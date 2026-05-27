602 Day in Phoenix: The Best Local Deals for Families

There’s something about summer in Phoenix that makes parents instantly go into survival mode. School is out. The kids are already saying “I’m bored.” The grocery bill somehow doubled overnight. And stepping outside feels like opening the oven to check on dinner.

Which is EXACTLY why 602 Day feels so fun.

Celebrated every June 2, 602 Day is Phoenix’s citywide celebration of local businesses, food, community, and all the things that make the Valley feel like home. Named after Phoenix’s original area code, the day has grown into a huge event packed with discounts, family activities, restaurant specials, and ways to support local businesses throughout the city.

Affordable Family Fun (Which We All Need Right Now)

Summer entertainment adds up fast, especially when you’re trying to keep kids busy without spending a small fortune every week. And seriously, some of these are a STEAL (Phoenix Zoo, I’m looking at you!).

Luckily, several Phoenix attractions are offering major discounts for 602 Day, including:

For parents trying to balance summer fun without overspending, it’s refreshing to see so many local places making activities accessible.

The Food Deals Alone Might Be Worth the Drive

One thing Phoenix does exceptionally well? Food.

And 602 Day is packed with local restaurants offering specials throughout the Valley.

A few standout deals include:

There are also coffee deals, bakery specials, tacos, pastries, and enough margarita specials to tempt even the most exhausted parents after a long day of summer break chaos. And if your family has reluctantly been cooking at home more to save money (same), 602 Day is actually a really fun opportunity to try local restaurants and small businesses at a discount without the usual guilt of eating out.

A Great Excuse to Support Local

One of the best parts of 602 Day is how many small businesses participate.

It’s easy to forget how many incredible local shops, makers, restaurants, and family-owned businesses make up Phoenix until a day like this puts them all front and center.

Some especially fun local finds:

There are also online-only specials from local businesses offering everything from discounted services and products to photography sessions and home services.

Why 602 Day Feels So Phoenix

What makes 602 Day special isn’t just the discounts.

It’s the reminder that Phoenix is full of people building businesses, creating community, and finding ways to make this giant desert city feel a little more connected.

For families, it’s also a good reminder that summer fun doesn’t always have to mean expensive vacations or elaborate plans. Sometimes it’s grabbing discounted tacos, visiting a museum, supporting a local coffee shop, and making memories close to home.

And honestly, during an Arizona summer, anything that gets everyone out of the house without completely draining the budget feels like a win.

Find the full list of participating businesses at investinphoenix.com.