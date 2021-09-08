Celebrate Grandparents Day!

National Grandparents Day is the first Sunday after Labor Day. Here are some innovative ways to enjoy Sept. 12 with grandma or grandpa in greater Phoenix.

Have an adventure:

All Day Dance (Sept. 12). Pop into Breakout Studios — a Tucson dance and fitness community — and try a ballet, jazz, modern dance or hip hop class together! $20 for an all-day pass. RSVP online. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Breakout Studios, 5811 E. Speedway Blvd., Tucson. 520-275-1085 or facebook.com/BreakOutStudiosTucson/events

Amazing Scavenger Hunt Adventure: Phoenix. Urban Adventure Quest turns downtown Phoenix into a giant game board with a fun scavenger hunt adventure. Form a team, solve clues and complete challenges at your own pace on your smart device. $49 for 2-5 people. Starts at the corner of 222 E. Monroe St., Phoenix. urbanadventurequest.com/tours/things-to-do/phoenix

Crayola Experience (Sept. 10-12). Grandparents get in free with a paid child admission. $20.99; free for ages 2 and younger. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. 3111 W. Chandler Blvd., Ste 2154, Chandler. crayolaexperience.com/chandler

Northern Gila County Fair (Sept. 9-12). This annual county fair boasts everything from farm animals to blue ribbon pies. Live entertainment, educational booths, food and fun for all ages. Payson Event Center, 1400 S. Beeline Highway, Payson. ngcfair.com

The Children’s Museum of Phoenix (Sept. 12). Artist Kevin Overhulser will be on hand from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. celebrating Grandparent’s Day with handmade paper silhouettes. Space is available on a first-come, first-served basis. $16; $15 seniors; free for babies under age 1. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 215 N. Seventh St. Phoenix. 602-253-0501 or childrensmuseumofphoenix.org

Enjoy a concert:

Concerts at The Nash (Sept. 11-12). Hear Niki Haris (daughter of legendary jazz pianist Gene Harris) and an uplifting blend of jazz, blues, soul and gospel music. Or take in a Sunday Jam Session with Ioannis Goudelis, where student and pro musicians play together, unrehearsed. Times and ticket prices vary. 110 E. Roosevelt St., Phoenix. 602-795-0464 or thenash.org

School Of Rock Tribute (Sept. 12). Students of the School of Rock will be rocking some great music. 10 a.m.: Alternative Rock Tribute; Noon: Metallica Tribute; 2 p.m.: Scottsdale adult program; 4 p.m.: Tribute to Stone Temple Pilots. All ages welcome. $10. The Revelry, 1065 N. Dobson Road, Mesa. schoolofrock.com/scottsdale

Cheer on your team:

Arizona Cardinals at Tennessee Titans (Sept. 12). Stay in, get the snacks ready and put on your favorite Cardinal’s jersey to watch the football game on CBS or listen on 98.7 FM. 10 a.m. azcardinals.com/schedule

Arizona Diamondbacks at Seattle Mariners (Sept. 10-12). Watch a D-backs baseball game from the comfort of your home on MLB, Bally Sports or listen on 98.7 FM. Check for times. mlb.com/dbacks

Use that senior discount: