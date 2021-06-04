Children’s Museum of Phoenix exhibit celebrates author and artist Eric Carle

The Children’s Museum of Phoenix recently unveiled its first traveling exhibit, which pays tribute to children’s author and illustrator Eric Carle, who passed away last month at age 91. Visitors can explore the timely “Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quiet, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit” all summer.

Carle’s children’s picture book career took off after he illustrated Bill Martin, Jr.’s book “Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?” He then wrote and illustrated “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” which has been translated into 66 languages and has sold more than 50 million copies since it was published in 1969. Carle illustrated more than 70 books — most of which he also wrote — and more than 152 million copies of his books have sold around the world.

“Very Eric Carle” is a play-and-learn exhibit featuring activities inspired by five of Eric Carle’s classic books: “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” “The Very Quiet Cricket,” “The Very Lonely Firefly,” “The Very Clumsy Click Beetle” and “The Very Busy Spider.” In the exhibit, visitors can:

Become the “Very Hungry Caterpillar” and follow his path.

Weave a web with the “Very Busy Spider.”

Find one’s light with the “Very Lonely Firefly.”

Make the “Very Clumsy Click Beetle” flip and jump.

Compose a night symphony with the “Very Quiet Cricket.”

Create artwork using many of Carle’s materials and techniques.

Enjoy a gallery of Carle’s prints and works in progress.

The exhibit will be on display through Sept. 6. Learn more about the Children’s Museum of Phoenix, located at 215 N. Seventh St., by calling 602-253-0501 or at childrensmuseumofphoenix.org