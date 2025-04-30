Teacher Appreciation Week: How to Involve Your Kids in Appreciating Their Teachers

Teacher Appreciation Week starts next week – Monday, May 5th and goes through Friday, May 9th. As a former teacher, I know firsthand how valuable it can be to feel appreciated by students and their parents. Here are some fun, age-appropriate ideas to help your children say “thank you” to their teachers in meaningful ways:

Create Handwritten Notes or Drawings

For younger kids, such as those in preschool or early elementary school, a colorful drawing or simple note can mean the world to a teacher. Encourage your child to draw a picture of their favorite classroom moment or write (with help) what they love most about their teacher. You can also use printable “thank you” templates or fold construction paper into a handmade card. Teachers treasure these personal touches far more than store-bought gifts.

Make a “Favorite Things” Book

If your child is a bit older (grades 3–5), try making a collaborative mini-book. Have your child write down different things they appreciate about their teacher—favorite phrases they say, memorable lessons, or ways the teacher helps the class. Add a few pages with photos, drawings, or even “student quotes” from friends. This simple DIY book can be a heartwarming keepsake.

Contribute to a Class Gift

Many classrooms organize group gifts, such as a gift card or personalized item. Let your child take part in choosing the gift and writing a personal message to include. Even a small role—like picking a ribbon or signing a card—can help your child feel involved and proud of their contribution.

Make a Thank-You Video

If your child enjoys being on camera, help them record a short thank-you message for their teacher. It could be a song, a poem, or just a heartfelt message. Older students might include anecdotes about how their teacher helped them learn something challenging or inspired them in a unique way. You can compile these into a short video and email it to the teacher or class parent coordinator.

Participate in Acts of Service

Teach your child that appreciation can go beyond gifts. Volunteer to help clean and organize the teacher’s classroom with your child, contribute snacks for the teachers’ lounge, or organize a class-wide thank-you banner. These efforts allow kids to see how small acts of kindness can make a big impact.

Encouraging your kids to express appreciation for their teachers not only strengthens the student-teacher relationship but also instills a lifelong value of gratitude. Keep the activities fun and age-appropriate, and let your child take the lead. With your support, they’ll learn that saying “thank you” doesn’t have to be grand—it just has to come from the heart.