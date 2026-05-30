The Ultimate Summer Survival Guide for Arizona Families

Arizona summers are no joke. Triple-digit temperatures, endless requests for snacks, and the daily challenge of keeping kids entertained can leave even the most organized parents searching for new ideas.
That’s why we’ve created the Ultimate Arizona Summer Survival Guide—a mom-tested collection of museums, splash pads, indoor play spaces, road trips, libraries, camps, ice cream shops, staycations, and family adventures across Arizona.
Whether you’re exploring your own neighborhood or planning a weekend getaway, this guide is designed to help your family make the most of summer while staying cool, creating memories, and maybe even preserving a little parental sanity along the way.
📄 Want a Printable Version?
This online guide is packed with hundreds of Arizona family adventures, but sometimes it’s easier to plan with a printable copy in hand.
Enter your email to download the FREE Arizona Summer Survival Guide PDF featuring:
- Museums and science centers
- Indoor play and active fun
- Splash pads and water parks
- Staycations and road trips
- Summer camps
- Libraries and reading programs
- Ice cream shops and cool treats
- And hundreds of family-friendly ideas across Arizona
[DOWNLOAD THE PDF]
Low-Key Summer Bucket List
Not every summer adventure has to be expensive, complicated, or Pinterest-worthy.
Sometimes the best memories come from simple moments:
- Watch a summer sunset.
- Eat popsicles outside.
- Visit a new playground.
- Read together at the library.
- Go on a family hike.
- Build a blanket fort.
- Have a movie night.
- Visit a splash pad.
- Try a new ice cream shop.
- Take a day trip somewhere you’ve never explored.
For even more simple ideas, check out our Low-Key Summer Bucket List:
https://www.raisingarizonakids.com/2026/05/low-key-summer-bucket-list/
Libraries, Bookstores & Summer Reading Adventures
Arizona libraries are one of the most underrated summer survival tools for families.
Most offer:
- Free summer reading programs
- Toddler and preschool storytimes
- Indoor play spaces and children’s areas
- LEGO clubs and STEM activities
- Craft days and special events
- Teen programs
- Air conditioning and free Wi-Fi
- Free Culture Passes to museums and attractions
Many families can easily spend an entire morning at the library between storytime, playtime, browsing books, and participating in summer activities.
Libraries Worth Visiting
Burton Barr Central Library
1221 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85004
https://www.phoenixpubliclibrary.org
One of Arizona’s most impressive libraries featuring a large children’s area, regular family programming, and plenty of space to explore.
Foothills Library
19055 N 57th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85308
https://www.mcldaz.org
Popular Northwest Valley library with storytimes, reading programs, and family activities.
Mesquite Library
4525 E Paradise Village Pkwy N, Phoenix, AZ 85032
https://www.phoenixpubliclibrary.org
Family-friendly branch with children’s programming and summer events.
Tempe Public Library
3500 S Rural Rd, Tempe, AZ 85282
https://www.tempepubliclibrary.org
Offers storytimes, crafts, reading programs, makerspace activities, and teen programming.
Scottsdale Civic Center Library
3839 N Drinkwater Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
https://www.scottsdalelibrary.org
Beautifully renovated library featuring children’s spaces and family events.
Perry Branch Library
1965 E Queen Creek Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85297
https://www.mcldaz.org
One of the East Valley’s most popular libraries for young families.
Miller-Golf Links Library
9640 E Golf Links Rd, Tucson, AZ 85730
https://www.library.pima.gov
A Southern Arizona favorite offering storytimes, reading programs, and family activities.
Storytimes & Bookstore Events
Barnes & Noble Storytimes
Multiple Arizona Locations
https://www.barnesandnoble.com
Many Barnes & Noble locations host free storytimes, themed activities, and seasonal children’s programming.
Changing Hands Bookstore
300 W Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85013
6428 S McClintock Dr, Tempe, AZ 85283
https://www.changinghands.com
Arizona’s beloved independent bookstore offering storytimes, children’s events, author visits, and summer reading activities.
Bookmans
Multiple Arizona Locations
https://www.bookmans.com
Bookmans’ Summer Reading Program rewards kids for reading and often includes family events and activities.
Mostly Books
6208 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85712
https://www.mostlybooksaz.com
Independent Tucson bookstore known for family events, storytimes, and children’s programming.
Summer Reading Rewards
Arizona Library Summer Reading Programs
Most Arizona library systems launch summer reading challenges beginning around June 1. Kids can earn prizes, free books, certificates, and incentives simply by reading throughout the summer.
Bookmans Summer Reading Program
Kids can earn Bookmans Bucks for reading throughout the summer.
Pizza Hut BOOK IT!
One of the most recognizable reading reward programs, helping kids earn free pizza while building reading habits.
Barnes & Noble Summer Reading Program
https://www.barnesandnoble.com
Children can earn a free book by completing the bookstore’s summer reading challenge.
Bonus: Culture Passes
Many Arizona libraries participate in Culture Pass programs that allow families to check out free admission passes to museums, gardens, historical sites, and cultural attractions throughout the state.
This can save families hundreds of dollars over the course of a summer.
Free & Cheap Summer Fun
You don’t need an expensive vacation or a packed schedule to make summer memorable. Some of Arizona’s best family activities are completely free—or cost very little.
From building projects and storytimes to free bowling, library programs, nature centers, and hands-on workshops, these activities can help fill your summer calendar without emptying your wallet.
Free Kids Workshops
Home Depot Kids Workshops
Multiple Arizona Locations
https://www.homedepot.com/c/kids-workshop
Held on the first Saturday of every month, these free workshops allow kids to build and decorate a hands-on project to take home. Children receive a workshop kit, apron, achievement pin, and certificate while learning basic building skills. Recommended for ages 5–12.
Lowe’s Kids Club Workshops
Multiple Arizona Locations
https://www.lowes.com/diy-projects-and-ideas/workshops
Free monthly workshops designed for kids ages 4–11. Families can build themed projects together while earning badges and rewards through the MyLowe’s Rewards Kids Club program. Workshops are generally held monthly and require registration.
Michaels Kids Events & MakeBreak Workshops
Multiple Arizona Locations
https://www.michaels.com/events
Offers seasonal MakeBreak events, family craft days, holiday projects, and kid-friendly creative activities throughout the year.
Free Summer Bowling
Kids Bowl Free
Participating Arizona Bowling Centers
https://www.kidsbowlfree.com/0nugb5
One of the best summer deals available. Registered children receive free bowling all summer long at participating locations. Family passes are also available for parents and siblings.Free Nature Centers & Educational Experiences
Nina Mason Pulliam Rio Salado Audubon Center
3131 S Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85040
https://riosalado.audubon.org
Nature exhibits, walking trails, bird watching, and educational programs.
White Mountain Nature Center
425 S Woodland Rd, Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ 85929
https://www.whitemountainnaturecenter.org
Interactive exhibits, nature trails, wildlife viewing, and educational programs.
Gilbert Riparian Preserve
2757 E Guadalupe Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85234
https://www.gilbertaz.gov
Walking trails, bird watching, fishing lakes, and family nature exploration.
Free Family Fun at Retail Stores
Bass Pro Shops Mesa
1133 N Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ 85201
https://www.basspro.com
Fish tanks, wildlife displays, seasonal family events, holiday activities, and free attractions that can easily entertain kids for an hour or more.
Cabela’s Glendale
9380 W Glendale Ave, Glendale, AZ 85305
https://www.cabelas.com
Indoor wildlife exhibits, aquariums, seasonal events, and family-friendly displays.
Scheels
8555 W Paradise Ln, Peoria, AZ 85382
https://www.scheels.com
More than a sporting goods store. Families can explore interactive displays, wildlife exhibits, games, and attractions while escaping the heat.
