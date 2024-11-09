Enter to win 2 tickets to The Carnival of Illusion Theater!

Laugh, have Fun and Celebrate while experiencing the Greatest Magicians as seen on America’s Got Talent, Penn & Teller’s Fool Us, Masters of Illusion, The Illusionists, Broadway, the Vegas Strip, and more. This is an interactive UP-CLOSE experience where you can see the BEST of the BEST right here in Arizona. Calling all magic lovers, this is it! Laugh, have Fun and Celebrate while experiencingas seen on America’s Got Talent, Penn & Teller’s Fool Us, Masters of Illusion, The Illusionists, Broadway, the Vegas Strip, and more. This is an interactive UP-CLOSE experience where you can see the BEST of the BEST right here in Arizona. Calling all magic lovers, this is it!

Carnival of Illusion Theater partners with the Downtown Renaissance Hotel to create the hottest ticket in town. Get ready for 90 minutes of high-octane Magic, Comedy, and Fun. For this up-close mind-adventure, the magician performs inches away under the scrutiny of 4 exclusive rows of lucky guests. You won't believe your eyes!

Carnival of Illusion Theater to amp up to the next level date nights, anniversaries, birthdays, and special nights out. And everyone will agree, the incredibly discounted rate of $13 for VIP parking downtown Phoenix is magic! Get tickets to this interactive experience at