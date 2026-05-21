Water Safety isn’t a ‘May’… It’s a Must!

As you review these water safety reminders with your kids, it’s a great time to ask yourself if your kids are water-ready?! If not, swim by one of the 3 Phoenix-area Goldfish Swim School locations (Ahwatukee, Gilbert and North Scottsdale) to learn more about signing up for swim lessons. Goldfish Swim School offers year-round, indoor swim lessons for kids ages 4 months through 12 years-old.
Visit the Goldfish Swim School website for more water safety information, helpful checklists and other resources to keep your family safe in and around water.