Southwest Human Development car raffle supports early childhood programs

Southwest Human Development has launched Dream Big, Move Fast — a car raffle to support its early childhood programs and services that help more than 140,000 Arizona children, their families and professionals each year. Raffle tickets ($50 for five entries; $20 for one) are available through July 31 at dreambigmovefastraffle.com or 602-706-8482.

The grand prize winner will receive an all-new 2021 Toyota Venza presented by Valley Toyota Dealers and Century 21 Arizona Foothills. Several early-bird drawings include a $1,000 cash prize, a $1,000 American Furniture Warehouse gift card and an Apple tech prize pack.

“When you buy a raffle ticket, you’re helping babies born prematurely in a hospital near your home, toddlers who have experienced trauma or have developmental disabilities in your community, and families who want their children to be ready to learn when they enter kindergarten,” said Jake Adams, chief development officer of Southwest Human Development, in a statement. “This charity raffle is going to provide critical funding and make a tremendous impact on families throughout Arizona by ensuring those who need a little extra help have the support they need during their child’s earliest years.”

Southwest Human Development offers more than 40 comprehensive programs focused on young children from birth to age 5, including Easterseals disabilities services, early literacy, Head Start and Early Head Start. The Valley nonprofit also provides extensive professional development and training across the nation for those who work with young children.

“The past year and a half has been devastating for many of our partners in the early childhood community and for many families we serve who have been [disproportionately] impacted by the coronavirus pandemic,” Adams said. “Families have struggled to make ends meet, children have missed out on social-emotional development from not being able to attend high-quality early learning settings, and many preschools and child care centers have struggled to remain open and operate safely, with some even having to close their doors altogether. This raffle is going to make a real difference in helping close gaps and hurdles as we transition to a post-pandemic way of life.”