Free Mall Play Areas
Many Arizona malls feature indoor play spaces, seasonal activities, storytimes, splash pads, and family events.
Arizona Mills
5000 S Arizona Mills Cir, Tempe, AZ 85282
https://www.arizonamills.com
Chandler Fashion Center
3111 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler, AZ 85226
https://www.shopchandlerfashioncenter.com
Arrowhead Towne Center
7700 W Arrowhead Towne Center, Glendale, AZ 85308
https://www.arrowheadtownecenter.com
Scottsdale Quarter
15059 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85254
https://www.scottsdalequarter.com
Desert Ridge Marketplace
21001 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85050
https://www.shopdesertridge.com
Many centers host free concerts, splash pad events, character appearances, movies, and family activities throughout the summer.
Kids Eat Free (or Cheap!) Around Arizona
Let’s be honest: feeding kids all summer gets expensive. Between camps, splash pads, museum trips, and road trips, meal costs add up fast. Fortunately, many Arizona restaurants offer kids-eat-free nights, discounted meals, and family specials throughout the week. Just remember to call ahead and verify offers, as promotions can change.
For the most up-to-date statewide list, visit:
Raising Arizona Kids Kids Eat Free Guide
https://www.raisingarizonakids.com/kids-eat-free-arizona/
💡 Family Tip
Many restaurants also offer:
- Summer kids meal specials
- Family meal bundles
- Birthday freebies
- Rewards programs
- Free dessert nights
- Discounted kids menus
Before heading out, it’s always worth checking your local restaurant’s website or social media page to confirm current offers.
Pair a Kids Eat Free meal with a library visit, splash pad, free museum day, or Kids Bowl Free outing and you’ve got a budget-friendly summer adventure. ☀️🍕📚
Budget-Saving Summer Tip
Combine several free activities into one adventure day:
- Storytime at the library
- Lunch picnic at a park
- Splash pad stop
- Free workshop
- Mall play area
- Ice cream reward
You can easily create a full day of family fun for less than the cost of a movie ticket.
Indoor Play Areas
Perfect for toddlers through elementary-aged kids when it’s 112° by lunch.
Cloud House for Babies & Toddlers
Phoenix, AZ
https://www.cloudhousekids.com
A beautifully designed indoor play space specifically created for babies, toddlers, and preschoolers.
Giggles
Phoenix, AZ
https://www.gigglesplay.com
Ideal for babies, toddlers, and younger children with imaginative play spaces and climbing structures.
Jordan’s Corner
Mesa, AZ
https://www.jordanscorneraz.com
Indoor play, imaginative activities, and family-friendly fun for younger children.
Little Champs Indoor Playground
Surprise, AZ
https://www.littlechampsplayground.com
A toddler and preschool-focused indoor playground designed for younger adventurers.
Surprise & Shine
Surprise, AZ
https://www.surpriseandshine.com
Indoor play, classes, and activities designed for babies, toddlers, and young children.
Luv 2 Play
3522 W Peoria Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85029
https://www.luv2play.com
Multi-level play structures, toddler zones, and family-friendly indoor fun.
Kids Empire
Multiple Arizona Locations
https://www.kidsempire.com
Large indoor playgrounds with climbing structures, slides, and imaginative play.
Party Jungle
8009 E Roosevelt St, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
https://www.partyjungle.com
Indoor rides, arcade games, and giant play structures.
Trampoline Parks, Adventure Parks & Active Indoor Fun
Great for burning energy during summer when outside playgrounds become lava.
Uptown Jungle Fun Park
Multiple Arizona Locations
https://www.uptownjungle.com
Obstacle courses, climbing walls, ninja challenges, and active indoor fun.
Sky Zone
Multiple Arizona Locations
https://www.skyzone.com
Wall-to-wall trampolines, dodgeball, climbing attractions, and freestyle fun.
Urban Air Adventure Park
Multiple Arizona Locations
https://www.urbanair.com
Trampolines, ropes courses, climbing attractions, and indoor adventure experiences.
Rush Fun Park
Multiple Arizona Locations
https://www.rushfunpark.com
Indoor active fun featuring trampolines, climbing attractions, and obstacle courses.
Altitude Trampoline Park
Multiple Arizona Locations
https://www.altitudetrampolinepark.com
Trampolines, foam pits, dodgeball, and active play.
Big Air Trampoline Park
Chandler, AZ (Glendale coming soon!)
https://www.bigairusa.com
Trampolines, climbing attractions, obstacle courses, and adventure activities.
KTR
Multiple locations.
https://www.ktr-centers.com
A favorite among older kids, tweens, and teens with trampolines, parkour, and skate features.
Slick City
Multiple locations.
https://www.slickcity.com
Indoor slides, climbing attractions, and active fun that feels like a water park without the water.
Jumping Cholla
4861 N Stone Ave, Tucson, AZ 85704
jumpcholla.com
Creative, Messy & Artistic Fun
Need a break from trampolines, splash pads, and screen time? These creative experiences let kids paint, build, create, explore, and make something uniquely their own.
Art Studios & Process Art
Rachel’s Young At Art Studio
7366 E Shea Blvd #112, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
https://www.rachelsyoungatart.com
Process-based art classes, camps, sensory experiences, open studio time, and creative play for children of all ages.
The Drawing Studio
2760 N Tucson Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85716
https://www.thedrawingstudio.org
Community art studio offering classes, workshops, camps, and creative opportunities for artists of all ages.
Children’s Museum Tucson Art Studio
200 S 6th Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701
https://www.childrensmuseumtucson.org
Hands-on art, sensory play, and creative exhibits designed specifically for children.
Pottery Painting & Clay
As You Wish Pottery
Multiple Valley Locations
https://www.asyouwishpottery.com
Choose a pottery piece, paint it however you’d like, and return later to pick up your finished creation.
Color Me Mine Phoenix
1743 E Camelback Rd, Suite A4, Phoenix, AZ 85016
https://phoenix.colormemine.com
Paint-your-own pottery studio featuring mugs, figurines, plates, keepsakes, and seasonal projects.
Color Me Mine Tucson
5870 E Broadway Blvd #268, Tucson, AZ 85711
https://tucson.colormemine.com
Family-friendly pottery painting, camps, workshops, and special events.
Tucson Clay Co-op
3322 N Dodge Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85716
https://www.tucsonclaycoop.com
Pottery classes, clay workshops, and creative experiences for beginners through experienced artists.
Sunshine Sunflower Studio
700 W Campbell Ave #3, Phoenix, AZ 85013
https://www.sunshinesunflower.com
Pottery painting, clay experiences, camps, and family-friendly creative workshops.
DIY, Splatter & Creative Experiences
Spin Art Nation Phoenix
2302 N Central Ave #3, Phoenix, AZ 85004
https://www.spinartphoenix.com
Create spin art, splatter paintings, fluid art projects, and colorful keepsakes in a unique interactive art experience.
Pinspiration Tucson
7090 N Oracle Rd #194, Tucson, AZ 85704
https://www.pinspiration.com/tucson
DIY craft studio featuring splatter rooms, paint pouring, canvas projects, candle making, seasonal crafts, and family workshops.
Craft Nights
3241 E Shea Blvd #9A, Phoenix, AZ 85028
https://www.craftnights.com
Paint pouring, splatter rooms, canvas painting, wood projects, and family-friendly craft experiences.
Arizona Glassblowing Studio
7677 N 16th St, Phoenix, AZ 85020
https://www.tryglassblowing.com
Watch professional glass artists at work or create your own blown-glass art piece.
Painting with a Twist
Multiple Arizona Locations
https://www.paintingwithatwist.com
Family paint sessions, guided canvas painting, themed events, and beginner-friendly art classes.
