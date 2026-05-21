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Water Safety isn’t a ‘May’… It’s a Must!

RAK Staff
RAK Staff
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As you review these water safety reminders with your kids, it’s a great time to ask yourself if your kids are water-ready?! If not, swim by one of the 3 Phoenix-area Goldfish Swim School locations (Ahwatukee, Gilbert and North Scottsdale) to learn more about signing up for swim lessons. Goldfish Swim School offers year-round, indoor swim lessons for kids ages 4 months through 12 years-old.
Visit the Goldfish Swim School website for more water safety information, helpful checklists and other resources to keep your family safe in and around water.

Download our PDF of facts to learn more!

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