweetrepublic.com

Sugar Bowl

4005 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

https://www.sugarbowlscottsdale.com

Salt & Straw

Multiple Valley Locations

https://www.saltandstraw.com

Mary Coyle Ice Cream

2025 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ 85006

https://www.marycoyle.com

Frost Gelato

Multiple Valley Locations

https://www.frostgelato.com

Allora Gelato

7000 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85254

https://www.alloragelato.com

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream

Multiple Valley Locations

https://www.handelsicecream.com

Soda Jerk Co. Milkshake Bar

Multiple Valley Locations

https://www.sodajerkco.com

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice

Multiple Valley Locations

https://www.jeremiahsice.com

Bahama Buck’s

Multiple Arizona Locations

https://www.bahamabucks.com

AZ Pops

Phoenix Area

https://www.azpops.com

Pop Stand

Phoenix Area

https://www.thepopstand.com

Tucson Favorites

The Screamery

Various Tucson Locations

https://www.thescreamery.com

Hub Ice Cream Factory

245 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701

https://www.hubrestaurant.com

Frost Gelato

2905 E Skyline Dr, Tucson, AZ 85718

https://www.frostgelato.com

Snoh Ice Shavery

Various Tucson Locations

https://www.snohice.com

Slice & Ice

7117 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704

https://www.sliceandicetucson.com

Pin-Up Pastries Ice Cream & Treats

8567 N Silverbell Rd, Tucson, AZ 85743

White Mountains & Northern Arizona

Red Barn Creamery

219 W White Mountain Blvd, Lakeside, AZ 85929

A White Mountains favorite known for homemade ice cream and classic summer treats.

Mountain Dreamery Creamery

1477 W White Mountain Blvd, Lakeside, AZ 85929

Small-batch ice cream and family-friendly mountain town charm.

FroYo Bros

560 W White Mountain Blvd, Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ 85935

Frozen yogurt with self-serve toppings and plenty of flavors.

Timberline Ice Cream

1800 S Milton Rd, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Popular Flagstaff stop after a day of exploring.

Sweet Shoppe Candy & Ice Cream

15 N Leroux St, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Ice cream, candy, and nostalgic treats in downtown Flagstaff.

Grand Canyon Chocolate Company

281 W Route 66, Williams, AZ 86046

https://www.grandcanyonchocolatefactory.com

Chocolate, fudge, ice cream, and Route 66 charm.

Slade’s Ice Cream

40 N White Mountain Rd, Show Low, AZ 85901

A local favorite for ice cream and summer treats.

Museums & Science Centers

Arizona is home to hundreds of museums, science centers, historical sites, planetariums, railroad museums, mining museums, Native American cultural centers, and hands-on learning experiences. Whether your child loves dinosaurs, trains, space, art, history, science, mining, aviation, or interactive exhibits, there’s a museum worth exploring this summer.

Metro Phoenix Museums & Science Centers

Arizona Capitol Museum

1700 W Washington St, Phoenix, AZ 85007

https://azlibrary.gov/azcm

Explore Arizona government, state history, and interactive exhibits inside the historic Capitol building.

Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museum

2017 N Greenfield Rd, Mesa, AZ 85215

https://www.azcaf.org

Vintage aircraft, aviation history, and military exhibits.

Arizona Museum of Natural History

53 N Macdonald, Mesa, AZ 85201

https://www.azmnh.org

Dinosaurs, archaeology, ancient cultures, and hands-on exhibits.

Arizona Railway Museum

330 E Ryan Rd, Chandler, AZ 85286

https://www.azrymuseum.org

Historic rail cars, locomotives, and Arizona railroad history.

Arizona Science Center

600 E Washington St, Phoenix, AZ 85004

https://www.azscience.org

Hands-on STEM exhibits, live demonstrations, giant-screen movies, and family science experiences.

Chandler Museum

300 S Chandler Village Dr, Chandler, AZ 85226

https://www.chandleraz.gov/explore/chandler-museum

Local history exhibits and rotating family-friendly displays.