Pinot’s Palette
Multiple Arizona Locations
https://www.pinotspalette.com
Step-by-step painting experiences, family events, and creative workshops for all skill levels.
Bowling, Arcades & Family Entertainment
When it’s too hot for the playground but everyone still has energy to burn, Arizona’s bowling alleys, arcades, family entertainment centers, and indoor attractions offer hours of air-conditioned fun.
Bowling
Kids Bowl Free
https://www.kidsbowlfree.com/0nugb5
One of the best summer deals for families. Registered children receive free bowling all summer at participating locations. Many centers also offer discounted family passes for parents and siblings.
Bowlero
Multiple Arizona Locations
https://www.bowlero.com
Modern bowling centers featuring arcades, laser tag, food, and family-friendly entertainment.
Main Event
Multiple Arizona Locations
https://www.mainevent.com
Bowling, laser tag, arcade games, gravity ropes, billiards, and family dining.
Mavrix
9139 E Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85250
https://www.mavrix.com
Upscale bowling, arcade games, laser tag, and family entertainment under one roof.
Fat Cats
4321 E Baseline Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85234
https://www.fatcatsfun.com
Bowling, movies, arcade games, glow golf, and family attractions.
Tucson Bowl
7020 E 21st St, Tucson, AZ 85710
https://www.tucsonbowl.com
Classic family bowling center offering leagues, open play, and summer specials.
Lucky Strike
Multiple Arizona Locations
https://www.luckystrikeent.com
Bowling, arcade games, food, and entertainment for families and older kids.
Arcades & Family Entertainment Centers
Dave & Buster’s
Multiple Arizona Locations
https://www.daveandbusters.com
Arcade games, virtual reality experiences, food, and family fun.
Peter Piper Pizza
Multiple Arizona Locations
https://www.peterpiperpizza.com
Pizza, arcade games, rides, and family entertainment.
Chuck E. Cheese
Multiple Arizona Locations
https://www.chuckecheese.com
Classic family arcade fun featuring games, prizes, and entertainment.
Fat Cats
4321 E Baseline Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85234
https://www.fatcatsfun.com
Movies, bowling, arcade games, glow golf, and indoor attractions.
Main Event
Multiple Arizona Locations
https://www.mainevent.com
One-stop destination for bowling, laser tag, arcade games, and dining.
Mavrix
9139 E Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85250
https://www.mavrix.com
A Scottsdale favorite for bowling, arcade games, laser tag, and family fun.
Jake’s Unlimited
1830 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ 85204
https://www.jakesunlimited.com
Arcades, rides, laser tag, buffet dining, and indoor attractions.
Tilt Studio Arizona Mills
5000 S Arizona Mills Cir, Tempe, AZ 85282
https://www.tiltstudio.com
Massive indoor arcade featuring rides, mini golf, bumper cars, and games.
Roller Skating & Indoor Skating
Skateland Mesa
7 E Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ 85210
https://www.skateland.com
Classic roller skating rink with family skate sessions and special events.
Great Skate
10054 N 43rd Ave, Glendale, AZ 85302
https://www.greatskate.com
One of Arizona’s most popular family skating centers.
Roller skating, family events, and themed skate nights.
Skate Country
7980 E 22nd St, Tucson, AZ 85710
https://www.skatecountryaz.com
Indoor roller skating fun for all ages.
Ice Skating
AZ Ice Arcadia
3853 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85018
https://www.azice.com
Public skating, hockey, and learn-to-skate programs.
AZ Ice Gilbert
2305 E Knox Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85296
https://www.azice.com
Year-round indoor ice skating and hockey.
AZ Ice Peoria
15829 N 83rd Ave, Peoria, AZ 85382
https://www.azice.com
Public skating and family sessions throughout the summer.
Public skating opportunities and special events throughout the year.
Escape Rooms & Puzzle Experiences
Perfect for older kids, tweens, teens, and families who enjoy solving mysteries together.
Escapology
Multiple Arizona Locations
https://www.escapology.com
Family-friendly escape rooms with a variety of themes and difficulty levels.
The Nemesis Club
2990 N Alma School Rd #3, Chandler, AZ 85224
https://www.thenemesisclub.com
Immersive adventure escape experiences with Hollywood-quality sets.
Eludesions Escape Rooms
3300 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85716
https://www.eludesions.com
One of Tucson’s most popular family-friendly escape room destinations.
Paragon Escape Games
9220 E Vía de Ventura, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
https://www.paragonescapegames.com
Award-winning escape rooms designed for beginners and experienced players alike.
Fox in a Box
5747 W Glendale Ave, Glendale, AZ 85301
https://www.foxinabox.us
High-tech escape room experiences for older children and teens.
Aquariums & Animal Encounters
OdySea Aquarium
9500 E Vía de Ventura, Scottsdale, AZ 85256
https://www.odyseaaquarium.com
Arizona’s largest aquarium featuring sharks, sea turtles, penguins, sea lions, touch pools, and interactive exhibits.
SEA LIFE Arizona Aquarium
5000 S Arizona Mills Cir, Tempe, AZ 85282
https://www.visitsealife.com/arizona
Walk through underwater tunnels, explore touch pools, and discover marine life from around the world.
Butterfly Wonderland
9500 E Vía de Ventura, Scottsdale, AZ 85256
https://www.butterflywonderland.com
The largest butterfly conservatory in the country featuring thousands of butterflies and educational exhibits.
Phoenix Herpetological Society
Scottsdale, AZ
phoenixherp.com
Meet rescued reptiles, tortoises, crocodilians, and other fascinating creatures through guided tours, educational programs, and hands-on animal encounters
Deb’s Dragons
Phoenix, AZ
debsdragons.com
Hands-on animal encounters featuring reptiles, mammals, birds, and exotic creatures that bring learning to life.
Ghost Ranch Exotics
9027 Ghost Ranch Rd, Marana, AZ 85653
ghostranchexotics.com
Meet kangaroos, capybaras, sloths, lemurs, camels, and other exotic animals through interactive experiences and educational encounters.
Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Farm
17599 E Peak Ln, Picacho, AZ 85141
roostercogburn.com
Feed ostriches, deer, stingrays, lorikeets, and more at one of Arizona’s most unique family attractions.
Arizona Boardwalk Attractions
Arizona Boardwalk is one of the best indoor summer destinations because several attractions are located in one place.
9500 E Vía de Ventura, Scottsdale, AZ 85256
https://www.azboardwalk.com
OdySea Aquarium
https://www.odyseaaquarium.com
Butterfly Wonderland
https://www.butterflywonderland.com
Museum of Illusions
Pangaea: Land of the Dinosaurs
https://www.pangaealandofthedinosaurs.com
Laser + Mirror Maze
Ripley’s Believe It or Not!
Movies & Summer Movie Programs
Movie theaters remain one of the best ways to escape Arizona’s summer heat.
Harkins Theatres
Multiple Arizona Locations
https://www.harkins.com
Harkins Summer Movie Fun offers discounted family movies throughout the summer.
AMC Theatres
Multiple Arizona Locations
https://www.amctheatres.com
AMC Summer Movie Camp provides affordable family-friendly movies all summer long.
RoadHouse Cinemas
9090 E Indian Bend Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85250
https://www.roadhousecinemas.com
In-theater dining, family movies, and special events.
Fat Cats Movies
4321 E Baseline Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85234
https://www.fatcatsfun.com
Affordable movies combined with bowling and arcade fun.
The Loft Cinema
3233 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85716
https://www.loftcinema.org
Independent films, family programming, special events, and cult classics.
Century Theatres
Multiple Arizona Locations
https://www.cinemark.com
Popular theater chain offering summer family movie promotions.
