Two Arizona gymnasts to compete at the Tokyo Olympics

Arizona gymnasts Jade Carey and MyKayla Skinner have both secured spots as individual competitors at the Olympic games in Tokyo, Japan. They will accompany the four members of the U.S. Women’s Olympic Gymnastics Team — Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum — to Tokyo July 23-Aug. 8.

Carey, 21, graduated from Mountain Ridge High School in Glendale and is best known for her powerful and high-difficulty vault and floor exercise. Carey is coached by her father, Brian Carey, at Arizona Sunrays in Phoenix. She was offered a full-ride scholarship to Oregon State University, which she deferred in order to train full-time for the Olympics.

Gilbert native MyKayla Skinner Harmer, who was an alternate on the 2016 U.S. Women’s Olympic Gymnastics Team, also will compete individually in Tokyo. She trained at Desert Lights Gymnastics in Chandler and also is known for her high level of difficulty on vault and floor exercises.

Riley McCusker, a five-time member of the United States Women’s National Gymnastics Team, has trained with Carey at Arizona Sunrays since 2020 and competed in the June 24-27 Olympic Trials in St. Louis, Missouri, but narrowly missed the opportunity to compete in Tokyo.