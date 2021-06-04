Thursday, June 17, 2021
Home Articles Children’s Museum of Phoenix exhibit celebrates author and artist Eric Carle
ArticlesThings to do

Children’s Museum of Phoenix exhibit celebrates author and artist Eric Carle

RAK Staff
RAK Staff
0
254

Very Eric Carle
Photo courtesy of Children’s Museum of Phoenix

The Children’s Museum of Phoenix recently unveiled its first traveling exhibit, which pays tribute to children’s author and illustrator Eric Carle, who passed away last month at age 91. Visitors can explore the timely “Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quiet, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit” all summer.

Carle’s children’s picture book career took off after he illustrated Bill Martin, Jr.’s book “Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?” He then wrote and illustrated “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” which has been translated into 66 languages and has sold more than 50 million copies since it was published in 1969. Carle illustrated more than 70 books — most of which he also wrote — and more than 152 million copies of his books have sold around the world.

“Very Eric Carle” is a play-and-learn exhibit featuring activities inspired by five of Eric Carle’s classic books: “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” “The Very Quiet Cricket,” “The Very Lonely Firefly,” “The Very Clumsy Click Beetle” and “The Very Busy Spider.” In the exhibit, visitors can:

  • Become the “Very Hungry Caterpillar” and follow his path.
  • Weave a web with the “Very Busy Spider.”
  • Find one’s light with the “Very Lonely Firefly.”
  • Make the “Very Clumsy Click Beetle” flip and jump.
  • Compose a night symphony with the “Very Quiet Cricket.”
  • Create artwork using many of Carle’s materials and techniques.
  • Enjoy a gallery of Carle’s prints and works in progress.

The exhibit will be on display through Sept. 6. Learn more about the Children’s Museum of Phoenix, located at 215 N. Seventh St., by calling 602-253-0501 or at childrensmuseumofphoenix.org

Previous articleD-Backs host free family vaccination event at Chase Field
Next articleArizona Sunrays boasts two Olympic hopeful gymnasts
RAK Staff
RAK Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

Articles

Q&A: What to do if a child gets stung, bitten or impaled by thorns

Kara G. Morrison -
        Yes, the Sonoran Desert is full of critters — many of whom are more active during the summer months. It’s also filled with sharp...
Read more
Articles

2021 Summer Survival Guide

RAK Staff -
The heat is here, and with it long days of staying indoors. If there’s a silver lining to the pandemic, it’s that we now...
Read more
Articles

15 Father’s Day ideas

RAK Staff -
Treats, car shows, crafts, activities and concerts! Here are some ideas to show dad how special he is to you. Give him something sweet: Alien Donuts...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

14,158FansLike
2,110FollowersFollow
866FollowersFollow
10,262FollowersFollow
1,850SubscribersSubscribe

Sign up for our FREE eNewsletter!

Important Links

About Us

Advertising

Contact Us

  • Raising Arizona Kids
  • 10645 N. Tatum Blvd.
  • Suite #200-314
  • Phoenix, AZ 85028
  • Phone: 480-991-KIDS (5437)
  • Email us

FOLLOW US

© 2021 Raising Arizona Kids, Inc. | All rights reserved | Website by Web Publisher PRO