Children’s Museum of Phoenix

215 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ 85034

https://www.childrensmuseumofphoenix.org

One of Arizona’s best destinations for younger children, featuring interactive exhibits and imaginative play.

Cave Creek Museum

6140 E Skyline Dr, Cave Creek, AZ 85331

https://www.cavecreekmuseum.org

Mining history, pioneer life, and local heritage exhibits.

Gallery of Scientific Exploration

781 E Terrace Rd, Tempe, AZ 85281

https://sese.asu.edu/k12-field-trip-program

Interactive earth and space science exhibits hosted by Arizona State University.

Gilbert Historical Museum

10 S Gilbert Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85296

https://www.hdsouth.org

Local history, community exhibits, and educational programs.

Hall of Flame Museum of Firefighting

6101 E Van Buren St, Phoenix, AZ 85008

https://www.hallofflame.org

One of the world’s largest firefighting museums featuring historic fire engines and equipment.

Heard Museum

2301 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85004

https://heard.org

Nationally recognized museum dedicated to Native American art, culture, and history.

Huhugam Ki Museum

10005 E Osborn Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85256

https://www.srpmic-nsn.gov

Cultural and archaeological exhibits focused on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community.

IDEA Museum

150 W Pepper Pl, Mesa, AZ 85201

https://www.ideamuseum.org

Hands-on creativity, art, STEM activities, and exhibits designed for children.

Manistee Ranch

5127 W Northern Ave, Glendale, AZ 85301

https://www.glendalearizonahistoricalsociety.org

Historic ranch house and preserved agricultural history.

Martin Auto Museum

4320 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale, AZ 85306

https://www.martinautomuseum.com

Classic cars, movie vehicles, race cars, and automotive history.

Museum of Illusions Scottsdale

9500 E Via de Ventura, Scottsdale, AZ 85256

https://www.moiscottsdale.com

Optical illusions, interactive exhibits, and mind-bending photo opportunities.

Musical Instrument Museum (MIM)

4725 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85050

https://www.mim.org

One of Arizona’s most celebrated museums featuring instruments from around the world.

Peterson House Museum

1414 W Southern Ave, Tempe, AZ 85282

https://www.tempe.gov

Historic pioneer home showcasing early Tempe history.

Phoenix Art Museum

1625 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85004

https://www.phxart.org

Arizona’s largest art museum featuring collections from around the world.

Phoenix Police Museum

17 S 2nd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85003

https://www.phoenixpolicemuseum.org

Explore the history of law enforcement in Phoenix.

River of Time Museum & Exploration Center

12901 N La Montana Dr, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

https://www.riveroftime.center

History, archaeology, geology, and exploration exhibits.

Rosson House Museum

113 N 6th St, Phoenix, AZ 85004

https://www.thesquarephx.org

Guided tours through one of Phoenix’s most iconic Victorian homes.

Scottsdale Historical Museum

7333 E Scottsdale Mall, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

https://www.scottsdalehistory.org

Preserving and sharing Scottsdale’s unique history.

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA)

7374 E 2nd St, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

https://www.scottsdalearts.org

Modern and contemporary art exhibits and installations.

Shemer Art Center

5005 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85018

https://www.shemerartcenter.org

Art exhibitions, classes, workshops, and gardens.

Sigler Western Museum

21 N Frontier St, Wickenburg, AZ 85390

https://www.westernmuseum.org

Western heritage, ranching history, and cowboy culture.

Sunnyslope Historical Society Museum

737 E Hatcher Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85020

https://www.sunnyslopehistoricalsociety.org

Neighborhood history and local preservation efforts.

Taliesin West

12621 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259

https://franklloydwright.org

Frank Lloyd Wright’s winter home and architectural masterpiece.

Tempe History Museum

809 E Southern Ave, Tempe, AZ 85282

https://www.tempe.gov

Interactive exhibits exploring Tempe’s history and growth.

Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West

3830 N Marshall Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

https://www.westernspirit.org

Award-winning museum celebrating the art, history, and culture of the American West.

Wonderspaces Arizona

7014 E Camelback Rd #584, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

https://arizona.wonderspaces.com

Immersive art installations and interactive exhibits.

Southern & Eastern Arizona Museums

Alfie Norville Gem & Mineral Museum

115 N Church Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701

https://home.geo.arizona.edu/gem-mineral-museum

World-class gems, minerals, and geological exhibits.

Amerind Museum

2100 N Amerind Rd, Dragoon, AZ 85609

https://www.amerind.org

Native American art, archaeology, and cultural history.

Arizona History Museum

949 E 2nd St, Tucson, AZ 85719

https://arizonahistoricalsociety.org

Arizona territorial history and changing exhibits.

Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum

2021 N Kinney Rd, Tucson, AZ 85743

https://www.desertmuseum.org

Part zoo, part botanical garden, part museum, and one of Arizona’s most beloved family attractions.

ASARCO Mineral Discovery Center

1421 W Pima Mine Rd, Sahuarita, AZ 85629

https://www.asarcodiscoverycenter.com

Learn how copper is mined and processed in Arizona.

Benson Museum

180 S San Pedro St, Benson, AZ 85602

https://www.cityofbenson.com

Local history exhibits and railroad heritage.

Besh-Ba-Gowah Archaeological Park

1324 S Jesse Hayes Rd, Globe, AZ 85501

https://www.globeaz.gov

Ancient Salado ruins and archaeology exhibits.

Bisbee Mining & Historical Museum

5 Copper Queen Plaza, Bisbee, AZ 85603

https://www.bisbeemuseum.org

Mining history and stories from one of Arizona’s most famous mining towns.

Copper Queen Mine Tours

478 N Dart Rd, Bisbee, AZ 85603

https://www.queenminetour.com

Underground mine tours led by former miners.

Children’s Museum Tucson

200 S 6th Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701

https://www.childrensmuseumtucson.org

Hands-on exhibits and interactive learning for children.

Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium

1601 E University Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85721

https://www.flandrau.org

Planetarium shows, science exhibits, and astronomy programs.

Fort Huachuca Museum

41401 Grierson Ave, Sierra Vista, AZ 85613

https://history.army.mil

Military history and Buffalo Soldier exhibits.

Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures

4455 E Camp Lowell Dr, Tucson, AZ 85712

https://www.theminitimemachine.org

Intricate miniature displays and imaginative exhibits.

Pima Air & Space Museum

6000 E Valencia Rd, Tucson, AZ 85756

https://www.pimaair.org

One of the largest aviation museums in the world.

Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum

196 N Court Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701

https://www.tucsonpresidio.com

Explore Tucson’s earliest history and original settlement.

Southern Arizona Transportation Museum

414 N Toole Ave, Tucson, AZ 85705

https://www.southernarizonatrainmuseum.org

Railroad history and transportation exhibits.

Titan Missile Museum

1580 W Duval Mine Rd, Sahuarita, AZ 85629

https://www.titanmissilemuseum.org

Tour an actual Cold War missile silo.

Tucson Auto Museum

4825 N Sabino Canyon Rd, Tucson, AZ 85750

https://www.tucsonautomuseum.com

Classic, rare, and historic automobiles.

Tucson Museum of Art

140 N Main Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701

https://www.tucsonmuseumofart.org

Art collections spanning centuries and cultures.

Tucson Military Vehicle Museum

6000 E Valencia Rd #26, Tucson, AZ 85756

https://www.tucsonmilitaryvehicle.org

Military vehicles, tanks, and historical displays.

Northern Arizona Museums

Apache County Historical Society Museum

55 N 1st Pl W, St. Johns, AZ 85936

https://www.apachecountyhistoricalsociety.com

Regional history and pioneer exhibits.

Butterfly Lodge Museum

4 County Rd 2114, Greer, AZ 85927

https://www.butterflylodgemuseum.org

Historic mountain lodge connected to author James Willard Schultz.