Mall Play Areas & Shopping Center Fun
Many Arizona malls offer free indoor play areas, splash pads, storytimes, and seasonal family programming.
Scottsdale Quarter
15059 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85254
https://www.scottsdalequarter.com
Summer Fridays, splash pad fun, family events, and seasonal programming.
Desert Ridge Marketplace
21001 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85050
https://www.shopdesertridge.com
Family events, splash pads, concerts, movies, and seasonal activities.
SanTan Village
2218 E Williams Field Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85295
https://www.santanvillage.com
Outdoor shopping with family-friendly events throughout the summer.
Arrowhead Towne Center
7700 W Arrowhead Towne Center, Glendale, AZ 85308
https://www.arrowheadtownecenter.com
Indoor shopping, family events, and summer activities.
Chandler Fashion Center
3111 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler, AZ 85226
https://www.shopchandlerfashioncenter.com
Indoor shopping, kid-friendly events, and family programming.
Arizona Mills
5000 S Arizona Mills Cir, Tempe, AZ 85282
https://www.arizonamills.com
Indoor mall featuring SEA LIFE Aquarium, LEGOLAND Discovery Center, Tilt Studio, movies, and shopping.
LEGOLAND Discovery Center Arizona
5000 S Arizona Mills Cir, Tempe, AZ 85282
https://www.legolanddiscoverycenter.com/arizona
Indoor rides, LEGO builds, 4D movies, and interactive play experiences.
Water Parks, Splash Pads & Community Pools
When Arizona temperatures climb into the triple digits, water becomes less of a luxury and more of a survival strategy. From massive water parks and resort day passes to neighborhood splash pads and community pools, there are plenty of ways to cool off all summer long.
Hurricane Harbor Phoenix
4243 W Pinnacle Peak Rd, Glendale, AZ 85310
https://www.sixflags.com/hurricaneharborphoenix
Arizona’s largest water park features wave pools, lazy rivers, thrilling slides, splash zones, and attractions for all ages.
Golfland Sunsplash
155 W Hampton Ave, Mesa, AZ 85210
https://www.golfland.com/mesa
Water slides, wave pools, lazy rivers, mini golf, arcade games, and family attractions all in one location.
Great Wolf Lodge Arizona
7333 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
https://www.greatwolf.com/arizona
Indoor water park fun year-round plus family activities, themed suites, and entertainment.
Arizona Grand Resort Oasis Water Park
8000 S Arizona Grand Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ 85044
https://www.arizonagrandresort.com
A resort-style water park featuring slides, wave pools, and a lazy river.
Community Pools
Many Arizona cities offer affordable daily admission, swim lessons, dive-in movies, and special summer events.
Check your local Parks & Recreation department for:
- Open swim times
- Swim lessons
- Dive-in movies
- Family swim nights
- Teen nights
- Splash events
Popular systems include:
City of Phoenix Pools
City of Mesa Pools
Chandler Aquatics
Gilbert Aquatics
Scottsdale Aquatics
Tucson Parks & Recreation
Marana Aquatic Center
13455 N Marana Main St, Marana, AZ 85653
https://www.maranaaz.gov
Splash Pads Worth Visiting
Arizona families could spend an entire summer exploring splash pads.
For our complete statewide guide:
https://www.raisingarizonakids.com/splash-pads/
Some favorites include:
Fountain Park Splash Pad
12925 N Saguaro Blvd, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Desert Ridge Marketplace Splash Pad
21001 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85050
https://www.shopdesertridge.com
Scottsdale Quarter Splash Fountain
15059 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85254
https://www.scottsdalequarter.com
Eastmark Great Park Splash Pad
5100 S Eastmark Pkwy, Mesa, AZ 85212
https://www.eastmark.com
Rivulon Splash Pad
3750 S Rivulon Blvd, Gilbert, AZ 85297
https://www.rivulon.com
Surprise Community Park Splash Pad
16089 N Bullard Ave, Surprise, AZ 85374
https://www.surpriseaz.gov
Goodyear Recreation Campus Splash Features
420 S Estrella Pkwy, Goodyear, AZ 85338
https://www.goodyearaz.gov
Avondale Festival Fields Splash Area
101 E Lower Buckeye Rd, Avondale, AZ 85323
https://www.avondaleaz.gov
Resort Day Passes & Water Fun
Want the resort experience without booking a room?
Many Arizona resorts offer day passes through ResortPass.
Fairmont Scottsdale Princess
7575 E Princess Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
https://www.scottsdaleprincess.com
Hilton Phoenix Tapatio Cliffs
11111 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ 85020
https://www.hilton.com
Arizona Grand Resort
8000 S Arizona Grand Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ 85044
https://www.arizonagrandresort.com
The Westin Kierland Resort
6902 E Greenway Pkwy, Scottsdale, AZ 85254
https://www.marriott.com
Animal Attractions with Water Play
Phoenix Zoo
455 N Galvin Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ 85008
https://www.phoenixzoo.org
Arizona’s largest zoo also features Leapin’ Lagoon, a popular splash area that’s perfect for cooling off between animal encounters.
Reid Park Zoo
3400 E Zoo Ct, Tucson, AZ 85716
https://www.reidparkzoo.org
A family-friendly zoo with shaded pathways, seasonal water features, and plenty of opportunities to cool off.
Summer Shopping Center Events
Many Arizona shopping centers host free family events throughout the summer.
Scottsdale Quarter Summer Fridays
15059 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85254
https://www.scottsdalequarter.com
Splash pad fun, family activities, music, and seasonal events.
Desert Ridge Marketplace Summer Events
21001 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85050
https://www.shopdesertridge.com
Movies, concerts, splash pad activities, and family entertainment.
Westgate Entertainment District
6751 N Sunset Blvd, Glendale, AZ 85305
https://www.westgateaz.com
Free concerts, special events, family nights, and seasonal entertainment.
SanTan Village Events
2218 E Williams Field Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85295
https://www.santanvillage.com
Family programming, community events, and seasonal activities.
Ice Cream & Cool Treats
Arizona summers are hot enough to turn “let’s grab ice cream” into a full family survival strategy.
Challenge your family to explore new sweet spots this summer—from old-fashioned ice cream parlors and artisan gelato shops to frozen yogurt, Italian ice, shaved ice, and local favorites worth the drive.
Metro Phoenix Favorites
Churn
5223 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85012
https://www.churnaz.com
Novel Ice Cream
1028 Grand Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85007
https://www.novelicecream.com
Sweet Republic
6054 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85253
https://www.sweetrepublic.com
Sugar Bowl
4005 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
https://www.sugarbowlscottsdale.com
Salt & Straw
Multiple Valley Locations
https://www.saltandstraw.com
Mary Coyle Ice Cream
2025 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ 85006
https://www.marycoyle.com
Frost Gelato
Multiple Valley Locations
https://www.frostgelato.com
Allora Gelato
7000 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85254
https://www.alloragelato.com
Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream
Multiple Valley Locations
https://www.handelsicecream.com
Soda Jerk Co. Milkshake Bar
Multiple Valley Locations
https://www.sodajerkco.com
Jeremiah’s Italian Ice
Multiple Valley Locations
https://www.jeremiahsice.com
Bahama Buck’s
Multiple Arizona Locations
https://www.bahamabucks.com
AZ Pops
Phoenix Area
https://www.azpops.com
Pop Stand
Phoenix Area
https://www.thepopstand.com
Tucson Favorites
The Screamery
Various Tucson Locations
https://www.thescreamery.com
Hub Ice Cream Factory
245 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701
https://www.hubrestaurant.com
Frost Gelato
2905 E Skyline Dr, Tucson, AZ 85718
https://www.frostgelato.com
Snoh Ice Shavery
Various Tucson Locations
https://www.snohice.com
Slice & Ice
7117 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704
https://www.sliceandicetucson.com
Pin-Up Pastries Ice Cream & Treats
8567 N Silverbell Rd, Tucson, AZ 85743
White Mountains & Northern Arizona
Red Barn Creamery
219 W White Mountain Blvd, Lakeside, AZ 85929
A White Mountains favorite known for homemade ice cream and classic summer treats.
