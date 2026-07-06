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Win a Family 4-Pack to See the Phoenix Mercury!

Kate Reed
Kate Reed
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Cheer on the Phoenix Mercury as they take on the Connecticut Sun on Sunday, July 19, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. at the Mortgage Matchup Center in downtown Phoenix! Thanks to our friends at REI Prep, one lucky Raising Arizona Kids family will win a Family 4-Pack of tickets to this exciting WNBA matchup.

Whether you’re a lifelong basketball fan or looking for a fun family outing, this is the perfect opportunity to experience the excitement of professional women’s basketball together while making lasting family memories.

About REI Prep

This giveaway is generously provided by REI Prep (Roadrunner Elite Institute), an innovative Arizona college preparatory academy helping students turn their passion for sports into future opportunities. Serving students in grades 7–12 and post-grad, REI Prep combines accredited academics with elite athletic development, flexible learning, leadership opportunities, and hands-on career pathways in sports business, media, technology, and esports. Whether students dream of competing on the court or building a career behind the scenes in the sports industry, REI Prep offers a unique educational experience designed to prepare them for what’s next.

Prize

How to Enter

Complete the entry form below for your chance to win!

Good luck, and thank you to REI Prep for making this family giveaway possible!

Giveaway Entry Form

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Kate Reed
Kate Reedhttps://www.raisingarizonakids.com

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