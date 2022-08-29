Fun Ideas for Family Game Night

Does your family like to do “Fun Friday” or “Sunday Funday”? As we trudge through these never-ending scorching temperatures, stay cool indoors, grab some snacks, and gather the kids for a family game night!

Here are some fun family board games from Play Monster to check out for your next game night:

Disney Trivia (Ages 6 and up)

With questions spanning from Steamboat Willie to Encanto, this trivia game takes players on a journey through time. Visit 3D points of interest from the movies and race toward the finish line to be named the game’s Ultimate Disney Trivia Master. Even the youngest fans can get in on the fun with special cards just for kids! For two or more players.

Yeti in My Spaghetti (Ages 4 and up)

In this wacky, fun game, the noodles are laid across the bowl and the yeti sits there on the noodles…but as you try to carefully remove the noodles one by one, but don’t let the yeti fall into the bowl or you’ll lose!

Things (Ages 14 and up)

In this hilarious game, a topic card is read and then players write down their response. It can be anything that comes to mind, there’s no right or wrong answer! Then all the responses are read aloud and you have to figure out who said what! You won’t believe the THINGS… the people you know will come up with! For four or more players.

Farkle (Ages 8 and up)

Become a Farkle fanatic with this classic dice-rolling, risk-taking game™. Take a risk, and keep rolling to build your score. Or play it safe so you don’t lose your points in a Farkle. It’s a fight to the finish in this fabulously fun game of strategy and luck! For two or more players.

5 Second Rule (Ages 10 and up)

It should be easy to name 3 breeds of dogs—but can you do it under the pressure of 5 seconds twisting down, and with the other players staring at you, waiting for you to get flustered? Time’s not on your side, so just say what comes to mind and risk ridiculous answers slipping out. It’s all in good fun with this fast-paced game where you have to Just Spit it Out!™ For three or more players.

