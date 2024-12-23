RAK Date Night Giveaway: Los Sombreros

If you’re looking for some delicious and authentic Mexican food, with a great vibe, and cozy patio, look no further than Los Sombreros – a locally-owned Mexican eatery that has been serving the Valley for 30 years!

My husband and I enjoyed a little pre-Christmas date night at Los Sombreros to check it out, and it was such a relaxing time as we feasted our hearts out and escaped from the hustle and bustle of the season.

Here are some highlights and breakdowns that make Los Sombreros a must-visit destination:

Scratch Made Salsas and Sauces – Starting with the complimentary chips and salsa, it is clear right from the beginning that Los Sombreros is not your run-of-the-mill Mexican restaurant. Instead of the watered-down salsa that is sometimes served at other places, Los Sombreros salsa is bold, with a little heat, and freshly made – a difference you can taste with each bite. We absolutely devoured it!

Menu highlight – Try the guacamole! It’s made in-house daily, packed with tons of fresh flavors including onions, cilantro, tomatoes, radishes and more, and pairs perfectly with chips or dolloped on top of your entrée. Yum!

Cozy Patio Space – I love the chance to dine al fresco, especially when the setting is cozy and inviting, and Los Sombreros did not disappoint. The Scottsdale location is an old home, transformed into a restaurant, so you’re actually dining in the home’s original patio space. It’s quaint and charming and we even got to sit by fire – which made for a warm and romantic vibe.

Oaxacan-Inspired Dishes- Inspired by Oaxaca, the culinary capital of Mexico, Los Sombreros serves up authentically elevated, contemporary-casual Mexican dishes created by twice-nominated James Beard Award Chef. Everything is made using natural ingredients with bold flavor profiles, textures, and colors. You'll find all your favorite Mexican dishes including tacos, enchiladas, tamales, and more.

Menu highlight – Do not skip dessert. We tried the house-made churros and they were the perfect ending to a delicious dinner. They feature a crunchy golden-fried exterior filled with warm caramel, and topped with Piloncillo ice cream, fresh whipped cream, and strawberries. Heavenly!

Must-Try Drinks – If you enjoy winding down and enjoying your meal with a drink, you’ll have plenty of options to choose from at Los Sombreros. From classic margaritas, to Mexican cervezas, signature cocktails, tequila, and more, there’s an abundance of beverages available to compliment and elevate your dining experience.

Recommended drinks – Looking to try something unique? Here are some of the restaurant’s best drink selections:

Steve-A-Rita

Mezcal Old Fashioned

Margarita Flight

Ranch Water

Mezcal Flight

With locations in both Scottsdale and Mesa, Los Sombreros makes for a great date night restaurant, but also would be a perfect spot to bring out-of-town guests looking to indulge in some true Mexican cuisine.

Enter for your chance to win a $50 gift card to check it out!