When Summer Camp Isn’t in the Budget (and How to Still Have a Great Summer)

For many families, summer camp feels like a rite of passage. The friendships, the adventures, the crafts, the swimming—it’s easy to picture camp as the centerpiece of a perfect summer.

But the reality for many parents is that summer camp can be expensive. Between registration fees, transportation, supplies and multiple weeks of programming, the cost adds up quickly.

For families with several school-aged kids, enrolling everyone in camps all summer long may simply not be possible—especially in households living on one income or where a parent is home and childcare isn’t strictly necessary.

Sometimes that leads to a difficult conversation: telling your child that camp just isn’t in the cards this year.

Be Honest (and Reassuring)

When talking to kids about finances, honesty goes a long way. You don’t need to share every detail, but it’s okay to explain that camp costs a lot of money and families sometimes have to make choices about how they spend it.

Try something simple like, “Camp looks really fun, and we wish we could do everything. But this year we’re choosing other ways to make summer special.”

Kids may still feel disappointed, but acknowledging those feelings while focusing on the positives helps them understand that summer fun doesn’t have to come with a registration fee.

Look Into Scholarships and Discounts

If camp is something your child is especially excited about, it’s worth checking whether financial help is available. Many camps offer scholarships, sliding-scale pricing or payment plans.

Local recreation departments, community centers and nonprofits sometimes provide reduced-cost or even free camp programs as well. These spots can fill up quickly, so registering early can help increase your chances.

Consider One “Big” Camp

If a full summer of camp isn’t realistic, some families choose to prioritize one special experience instead. That could mean a single week of overnight camp or a specialty camp focused on something your child loves—like art, science, theater or sports.

One meaningful camp experience can still give kids the chance to build independence, make friends and try something new without stretching the family budget.

Create Your Own At-Home Camp

The good news is that many of the things kids love about camp can happen right at home.

Start by creating a summer bucket list together. Let your kids help brainstorm ideas they’re excited about, then see how many you can cross off over the summer.

Some simple ideas include:

Visiting the library for free programs or reading challenges

Exploring splash pads or community pools

Planning weekly park days or nature walks

Visiting museums on free admission days

Doing craft projects at home

Hosting backyard campouts with s’mores

You could even assign fun weekly themes like Nature Week, Art Week or Water Week to give kids something to look forward to.

A Summer Kids Will Still Remember

While summer camp can be wonderful, it’s not the only way kids make lasting memories.

Often the moments children remember most are the simple ones—bike rides around the neighborhood, afternoons at the pool, late nights catching fireflies or spontaneous trips for ice cream.

With a little creativity, summer can still be full of adventure, connection and fun.

And those memories don’t have to come with a camp registration fee.