Mountain Dreamery Creamery
1477 W White Mountain Blvd, Lakeside, AZ 85929
Small-batch ice cream and family-friendly mountain town charm.
FroYo Bros
560 W White Mountain Blvd, Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ 85935
Frozen yogurt with self-serve toppings and plenty of flavors.
Timberline Ice Cream
1800 S Milton Rd, Flagstaff, AZ 86001
Popular Flagstaff stop after a day of exploring.
Sweet Shoppe Candy & Ice Cream
15 N Leroux St, Flagstaff, AZ 86001
Ice cream, candy, and nostalgic treats in downtown Flagstaff.
Grand Canyon Chocolate Company
281 W Route 66, Williams, AZ 86046
https://www.grandcanyonchocolatefactory.com
Chocolate, fudge, ice cream, and Route 66 charm.
Slade’s Ice Cream
40 N White Mountain Rd, Show Low, AZ 85901
A local favorite for ice cream and summer treats.
Museums & Science Centers
Arizona is home to hundreds of museums, science centers, historical sites, planetariums, railroad museums, mining museums, Native American cultural centers, and hands-on learning experiences. Whether your child loves dinosaurs, trains, space, art, history, science, mining, aviation, or interactive exhibits, there’s a museum worth exploring this summer.
Metro Phoenix Museums & Science Centers
Arizona Capitol Museum
1700 W Washington St, Phoenix, AZ 85007
https://azlibrary.gov/azcm
Explore Arizona government, state history, and interactive exhibits inside the historic Capitol building.
Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museum
2017 N Greenfield Rd, Mesa, AZ 85215
https://www.azcaf.org
Vintage aircraft, aviation history, and military exhibits.
Arizona Museum of Natural History
53 N Macdonald, Mesa, AZ 85201
https://www.azmnh.org
Dinosaurs, archaeology, ancient cultures, and hands-on exhibits.
Arizona Railway Museum
330 E Ryan Rd, Chandler, AZ 85286
https://www.azrymuseum.org
Historic rail cars, locomotives, and Arizona railroad history.
Arizona Science Center
600 E Washington St, Phoenix, AZ 85004
https://www.azscience.org
Hands-on STEM exhibits, live demonstrations, giant-screen movies, and family science experiences.
Chandler Museum
300 S Chandler Village Dr, Chandler, AZ 85226
https://www.chandleraz.gov/explore/chandler-museum
Local history exhibits and rotating family-friendly displays.
Children’s Museum of Phoenix
215 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ 85034
https://www.childrensmuseumofphoenix.org
One of Arizona’s best destinations for younger children, featuring interactive exhibits and imaginative play.
Cave Creek Museum
6140 E Skyline Dr, Cave Creek, AZ 85331
https://www.cavecreekmuseum.org
Mining history, pioneer life, and local heritage exhibits.
Gallery of Scientific Exploration
781 E Terrace Rd, Tempe, AZ 85281
https://sese.asu.edu/k12-field-trip-program
Interactive earth and space science exhibits hosted by Arizona State University.
Gilbert Historical Museum
10 S Gilbert Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85296
https://www.hdsouth.org
Local history, community exhibits, and educational programs.
Hall of Flame Museum of Firefighting
6101 E Van Buren St, Phoenix, AZ 85008
https://www.hallofflame.org
One of the world’s largest firefighting museums featuring historic fire engines and equipment.
Heard Museum
2301 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85004
https://heard.org
Nationally recognized museum dedicated to Native American art, culture, and history.
Huhugam Ki Museum
10005 E Osborn Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85256
https://www.srpmic-nsn.gov
Cultural and archaeological exhibits focused on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community.
IDEA Museum
150 W Pepper Pl, Mesa, AZ 85201
https://www.ideamuseum.org
Hands-on creativity, art, STEM activities, and exhibits designed for children.
Manistee Ranch
5127 W Northern Ave, Glendale, AZ 85301
https://www.glendalearizonahistoricalsociety.org
Historic ranch house and preserved agricultural history.
Martin Auto Museum
4320 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale, AZ 85306
https://www.martinautomuseum.com
Classic cars, movie vehicles, race cars, and automotive history.
Museum of Illusions Scottsdale
9500 E Via de Ventura, Scottsdale, AZ 85256
https://www.moiscottsdale.com
Optical illusions, interactive exhibits, and mind-bending photo opportunities.
Musical Instrument Museum (MIM)
4725 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85050
https://www.mim.org
One of Arizona’s most celebrated museums featuring instruments from around the world.
Peterson House Museum
1414 W Southern Ave, Tempe, AZ 85282
https://www.tempe.gov
Historic pioneer home showcasing early Tempe history.
Phoenix Art Museum
1625 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85004
https://www.phxart.org
Arizona’s largest art museum featuring collections from around the world.
Phoenix Police Museum
17 S 2nd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85003
https://www.phoenixpolicemuseum.org
Explore the history of law enforcement in Phoenix.
River of Time Museum & Exploration Center
12901 N La Montana Dr, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
https://www.riveroftime.center
History, archaeology, geology, and exploration exhibits.
Rosson House Museum
113 N 6th St, Phoenix, AZ 85004
https://www.thesquarephx.org
Guided tours through one of Phoenix’s most iconic Victorian homes.
Scottsdale Historical Museum
7333 E Scottsdale Mall, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
https://www.scottsdalehistory.org
Preserving and sharing Scottsdale’s unique history.
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA)
7374 E 2nd St, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
https://www.scottsdalearts.org
Modern and contemporary art exhibits and installations.
Shemer Art Center
5005 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85018
https://www.shemerartcenter.org
Art exhibitions, classes, workshops, and gardens.
Sigler Western Museum
21 N Frontier St, Wickenburg, AZ 85390
https://www.westernmuseum.org
Western heritage, ranching history, and cowboy culture.
Sunnyslope Historical Society Museum
737 E Hatcher Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85020
https://www.sunnyslopehistoricalsociety.org
Neighborhood history and local preservation efforts.
Taliesin West
12621 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259
https://franklloydwright.org
Frank Lloyd Wright’s winter home and architectural masterpiece.
Tempe History Museum
809 E Southern Ave, Tempe, AZ 85282
https://www.tempe.gov
Interactive exhibits exploring Tempe’s history and growth.
Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West
3830 N Marshall Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
https://www.westernspirit.org
Award-winning museum celebrating the art, history, and culture of the American West.
Wonderspaces Arizona
7014 E Camelback Rd #584, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
https://arizona.wonderspaces.com
Immersive art installations and interactive exhibits.
Southern & Eastern Arizona Museums
Alfie Norville Gem & Mineral Museum
115 N Church Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701
https://home.geo.arizona.edu/gem-mineral-museum
World-class gems, minerals, and geological exhibits.
Amerind Museum
2100 N Amerind Rd, Dragoon, AZ 85609
https://www.amerind.org
Native American art, archaeology, and cultural history.
Arizona History Museum
949 E 2nd St, Tucson, AZ 85719
https://arizonahistoricalsociety.org
Arizona territorial history and changing exhibits.
Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum
2021 N Kinney Rd, Tucson, AZ 85743
https://www.desertmuseum.org
Part zoo, part botanical garden, part museum, and one of Arizona’s most beloved family attractions.
