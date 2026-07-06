One Pass. Endless Arizona Adventures.

If you’re parenting through an Arizona summer, you know the drill. It’s 113 degrees, you’ve heard ‘I’m bored’ more times than you count, and you’ve somehow already exhausted the splash pad, the library, and your own backyard…all before noon.

As a mom of five, I’m constantly looking for ways to say “yes” to family adventures without having to plan every detail or blow the monthly entertainment budget in a single weekend. That’s why the GetOut Pass caught my attention.

Instead of deciding whether each outing is worth the admission price, the membership opens the door to dozens of family attractions across Arizona. You simply pull up the app, see what’s nearby, and go.

Whether your kids are asking to visit the zoo, climb through an indoor playground, play mini golf, bowl a few games, bounce off some energy, or discover somewhere completely new, chances are there’s a GetOut partner that fits the day. Arizona partners include places like Phoenix Zoo, Uptown Jungle, Golfland Sunsplash, FatCats, KTR Indoor Action Sports, Pangaea: Land of the Dinosaurs, Phoenix Rock Gym, select Arizona Diamondbacks games, select ASU sporting events, and dozens of other attractions across the state.

One thing I really like is that you can customize your membership. If your kids love LEGO® or marine life, you can add LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Arizona and SEA LIFE Arizona Aquarium to your GetOut Pass, making it even easier to plan a full day of family fun.

An annual Arizona membership currently starts at $69.95 per person with their summer sale, although GetOut Pass frequently offers promotions throughout the year so you can always check back. Adding LEGOLAND Discovery Center and SEA LIFE Arizona makes it only $84.95 per person! For families who enjoy exploring Arizona, it doesn’t take many outings before the membership starts to feel like a great value.

For me, the biggest benefit isn’t just saving money. It’s having an easy answer when one of my kids inevitably asks, “What are we doing this weekend?” Instead of scrolling for ideas or debating whether admission fits the budget, we can open the app, choose an adventure, get in the car, and spend more time making memories together.

If you’re hoping to make the most of weekends, school breaks, and those long summer afternoons, the GetOut Pass is worth checking out. Use code RAK to save $5!

Affiliate Disclosure: Raising Arizona Kids is a GetOut affiliate. If you purchase a membership through one of our links, we may receive a small commission at no additional cost to you. Those commissions help keep Raising Arizona Kids free for Arizona families by supporting our local articles, family event calendar, and parenting resources.