A Mom-Owned Boutique Shopping Experience

Sip & Shop, a local collection located in the heart of Gilbert at Verde at Cooley Station and San Tan Village Mall, offers a one-of-a-kind boutique shopping experience like no other.

Step into the charming establishment and be greeted by a delightful combination of retail therapy as well as a wine, beer, and a bubbly bar, making it the perfect destination for every shopper seeking a touch of indulgence.

The Products

The boutique boasts an impressive array of unique items carefully curated from over 60 local businesses, ensuring that you’ll discover something special for yourself or a loved one. From elegant jewelry to pampering bath and body products, stylish clothing, eye-catching home decor, bar essentials, and local foods and sweet treats, the diverse selection covers all your gifting needs.

Sip & Shop also offers onsite customization for a variety of products including patchwork hats, bags and accessories, personalized bar décor, and fun things for any family.

How It All Began

Tiffany Shultz, owner of Sip & Shop and mom of two, said she got the idea for the boutique during the COVID-19 pandemic. A former event producer, Shultz found herself unable to host events due to the state of the world at the time.

“I went to real estate school, collected unemployment, and tried to figure out exactly what I wanted to do,” she said. “I had a whole group of small businesses that I had worked with for events that were out of work as well.”

After some arranging, Shultz partnered with 30 vendors and several small businesses to set up a six week pop-up store during the holiday season.

“That turned into three years, and a second location at Verde at Cooley Station,” she said. “I never thought I wanted to open a store, but [due to] COVID and not being able to work, it made it possible.”

The Concept

As the name of the store suggests, Sip & Shop offers guests the chance to sip on a refreshing adult beverage such as a Cranberry Spice Margarita, AZ Lemonade Squeeze with tequila, vodka or whiskey, jalapeno margarita, espresso martini or something from the seasonal rotating menu, while exploring the carefully curated merchandise. For added convenience, indulge in hands-free shopping with one of the specially designed drinking pouches.

If alcoholic beverages aren’t your preference, they also offer a range of non-alcoholic drinks to quench your thirst. Plus, the selection of local foods, including chips and salsa, bean dip, and other snacks, ensures you can savor delightful bites as you shop.

The Verde location has WiFi, plugs at each chair at the bar, and is a great place to not only sip and shop, but a place to come and work remotely. You don’t have to shop to hang out at the bar, and you don’t have to sip to shop, but you have the option to do either!

Events/Classes

Sip & Shop offers a variety of classes and events such as wine glass painting, door sign making, home decor painting, cookie making, etc. In addition, they also host Ladies Night Out, game nights, cocktail making classes, and more.

Whether you’re searching for the perfect gift, treating yourself to something special, or simply exploring the best of what Arizona’s local businesses have to offer, Sip & Shop A Local Collection is the place to be.

For more, visit sipandshoparizona.com or follow them on social media, @sipandshoplocalcollection for the latest updates and sneak peeks into the ever-evolving collection.

