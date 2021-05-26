Wednesday, May 26, 2021
D-Backs host free family vaccination event at Chase Field

RAK Staff
RAK Staff
Running the bases at Chase Field. Photo courtesy of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Arizona Diamondbacks — in partnership with the Arizona Department of Health Services and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona — will host a free family vaccination event at Chase Field on Saturday, June 5. Each vaccinated person over the age of 12 will have the chance to run the bases, take their picture on the field and receive a free ticket to an upcoming D-backs game.

“With the school year coming to an end, and families still looking for a simple, comfortable and stress-free environment to get their family members vaccinated, we want to open the doors to Chase Field once again,” D-backs President and CEO Derrick Hall said in a statement. “We know that this can be an overwhelming experience for some of our younger fans, so we are proud to work with ADHS and BCBS on creating a family-friendly environment for them to get vaccinated.”

The first dose will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, and appointments are encouraged, though walk-ins will be permitted on a first-come, first-served basis. Appointments can be made at podvaccine.azdhs.gov or 844-542-8201.

The Pfizer vaccine will be offered at this clinic, and second-dose appointments will take place on June 26 at Chase Field. Upon completion of the second dose, each person vaccinated will receive a free offer for them and a guest to enjoy any weekday home game during the 2021 season.

