Re-Balancing Hormones Post-Baby

The chaos of hormone fluctuations post-baby can be enough to deplete your energy, strain your relationships, and leave you feeling completely out of touch with yourself.

The demands of a newborn combined with sleep deprivation in those early postpartum days is enough to leave you feeling burnt-out, desperate, and stuck in “survival” mode—something that can be hard to come back from.

As a mom, I know how frustrating this battle can be. All you want is to enjoy this precious new human and embrace your new life as a mom with excitement and love… not exhaustion and irritability.

And while, yes- getting more sleep is one of the best ways to recover, that kind of advice can be rather frustrating when it’s not something you have total control over.

It’s also kind of confusing if you are back to full nights of sleep, but are still tired all the time.

The good news is there are plenty of other practical ways (that you DO have control over) to regulate hormones, balance out energy levels, and get back to feeling “like yourself” again.

Nutrition is one of the most fundamental forms of self-care we have, and our most powerful tool in re-balancing hormones after baby.

Here are five things you can focus on implementing in your food and supplement routine to get you on your way to reducing your stress, anxiety, and exhaustion as a mom:

Healthy Fats

Healthy fats are an often overlooked major food group, but they are essential for proper hormone regulation.

You can add in more healthy fats by incorporating the following into your meals and snacks:

Extra virgin olive oil

Avocados

Bone broth

Wild-caught fish (like salmon)

Brazil nuts

Walnuts

Almonds

Macadamia nuts

Fiber

“Estrogen dominance” post-baby can lead to fatigue, headaches, irritability, weight gain, and feeling moody and emotional. Fiber can be really beneficial in clearing out this excess estrogen and bringing your progesterone/estrogen levels back to a healthy balance.

Incorporate more fibrous foods like:

Cruciferous veggies (broccoli, kale, and cauliflower)

Flax seeds

Psyllium husk

B vitamins and Vitamin C

B vitamins and Vitamin C are critical for many functions of the body including optimizing adrenal health, which can help improve the body’s stress response and reduce fatigue.

Adaptogenic Herbs

Adaptogens like Ashwagandha, Rhodiola, and Holy Basil help regulate energy levels, support the body’s natural circadian rhythm, and promote more restful sleep.

Avoid or Reduce Stimulants

Do your best to avoid or reduce added sugars, alcohol, caffeine, and ultra-processed foods.

Well-balanced nutrient-dense meals, regular exercise, and being intentional with caffeine are the basics. But a little extra support can make a big difference in quickly eliminating midday crashes, overcoming brain fog, feelings of overwhelm, and returning to your healthiest weight.