Casa Malpais Archaeological Park & Museum

1 Mapache Dr, Springerville, AZ 85938

https://www.casamalpais.org

Ancient ruins and archaeological discoveries.

Fort Verde State Historic Park

125 E Hollamon St, Camp Verde, AZ 86322

https://azstateparks.com/fort-verde

Historic military fort and Arizona frontier history.

Hubbell Trading Post National Historic Site

1 Hubbell Hill Rd, Ganado, AZ 86505

https://www.nps.gov/hutr

The oldest continuously operating trading post on the Navajo Nation.

Jerome State Historic Park (Jerome Mining Museum)

100 Douglas Rd, Jerome, AZ 86331

https://azstateparks.com/jerome

Mining history and spectacular Verde Valley views.

Meteor Crater & Barringer Space Museum

Meteor Crater Rd, Winslow, AZ 86047

https://www.meteorcrater.com

One of the world’s best-preserved meteor impact sites.

Museum of Northern Arizona

3101 N Fort Valley Rd, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

https://www.musnaz.org

Natural history, Native cultures, and Northern Arizona exhibits.

Pioneer Museum

2340 N Fort Valley Rd, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

https://www.musnaz.org

Historic buildings and Arizona pioneer history.

Pinetop-Lakeside Historical Society Museum

1635 W White Mountain Blvd, Lakeside, AZ 85929

https://www.pinetoplakesidehistory.org

White Mountains history and local heritage.

Powell Museum

6 N Lake Powell Blvd, Page, AZ 86040

https://www.powellmuseum.org

Colorado River exploration and regional history.

Riordan Mansion State Historic Park

409 W Riordan Rd, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

https://azstateparks.com/riordan-mansion

Historic mansion and pioneer-era architecture.

Rim Country Museum

700 S Green Valley Pkwy, Payson, AZ 85541

https://www.rimcountrymuseum.org

Payson history, pioneer life, and the Zane Grey Cabin.

Sedona Heritage Museum

735 Jordan Rd, Sedona, AZ 86336

https://www.sedonamuseum.org

Local history and stories from early Sedona.

Sharlot Hall Museum

415 W Gurley St, Prescott, AZ 86301

https://www.sharlothallmuseum.org

One of Arizona’s premier history museums.

Show Low Historical Museum

561 E Deuce of Clubs, Show Low, AZ 85901

https://www.showlowmuseum.com

Learn the famous story behind Show Low’s unique name.

Smoki Museum of American Indian Art & Culture

147 N Arizona Ave, Prescott, AZ 86301

https://www.smokimuseum.org

Native American art, culture, and history.

Springerville Heritage Center

301 E Main St, Springerville, AZ 85938

https://www.springervilleaz.gov

Regional history and community heritage.

Strawberry Schoolhouse Museum

9506 Fossil Creek Rd, Strawberry, AZ 85544

https://www.pinehistoricalsociety.org

Arizona’s oldest standing schoolhouse.

Stinson Pioneer Museum

421 E Main St, Snowflake, AZ 85937

https://www.snowflakeaz.gov

Pioneer artifacts and local history.

Performing Arts, Live Shows & Family Entertainment

Looking for a break from the heat and screens? Arizona’s performing arts venues offer family-friendly plays, musicals, concerts, dance performances, children’s theater productions, and special events throughout the summer.

Metro Phoenix

Arizona Broadway Theatre

7701 W Paradise Ln, Peoria, AZ 85382

https://www.azbroadway.org

Dinner theater featuring Broadway-style productions, family shows, and special performances.

Childsplay Theatre

900 S Mitchell Dr, Tempe, AZ 85281

https://www.childsplayaz.org

Nationally recognized children’s theater company producing shows specifically for young audiences.

Herberger Theater Center

222 E Monroe St, Phoenix, AZ 85004

https://www.herbergertheater.org

Home to theater productions, concerts, dance performances, and community arts programming.

