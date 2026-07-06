Where Faith and Excellence Meet

Dream City Christian School is making private Christian education accessible for all parents.

Every parent wants to know their child is safe, valued, encouraged, and growing into the person they were created to be. The truth is, children spend thousands of hours in school throughout their lives, and those hours help shape their confidence, character, friendships, worldview, and future. For many families, choosing a school is about far more than academics. It is about finding a place where their child can truly thrive.

At Dream City Christian School, we believe education is about developing the whole child academically, spiritually, socially, and emotionally. Families often choose DCCS because they are looking for a safe and supportive environment where students are known by name, encouraged in their faith, and challenged to grow with purpose and confidence.

From preschool through 12th grade, our teachers and staff are committed to partnering with families to help students discover their God-given potential. We strive to create classrooms where students are encouraged to think critically, lead courageously, serve compassionately, and pursue excellence in every area of life. Faith is not separated from learning at DCCS. It is woven into everyday experiences, relationships, and conversations, helping students build strong foundations rooted in biblical truth and character.

Families also appreciate the strong sense of community found at Dream City Christian School. Parents often share how meaningful it is to know their children are surrounded by caring teachers, supportive friendships, and shared values that reinforce what is being taught at home. In a rapidly changing world, many families are searching for a school that not only prepares students academically, but also equips them to navigate life with wisdom, integrity, and purpose.

Many families are surprised to learn that private Christian education may be more accessible than they expected. Dream City Christian School accepts ESA funding and offers additional tuition funding opportunities for qualifying families. Our team is committed to helping families explore the options available to them as they consider the best educational fit for their child.

We invite families to schedule a tour and come experience the difference for themselves.

Learn more at dreamcityschools.org