ASARCO Mineral Discovery Center
1421 W Pima Mine Rd, Sahuarita, AZ 85629
https://www.asarcodiscoverycenter.com
Learn how copper is mined and processed in Arizona.
Benson Museum
180 S San Pedro St, Benson, AZ 85602
https://www.cityofbenson.com
Local history exhibits and railroad heritage.
Besh-Ba-Gowah Archaeological Park
1324 S Jesse Hayes Rd, Globe, AZ 85501
https://www.globeaz.gov
Ancient Salado ruins and archaeology exhibits.
Bisbee Mining & Historical Museum
5 Copper Queen Plaza, Bisbee, AZ 85603
https://www.bisbeemuseum.org
Mining history and stories from one of Arizona’s most famous mining towns.
Copper Queen Mine Tours
478 N Dart Rd, Bisbee, AZ 85603
https://www.queenminetour.com
Underground mine tours led by former miners.
Children’s Museum Tucson
200 S 6th Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701
https://www.childrensmuseumtucson.org
Hands-on exhibits and interactive learning for children.
Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium
1601 E University Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85721
https://www.flandrau.org
Planetarium shows, science exhibits, and astronomy programs.
Fort Huachuca Museum
41401 Grierson Ave, Sierra Vista, AZ 85613
https://history.army.mil
Military history and Buffalo Soldier exhibits.
Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures
4455 E Camp Lowell Dr, Tucson, AZ 85712
https://www.theminitimemachine.org
Intricate miniature displays and imaginative exhibits.
Pima Air & Space Museum
6000 E Valencia Rd, Tucson, AZ 85756
https://www.pimaair.org
One of the largest aviation museums in the world.
Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum
196 N Court Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701
https://www.tucsonpresidio.com
Explore Tucson’s earliest history and original settlement.
Southern Arizona Transportation Museum
414 N Toole Ave, Tucson, AZ 85705
https://www.southernarizonatrainmuseum.org
Railroad history and transportation exhibits.
Titan Missile Museum
1580 W Duval Mine Rd, Sahuarita, AZ 85629
https://www.titanmissilemuseum.org
Tour an actual Cold War missile silo.
Tucson Auto Museum
4825 N Sabino Canyon Rd, Tucson, AZ 85750
https://www.tucsonautomuseum.com
Classic, rare, and historic automobiles.
Tucson Museum of Art
140 N Main Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701
https://www.tucsonmuseumofart.org
Art collections spanning centuries and cultures.
Tucson Military Vehicle Museum
6000 E Valencia Rd #26, Tucson, AZ 85756
https://www.tucsonmilitaryvehicle.org
Military vehicles, tanks, and historical displays.
Northern Arizona Museums
Apache County Historical Society Museum
55 N 1st Pl W, St. Johns, AZ 85936
https://www.apachecountyhistoricalsociety.com
Regional history and pioneer exhibits.
Butterfly Lodge Museum
4 County Rd 2114, Greer, AZ 85927
https://www.butterflylodgemuseum.org
Historic mountain lodge connected to author James Willard Schultz.
Casa Malpais Archaeological Park & Museum
1 Mapache Dr, Springerville, AZ 85938
https://www.casamalpais.org
Ancient ruins and archaeological discoveries.
Fort Verde State Historic Park
125 E Hollamon St, Camp Verde, AZ 86322
https://azstateparks.com/fort-verde
Historic military fort and Arizona frontier history.
Hubbell Trading Post National Historic Site
1 Hubbell Hill Rd, Ganado, AZ 86505
https://www.nps.gov/hutr
The oldest continuously operating trading post on the Navajo Nation.
Jerome State Historic Park (Jerome Mining Museum)
100 Douglas Rd, Jerome, AZ 86331
https://azstateparks.com/jerome
Mining history and spectacular Verde Valley views.
Meteor Crater & Barringer Space Museum
Meteor Crater Rd, Winslow, AZ 86047
https://www.meteorcrater.com
One of the world’s best-preserved meteor impact sites.
Museum of Northern Arizona
3101 N Fort Valley Rd, Flagstaff, AZ 86001
https://www.musnaz.org
Natural history, Native cultures, and Northern Arizona exhibits.
Pioneer Museum
2340 N Fort Valley Rd, Flagstaff, AZ 86001
https://www.musnaz.org
Historic buildings and Arizona pioneer history.
Pinetop-Lakeside Historical Society Museum
1635 W White Mountain Blvd, Lakeside, AZ 85929
https://www.pinetoplakesidehistory.org
White Mountains history and local heritage.
Powell Museum
6 N Lake Powell Blvd, Page, AZ 86040
https://www.powellmuseum.org
Colorado River exploration and regional history.
Riordan Mansion State Historic Park
409 W Riordan Rd, Flagstaff, AZ 86001
https://azstateparks.com/riordan-mansion
Historic mansion and pioneer-era architecture.
Rim Country Museum
700 S Green Valley Pkwy, Payson, AZ 85541
https://www.rimcountrymuseum.org
Payson history, pioneer life, and the Zane Grey Cabin.
Sedona Heritage Museum
735 Jordan Rd, Sedona, AZ 86336
https://www.sedonamuseum.org
Local history and stories from early Sedona.
Sharlot Hall Museum
415 W Gurley St, Prescott, AZ 86301
https://www.sharlothallmuseum.org
One of Arizona’s premier history museums.
Show Low Historical Museum
561 E Deuce of Clubs, Show Low, AZ 85901
https://www.showlowmuseum.com
Learn the famous story behind Show Low’s unique name.
Smoki Museum of American Indian Art & Culture
147 N Arizona Ave, Prescott, AZ 86301
https://www.smokimuseum.org
Native American art, culture, and history.
Springerville Heritage Center
301 E Main St, Springerville, AZ 85938
https://www.springervilleaz.gov
Regional history and community heritage.
Strawberry Schoolhouse Museum
9506 Fossil Creek Rd, Strawberry, AZ 85544
https://www.pinehistoricalsociety.org
Arizona’s oldest standing schoolhouse.
Stinson Pioneer Museum
421 E Main St, Snowflake, AZ 85937
https://www.snowflakeaz.gov
Pioneer artifacts and local history.
Performing Arts, Live Shows & Family Entertainment
Looking for a break from the heat and screens? Arizona’s performing arts venues offer family-friendly plays, musicals, concerts, dance performances, children’s theater productions, and special events throughout the summer.
Metro Phoenix
Arizona Broadway Theatre
7701 W Paradise Ln, Peoria, AZ 85382
https://www.azbroadway.org
Dinner theater featuring Broadway-style productions, family shows, and special performances.
Childsplay Theatre
900 S Mitchell Dr, Tempe, AZ 85281
https://www.childsplayaz.org
Nationally recognized children’s theater company producing shows specifically for young audiences.
Herberger Theater Center
222 E Monroe St, Phoenix, AZ 85004
https://www.herbergertheater.org
Home to theater productions, concerts, dance performances, and community arts programming.
Mesa Arts Center
1 E Main St, Mesa, AZ 85201
https://www.mesaartscenter.com
Arizona’s largest arts center featuring theater, concerts, art exhibits, and family programming.
Phoenix Theatre Company
1825 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85004
https://www.phoenixtheatre.com
One of the oldest arts organizations in the Southwest, producing musicals, plays, and family performances.
Tempe Center for the Arts
700 W Rio Salado Pkwy, Tempe, AZ 85281
https://www.tempecenterforthearts.com
Concerts, family shows, theater productions, and special events along Tempe Town Lake.
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
7380 E 2nd St, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
https://www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org
National touring acts, family performances, concerts, and cultural events.