Mesa Arts Center

1 E Main St, Mesa, AZ 85201

https://www.mesaartscenter.com

Arizona’s largest arts center featuring theater, concerts, art exhibits, and family programming.

Phoenix Theatre Company

1825 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85004

https://www.phoenixtheatre.com

One of the oldest arts organizations in the Southwest, producing musicals, plays, and family performances.

Tempe Center for the Arts

700 W Rio Salado Pkwy, Tempe, AZ 85281

https://www.tempecenterforthearts.com

Concerts, family shows, theater productions, and special events along Tempe Town Lake.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

7380 E 2nd St, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

https://www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org

National touring acts, family performances, concerts, and cultural events.

Hale Centre Theatre

50 W Page Ave, Gilbert, AZ 85233

https://www.haletheatrearizona.com

Family-friendly theater-in-the-round productions and Broadway favorites.

Tucson & Southern Arizona

Fox Tucson Theatre

17 W Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701

https://www.foxtucson.com

Historic downtown theater hosting concerts, family performances, movies, and special events.

Gaslight Theatre

7010 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85710

https://www.thegaslighttheatre.com

Comedy melodramas, family-friendly productions, and audience participation fun.

Centennial Hall

1020 E University Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85721

https://www.arizonaartslive.com

Broadway tours, concerts, dance performances, and family shows.

The Rogue Theatre

300 E University Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85705

https://www.theroguetheatre.org

Award-winning theatrical productions and educational programming.

Catch a Game

Summer is the perfect time to experience Arizona’s sports scene. Whether you’re cheering on professional athletes or introducing your kids to their first live game, these family-friendly experiences create lasting memories.

Phoenix Mercury

Footprint Center

201 E Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85004

https://www.phoenixmercury.com

Watch one of the WNBA’s most successful franchises in action. Games are energetic, family-friendly, and often more affordable than other professional sports.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Chase Field

401 E Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85004

https://www.mlb.com/dbacks

Air-conditioned baseball makes summer games surprisingly comfortable. Family promotions, kids’ activities, and special event nights are common throughout the season.

Arizona Rattlers

Desert Diamond Arena

9400 W Maryland Ave, Glendale, AZ 85305

https://www.azrattlers.com

Fast-paced indoor football featuring high-scoring action and an exciting atmosphere for families.

Staycations & Resort Escapes

Sometimes the best summer vacation is only a short drive away. Arizona’s resorts offer pools, lazy rivers, water slides, family activities, spas, golf, and beautiful scenery without the cost of airfare.

Many properties also offer:

Arizona resident rates

Summer specials

Day passes

ResortPass access

Family packages

Kids activities and camps

Scottsdale

Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

7575 E Princess Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

https://www.scottsdaleprincess.com

One of Arizona’s most iconic family resorts featuring multiple pools, water slides, family activities, dining, and seasonal events.

Great Wolf Lodge Arizona

7333 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85258

https://www.greatwolf.com/arizona

Indoor water park, themed suites, arcade games, attractions, and family entertainment all under one roof.

The Phoenician

6000 E Camelback Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

https://www.thephoenician.com

Luxury resort featuring pools, family activities, golf, and beautiful Camelback Mountain views.

JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa

5350 E Marriott Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85054

https://www.marriott.com

Features AquaRidge WaterPark, a lazy river, waterslides, splash areas, and extensive family amenities.

The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa

6902 E Greenway Pkwy, Scottsdale, AZ 85254

https://www.marriott.com

Lazy river, waterslide, golf, and family-friendly programming.

Phoenix & East Valley

Arizona Grand Resort & Spa

8000 S Arizona Grand Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ 85044

https://www.arizonagrandresort.com

Home to the Oasis Water Park featuring wave pools, slides, a lazy river, and one of Arizona’s most popular family staycation experiences.

Hilton Phoenix Tapatio Cliffs Resort

11111 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ 85020

https://www.hilton.com

Home to Falls Water Village, multiple pools, waterfalls, and family-friendly amenities.

Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa

7500 E Doubletree Ranch Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85258

https://www.hyatt.com

Water playgrounds, pools, gondola rides, and family activities.

Tucson

Loews Ventana Canyon Resort

7000 N Resort Dr, Tucson, AZ 85750

https://www.loewshotels.com/ventana-canyon

Mountain views, multiple pools, hiking access, and family-friendly amenities.

Hacienda del Sol Guest Ranch Resort

5501 N Hacienda Del Sol Rd, Tucson, AZ 85718

https://www.haciendadelsol.com

Historic resort with beautiful grounds, pools, and stunning Catalina Mountain views.

Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort & Spa

245 E Ina Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704

https://www.westwardlook.com

Family-friendly resort featuring pools, tennis, horseback riding, and desert views.

Tanque Verde Ranch

14301 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85748

https://www.tanqueverderanch.com

A true Arizona ranch experience with horseback riding, fishing, hiking, and family activities.

Sedona & Northern Arizona

Enchantment Resort

525 Boynton Canyon Rd, Sedona, AZ 86336

https://www.enchantmentresort.com

Nestled among Sedona’s red rocks, this resort offers family adventures, hiking, biking, tennis, and outdoor programming.

L’Auberge de Sedona

301 L’Auberge Ln, Sedona, AZ 86336

https://www.lauberge.com

Luxury cottages along Oak Creek with beautiful natural surroundings.

Sky Ranch Lodge

1105 Airport Rd, Sedona, AZ 86336

https://www.skyranchlodge.com

Affordable Sedona favorite with incredible red rock views.

Little America Hotel

2515 E Butler Ave, Flagstaff, AZ 86004

https://www.littleamerica.com

A family favorite in Flagstaff featuring pine trees, trails, and cooler summer temperatures.

High Country Motor Lodge

1000 W Route 66, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

https://www.highcountrymotorlodge.com

A modern mountain lodge experience perfect for Northern Arizona adventures.

Family Tip

Many Arizona resorts offer substantial summer discounts because summer is considered the off-season. If you’ve always wanted to try a luxury Arizona resort, June through August can often provide some of the best rates of the year.

Road Trip-Worthy Arizona Adventures

Sometimes the best way to survive an Arizona summer is to leave town for the day—or even the weekend. From cool mountain escapes and historic Route 66 stops to wildlife parks, scenic railroads, caves, state parks, and national monuments, these destinations are worth the drive.

Salt River Tubing

9200 N Bush Hwy, Mesa, AZ 85215

https://www.saltrivertubing.com

One of Arizona’s most iconic summer traditions. Float down the Lower Salt River through the Tonto National Forest while enjoying mountain views, desert scenery, and the chance to spot the famous Salt River wild horses. Tubing season typically runs from late spring through Labor Day, with float times ranging from about 2–4 hours depending on your route.

Family Tips:

Wear water shoes.

Bring plenty of water and sunscreen.

Use a dry bag for phones and valuables.

Go early to avoid crowds and afternoon heat.

Remember: no glass containers are allowed.

Flagstaff Adventure Loop

Arizona Snowbowl

9300 N Snow Bowl Rd, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

https://www.snowbowl.ski

Scenic gondola rides, mountain biking, hiking, summer events, and some of Arizona’s coolest temperatures.

Lowell Observatory

1400 W Mars Hill Rd, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

https://www.lowell.edu

Explore the observatory where Pluto was discovered, enjoy exhibits, and view the night sky through powerful telescopes.

Flagstaff Extreme Adventure Course

2446 Fort Tuthill Loop, Flagstaff, AZ 86005

https://www.flagstaffextreme.com

Zip lines, ropes courses, suspended bridges, and aerial obstacles among the pine trees.

The Barefoot Trail

17440 Forest Service Rd 146B, Bellemont, AZ 86015

https://www.thebarefoottrail.org

Take off your shoes and explore sensory trails featuring mud, sand, rocks, water, logs, and nature play.

Walnut Canyon National Monument

3 Walnut Canyon Rd, Flagstaff, AZ 86004

https://www.nps.gov/waca

Walk among ancient cliff dwellings built into the canyon walls.

Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument

6400 N US Hwy 89, Flagstaff, AZ 86004

https://www.nps.gov/sucr

Explore lava fields and learn about Arizona’s volcanic history.

Wupatki National Monument

25137 N Wupatki Ln, Flagstaff, AZ 86004

https://www.nps.gov/wupa

Ancient pueblos and fascinating Native American history.

Williams, Route 66 & Grand Canyon Country

Grand Canyon Railway

233 N Grand Canyon Blvd, Williams, AZ 86046

https://www.thetrain.com

Ride a historic train from Williams to Grand Canyon National Park.

Bearizona Wildlife Park

1500 E Historic Route 66, Williams, AZ 86046

https://www.bearizona.com

Drive through habitats featuring bears, wolves, bison, and other North American wildlife.

Grand Canyon Deer Farm

6769 E Deer Farm Rd, Williams, AZ 86046

https://www.deerfarm.com

Feed deer, pet animals, and enjoy hands-on wildlife encounters.

Canyon Coaster Adventure Park

700 W Cataract Lake Rd, Williams, AZ 86046

https://www.canyoncoasteradventurepark.com

Arizona’s mountain coaster plus tubing hills and family attractions.

Grand Canyon National Park

Grand Canyon Village, AZ

https://www.nps.gov/grca

One of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World and a must-see for every Arizona family.

Grand Canyon Highlights

Mather Point

Yavapai Geology Museum

Desert View Watchtower

Bright Angel Trail

Junior Ranger Program

Grand Canyon Visitor Center

Caves, Caverns & Underground Adventures

Kartchner Caverns State Park

2980 S Hwy 90, Benson, AZ 85602

https://azstateparks.com/kartchner

One of the world’s finest living cave systems featuring spectacular formations and guided tours.

Colossal Cave Mountain Park

16721 E Old Spanish Trail, Vail, AZ 85641

https://www.colossalcave.com

Underground tours, adventure experiences, horseback riding, and family activities.

Grand Canyon Caverns

Mile Marker 115 Route 66, Peach Springs, AZ 86434

https://www.gccaverns.com

One of the largest dry caverns in the United States and a fun Route 66 stop.

White Mountains Escape

Sunrise Park Resort

200 Hwy 273, Greer, AZ 85927

https://www.sunrise.ski

Summer tubing, zip lines, mountain biking, chairlift rides, and alpine temperatures.

Fool Hollow Lake Recreation Area

1500 N Fool Hollow Lake Rd, Show Low, AZ 85901

https://azstateparks.com/fool-hollow

Fishing, kayaking, camping, wildlife viewing, and lakeside fun.

Woodland Lake Park

5401 W Woodland Lake Rd, Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ 85929

https://www.pinetoplakesideaz.gov

Walking trails, fishing, playgrounds, and mountain scenery.

Show Low Historical Museum

561 E Deuce of Clubs, Show Low, AZ 85901

https://www.showlowmuseum.com

Learn how a famous card game gave Show Low its name.

Butterfly Lodge Museum

4 County Rd 2114, Greer, AZ 85927

https://www.butterflylodgemuseum.org

Historic mountain lodge connected to Western author James Willard Schultz.

White Mountain Nature Center

425 S Woodland Rd, Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ 85929

https://www.whitemountainnaturecenter.org

Nature trails, wildlife viewing, and educational exhibits.

Payson, Pine & Strawberry

Tonto Natural Bridge State Park

Pine, AZ 85544

https://azstateparks.com/tonto-natural-bridge

Home to one of the world’s largest natural travertine bridges.

Rim Country Museum

700 S Green Valley Pkwy, Payson, AZ 85541

https://www.rimcountrymuseum.org

Pioneer history and the famous Zane Grey Cabin.

Pine-Strawberry Museum

3886 AZ-87, Pine, AZ 85544

https://www.pinemuseum.com

Explore the history of Pine and Strawberry.

Strawberry Schoolhouse Museum

9506 Fossil Creek Rd, Strawberry, AZ 85544

https://www.pinehistoricalsociety.org

Arizona’s oldest standing schoolhouse.

Water Wheel Falls

Houston Mesa Rd, Payson, AZ

A popular family hiking destination featuring water crossings and swimming holes.

Verde Valley Adventures

Montezuma Castle National Monument

2800 Montezuma Castle Rd, Camp Verde, AZ 86322

https://www.nps.gov/moca

One of the best-preserved cliff dwellings in North America.

Montezuma Well

5525 Beaver Creek Rd, Rimrock, AZ 86335

https://www.nps.gov/moca

A fascinating natural limestone sinkhole and ecosystem.

Out of Africa Wildlife Park

3505 W Camp Verde Bridgeport Hwy, Camp Verde, AZ 86322

https://www.outofafricapark.com

Safari-style tours, giraffe feedings, zip lines, and animal encounters.

Jerome State Historic Park

100 Douglas Rd, Jerome, AZ 86331

https://azstateparks.com/jerome

Mining history and one of Arizona’s most unique mountain towns.

Dead Horse Ranch State Park

675 Dead Horse Ranch Rd, Cottonwood, AZ 86326

https://azstateparks.com/dead-horse

Fishing, kayaking, camping, and Verde River access.

Volunteer, Serve & Get Involved

Summer isn’t just about keeping kids busy—it’s also a great opportunity to teach service, leadership, and community involvement.

Join Your Local Elks Lodge

Find a Lodge Near You

https://www.elks.org

Elks Lodges are one of Arizona’s best-kept secrets for families looking to connect with their community. Many lodges offer affordable family dining nights, special events, youth programs, scholarship opportunities, holiday celebrations, and volunteer projects throughout the year.

Many lodges support:

Youth sports

Scholarships

Veterans programs

Food drives

Holiday giving

Community grants

Family events

Service projects

St. Mary’s Food Bank

https://www.firstfoodbank.org

Volunteer as a family sorting donations and helping fight hunger across Arizona.

Junior Hunger Heroes

https://www.firstfoodbank.org/junior-hunger-heroes

A great volunteer opportunity for teens looking to earn service hours and leadership experience.

Feed My Starving Children

https://www.fmsc.org

Families work together packing meals for children around the world.

Library Teen Volunteer Programs

Many Arizona libraries offer summer volunteer opportunities helping with reading programs, children’s events, and community activities.

Summer Camps

Arizona offers thousands of summer camp opportunities for every age, interest, and ability.

Instead of trying to list them all, we’ve organized them by category.

Coding, robotics, engineering, science experiments, technology, and innovation.

Drawing, painting, pottery, mixed media, crafts, and creativity.

Theater, music, dance, acting, and performance.

Basketball, soccer, baseball, gymnastics, swimming, martial arts, and more.

Zoo camps, wildlife experiences, horseback riding, and outdoor exploration.

Reading, math, enrichment, leadership, and educational experiences.

Community service, public speaking, leadership development, and teen programs.

Inclusive camps designed to support children with varying needs and abilities.

Traditional sleepaway camp experiences throughout Arizona.

A little bit of everything—sports, crafts, games, field trips, and fun.

LEGO®, Pokémon, superheroes, science fiction, art, cooking, and more.

☀️ One Last Thing…

Summer doesn’t have to be expensive, over-scheduled, or stressful.

Some of the best memories come from library storytimes, popsicles on the porch, spontaneous splash pad visits, family hikes, ice cream runs, movie nights, and discovering a new Arizona adventure together.

Whether you’re staying close to home or exploring every corner of the state, we hope this guide helps your family create a summer filled with laughter, learning, adventure, and connection.

Happy Summer from Raising Arizona Kids!

📄 Don’t forget to download the printable Arizona Summer Survival Guide PDF before you go.