Hale Centre Theatre
50 W Page Ave, Gilbert, AZ 85233
https://www.haletheatrearizona.com
Family-friendly theater-in-the-round productions and Broadway favorites.
Tucson & Southern Arizona
Fox Tucson Theatre
17 W Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701
https://www.foxtucson.com
Historic downtown theater hosting concerts, family performances, movies, and special events.
Gaslight Theatre
7010 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85710
https://www.thegaslighttheatre.com
Comedy melodramas, family-friendly productions, and audience participation fun.
Centennial Hall
1020 E University Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85721
https://www.arizonaartslive.com
Broadway tours, concerts, dance performances, and family shows.
The Rogue Theatre
300 E University Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85705
https://www.theroguetheatre.org
Award-winning theatrical productions and educational programming.
Catch a Game
Summer is the perfect time to experience Arizona’s sports scene. Whether you’re cheering on professional athletes or introducing your kids to their first live game, these family-friendly experiences create lasting memories.
Phoenix Mercury
Footprint Center
201 E Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85004
https://www.phoenixmercury.com
Watch one of the WNBA’s most successful franchises in action. Games are energetic, family-friendly, and often more affordable than other professional sports.
Arizona Diamondbacks
Chase Field
401 E Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85004
https://www.mlb.com/dbacks
Air-conditioned baseball makes summer games surprisingly comfortable. Family promotions, kids’ activities, and special event nights are common throughout the season.
Arizona Rattlers
Desert Diamond Arena
9400 W Maryland Ave, Glendale, AZ 85305
https://www.azrattlers.com
Fast-paced indoor football featuring high-scoring action and an exciting atmosphere for families.
Staycations & Resort Escapes
Sometimes the best summer vacation is only a short drive away. Arizona’s resorts offer pools, lazy rivers, water slides, family activities, spas, golf, and beautiful scenery without the cost of airfare.
Many properties also offer:
- Arizona resident rates
- Summer specials
- Day passes
- ResortPass access
- Family packages
- Kids activities and camps
Scottsdale
Fairmont Scottsdale Princess
7575 E Princess Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
https://www.scottsdaleprincess.com
One of Arizona’s most iconic family resorts featuring multiple pools, water slides, family activities, dining, and seasonal events.
Great Wolf Lodge Arizona
7333 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
https://www.greatwolf.com/arizona
Indoor water park, themed suites, arcade games, attractions, and family entertainment all under one roof.
The Phoenician
6000 E Camelback Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
https://www.thephoenician.com
Luxury resort featuring pools, family activities, golf, and beautiful Camelback Mountain views.
JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa
5350 E Marriott Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85054
https://www.marriott.com
Features AquaRidge WaterPark, a lazy river, waterslides, splash areas, and extensive family amenities.
The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa
6902 E Greenway Pkwy, Scottsdale, AZ 85254
https://www.marriott.com
Lazy river, waterslide, golf, and family-friendly programming.
Phoenix & East Valley
Arizona Grand Resort & Spa
8000 S Arizona Grand Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ 85044
https://www.arizonagrandresort.com
Home to the Oasis Water Park featuring wave pools, slides, a lazy river, and one of Arizona’s most popular family staycation experiences.
Hilton Phoenix Tapatio Cliffs Resort
11111 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ 85020
https://www.hilton.com
Home to Falls Water Village, multiple pools, waterfalls, and family-friendly amenities.
Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa
7500 E Doubletree Ranch Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
https://www.hyatt.com
Water playgrounds, pools, gondola rides, and family activities.
Tucson
Loews Ventana Canyon Resort
7000 N Resort Dr, Tucson, AZ 85750
https://www.loewshotels.com/ventana-canyon
Mountain views, multiple pools, hiking access, and family-friendly amenities.
Hacienda del Sol Guest Ranch Resort
5501 N Hacienda Del Sol Rd, Tucson, AZ 85718
https://www.haciendadelsol.com
Historic resort with beautiful grounds, pools, and stunning Catalina Mountain views.
Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort & Spa
245 E Ina Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704
https://www.westwardlook.com
Family-friendly resort featuring pools, tennis, horseback riding, and desert views.
Tanque Verde Ranch
14301 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85748
https://www.tanqueverderanch.com
A true Arizona ranch experience with horseback riding, fishing, hiking, and family activities.
Sedona & Northern Arizona
Enchantment Resort
525 Boynton Canyon Rd, Sedona, AZ 86336
https://www.enchantmentresort.com
Nestled among Sedona’s red rocks, this resort offers family adventures, hiking, biking, tennis, and outdoor programming.
L’Auberge de Sedona
301 L’Auberge Ln, Sedona, AZ 86336
https://www.lauberge.com
Luxury cottages along Oak Creek with beautiful natural surroundings.
Sky Ranch Lodge
1105 Airport Rd, Sedona, AZ 86336
https://www.skyranchlodge.com
Affordable Sedona favorite with incredible red rock views.
Little America Hotel
2515 E Butler Ave, Flagstaff, AZ 86004
https://www.littleamerica.com
A family favorite in Flagstaff featuring pine trees, trails, and cooler summer temperatures.
High Country Motor Lodge
1000 W Route 66, Flagstaff, AZ 86001
https://www.highcountrymotorlodge.com
A modern mountain lodge experience perfect for Northern Arizona adventures.
Family Tip
Many Arizona resorts offer substantial summer discounts because summer is considered the off-season. If you’ve always wanted to try a luxury Arizona resort, June through August can often provide some of the best rates of the year.
Road Trip-Worthy Arizona Adventures
Sometimes the best way to survive an Arizona summer is to leave town for the day—or even the weekend. From cool mountain escapes and historic Route 66 stops to wildlife parks, scenic railroads, caves, state parks, and national monuments, these destinations are worth the drive.
Salt River Tubing
9200 N Bush Hwy, Mesa, AZ 85215
https://www.saltrivertubing.com
One of Arizona’s most iconic summer traditions. Float down the Lower Salt River through the Tonto National Forest while enjoying mountain views, desert scenery, and the chance to spot the famous Salt River wild horses. Tubing season typically runs from late spring through Labor Day, with float times ranging from about 2–4 hours depending on your route.
Family Tips:
- Wear water shoes.
- Bring plenty of water and sunscreen.
- Use a dry bag for phones and valuables.
- Go early to avoid crowds and afternoon heat.
- Remember: no glass containers are allowed.
Flagstaff Adventure Loop
Arizona Snowbowl
9300 N Snow Bowl Rd, Flagstaff, AZ 86001
https://www.snowbowl.ski
Scenic gondola rides, mountain biking, hiking, summer events, and some of Arizona’s coolest temperatures.
Lowell Observatory
1400 W Mars Hill Rd, Flagstaff, AZ 86001
https://www.lowell.edu
Explore the observatory where Pluto was discovered, enjoy exhibits, and view the night sky through powerful telescopes.
Flagstaff Extreme Adventure Course
2446 Fort Tuthill Loop, Flagstaff, AZ 86005
https://www.flagstaffextreme.com
Zip lines, ropes courses, suspended bridges, and aerial obstacles among the pine trees.
The Barefoot Trail
17440 Forest Service Rd 146B, Bellemont, AZ 86015
https://www.thebarefoottrail.org
Take off your shoes and explore sensory trails featuring mud, sand, rocks, water, logs, and nature play.
Walnut Canyon National Monument
3 Walnut Canyon Rd, Flagstaff, AZ 86004
https://www.nps.gov/waca
Walk among ancient cliff dwellings built into the canyon walls.
Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument
6400 N US Hwy 89, Flagstaff, AZ 86004
https://www.nps.gov/sucr
Explore lava fields and learn about Arizona’s volcanic history.
Wupatki National Monument
25137 N Wupatki Ln, Flagstaff, AZ 86004
https://www.nps.gov/wupa
Ancient pueblos and fascinating Native American history.
Williams, Route 66 & Grand Canyon Country
Grand Canyon Railway
233 N Grand Canyon Blvd, Williams, AZ 86046
https://www.thetrain.com
Ride a historic train from Williams to Grand Canyon National Park.
Bearizona Wildlife Park
1500 E Historic Route 66, Williams, AZ 86046
https://www.bearizona.com
Drive through habitats featuring bears, wolves, bison, and other North American wildlife.
Grand Canyon Deer Farm
6769 E Deer Farm Rd, Williams, AZ 86046
https://www.deerfarm.com
Feed deer, pet animals, and enjoy hands-on wildlife encounters.
Canyon Coaster Adventure Park
700 W Cataract Lake Rd, Williams, AZ 86046
https://www.canyoncoasteradventurepark.com
Arizona’s mountain coaster plus tubing hills and family attractions.
Grand Canyon National Park
Grand Canyon Village, AZ
https://www.nps.gov/grca
One of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World and a must-see for every Arizona family.
Grand Canyon Highlights
- Mather Point
- Yavapai Geology Museum
- Desert View Watchtower
- Bright Angel Trail
- Junior Ranger Program
- Grand Canyon Visitor Center
Caves, Caverns & Underground Adventures
Kartchner Caverns State Park
2980 S Hwy 90, Benson, AZ 85602
https://azstateparks.com/kartchner
One of the world’s finest living cave systems featuring spectacular formations and guided tours.
Colossal Cave Mountain Park
16721 E Old Spanish Trail, Vail, AZ 85641
https://www.colossalcave.com
Underground tours, adventure experiences, horseback riding, and family activities.
Grand Canyon Caverns
Mile Marker 115 Route 66, Peach Springs, AZ 86434
https://www.gccaverns.com
One of the largest dry caverns in the United States and a fun Route 66 stop.
White Mountains Escape
Sunrise Park Resort
200 Hwy 273, Greer, AZ 85927
https://www.sunrise.ski
Summer tubing, zip lines, mountain biking, chairlift rides, and alpine temperatures.
Fool Hollow Lake Recreation Area
1500 N Fool Hollow Lake Rd, Show Low, AZ 85901
https://azstateparks.com/fool-hollow
Fishing, kayaking, camping, wildlife viewing, and lakeside fun.
Woodland Lake Park
5401 W Woodland Lake Rd, Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ 85929
https://www.pinetoplakesideaz.gov
Walking trails, fishing, playgrounds, and mountain scenery.
Show Low Historical Museum
561 E Deuce of Clubs, Show Low, AZ 85901
https://www.showlowmuseum.com
Learn how a famous card game gave Show Low its name.
Butterfly Lodge Museum
4 County Rd 2114, Greer, AZ 85927
https://www.butterflylodgemuseum.org
Historic mountain lodge connected to Western author James Willard Schultz.
White Mountain Nature Center
425 S Woodland Rd, Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ 85929
https://www.whitemountainnaturecenter.org
Nature trails, wildlife viewing, and educational exhibits.
Payson, Pine & Strawberry
Tonto Natural Bridge State Park
Pine, AZ 85544
https://azstateparks.com/tonto-natural-bridge
Home to one of the world’s largest natural travertine bridges.
Rim Country Museum
700 S Green Valley Pkwy, Payson, AZ 85541
https://www.rimcountrymuseum.org
Pioneer history and the famous Zane Grey Cabin.
Pine-Strawberry Museum
3886 AZ-87, Pine, AZ 85544
https://www.pinemuseum.com
Explore the history of Pine and Strawberry.
Strawberry Schoolhouse Museum
9506 Fossil Creek Rd, Strawberry, AZ 85544
https://www.pinehistoricalsociety.org
Arizona’s oldest standing schoolhouse.
Water Wheel Falls
Houston Mesa Rd, Payson, AZ
A popular family hiking destination featuring water crossings and swimming holes.
Verde Valley Adventures
Montezuma Castle National Monument
2800 Montezuma Castle Rd, Camp Verde, AZ 86322
https://www.nps.gov/moca
One of the best-preserved cliff dwellings in North America.
Montezuma Well
5525 Beaver Creek Rd, Rimrock, AZ 86335
https://www.nps.gov/moca
A fascinating natural limestone sinkhole and ecosystem.
Out of Africa Wildlife Park
3505 W Camp Verde Bridgeport Hwy, Camp Verde, AZ 86322
https://www.outofafricapark.com
Safari-style tours, giraffe feedings, zip lines, and animal encounters.
Jerome State Historic Park
100 Douglas Rd, Jerome, AZ 86331
https://azstateparks.com/jerome
Mining history and one of Arizona’s most unique mountain towns.
Dead Horse Ranch State Park
675 Dead Horse Ranch Rd, Cottonwood, AZ 86326
https://azstateparks.com/dead-horse
Fishing, kayaking, camping, and Verde River access.
Volunteer, Serve & Get Involved
Summer isn’t just about keeping kids busy—it’s also a great opportunity to teach service, leadership, and community involvement.
Join Your Local Elks Lodge
Find a Lodge Near You
https://www.elks.org
Elks Lodges are one of Arizona’s best-kept secrets for families looking to connect with their community. Many lodges offer affordable family dining nights, special events, youth programs, scholarship opportunities, holiday celebrations, and volunteer projects throughout the year.
Many lodges support:
- Youth sports
- Scholarships
- Veterans programs
- Food drives
- Holiday giving
- Community grants
- Family events
- Service projects
St. Mary’s Food Bank
Volunteer as a family sorting donations and helping fight hunger across Arizona.
Junior Hunger Heroes
https://www.firstfoodbank.org/junior-hunger-heroes
A great volunteer opportunity for teens looking to earn service hours and leadership experience.
Feed My Starving Children
Families work together packing meals for children around the world.
Library Teen Volunteer Programs
Many Arizona libraries offer summer volunteer opportunities helping with reading programs, children’s events, and community activities.
Summer Camps
Arizona offers thousands of summer camp opportunities for every age, interest, and ability.
Instead of trying to list them all, we’ve organized them by category.
STEM & Science Camps
Coding, robotics, engineering, science experiments, technology, and innovation.
Art Camps
Drawing, painting, pottery, mixed media, crafts, and creativity.
Performing Arts Camps
Theater, music, dance, acting, and performance.
Sports Camps
Basketball, soccer, baseball, gymnastics, swimming, martial arts, and more.
Animal & Nature Camps
Zoo camps, wildlife experiences, horseback riding, and outdoor exploration.
Academic Camps
Reading, math, enrichment, leadership, and educational experiences.
Leadership Camps
Community service, public speaking, leadership development, and teen programs.
Special Needs Camps
Inclusive camps designed to support children with varying needs and abilities.
Overnight Camps
Traditional sleepaway camp experiences throughout Arizona.
Mixed-Activity Camps
A little bit of everything—sports, crafts, games, field trips, and fun.
Theme Camps
LEGO®, Pokémon, superheroes, science fiction, art, cooking, and more.
2026 Virtual Camp Guide
☀️ One Last Thing…
Summer doesn’t have to be expensive, over-scheduled, or stressful.
Some of the best memories come from library storytimes, popsicles on the porch, spontaneous splash pad visits, family hikes, ice cream runs, movie nights, and discovering a new Arizona adventure together.
Whether you’re staying close to home or exploring every corner of the state, we hope this guide helps your family create a summer filled with laughter, learning, adventure, and connection.
Happy Summer from Raising Arizona Kids!
📄 Don’t forget to download the printable Arizona Summer Survival Guide PDF before you go.