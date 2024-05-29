Subscribing to Fun

These days you can find a subscription box service for just about anything—toys, books, clothing, self-care, food—you name it, you’ll likely find it.

Here are 10 of our favorite subscription box services for kids of all ages:

Bitsbox: Bitsbox is a learning system that teaches kids how to code. Each level introduces a new computer science concept with a set of app projects that come every month! Bitsbox strives to make STEM education a part of kids’ everyday lives—focusing on computational thinking, computer science, and coding. Designed for kids 6 to 12 years in age. Subscription boxes start at $16.95 a month.

Creation Crate: Unleash your inner inventor with Creation Crates—which combine e-Learning with hands-on projects, so kids aren’t just gathering knowledge, they’re putting it to use. Creation Crate strives to find creative ways to teach all kinds of subjects through hands-on learning. Curriculum-based learning boxes are designed to learn about electronics, chemistry, and engineering. Recommended for ages 10 and up. Boxes start at $39.99.

Crunch Labs: Kids will learn how to think like an engineer as they build their own toys with simple step-by-step instructions. Every month a Build Box arrives with a build-it-yourself STEM toy centered on a different engineering concept, and features a toy that uses that concept for kids to build, learn, and play with. Boxes include the project components, a booklet with picture-based instructions, STEM concept explanations, activities and challenges, and a gear badge that celebrates what they just learned. Designed for kids ages 8 and up. A yearly subscription costs $299.40.

Kids Art Box: Discover and bond through the magic of art, without the headache of looking for the right activities and the right supplies. Kids Art Box comes with everything you need and easy to follow, step-by-step instructions. You’ll get three art activities, one science project, and one visual recipe or origami tutorial, plus high-quality art supplies. No mess ups or meltdowns. Just open the box, start creating, and have fun! This subscription is designed with children between ages 3 and 7 in mind. Boxes start at $38 a month.

KiwiCo Crate: KiwiCo’s nine lines offer monthly educational projects to enhance play and learning. Simply choose your child’s age range, select a crate based on their age and interest, and leave the rest up to KiwiCo to deliver awesome monthly activities! Every single crate is designed by STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math) experts and tested by kids to ensure that every crate is engaging and seriously fun. Starting at $23.95 per month.

Lalo: A new expert-developed learning experience, The Lalo Play Boxes take the guesswork out of parent-led learning with sustainably made and researched-backed toys to support discovery and encourage curiosity from birth to 24 months. The Play Boxes are delivered every two to three months and include beautifully designed, non-toxic toys that support little ones’ big moments of growth and joy. Subscriptions start at $80 per box / Individual boxes start at $90 per box.

Literati: Help maintain and improve kids’ reading skills with custom-picked books delivered monthly through Literati, a kid’s book subscription that sends personalized books for every stage of reading picked by experts. Book curation starts with your child’s reading preferences and improves based on the books added to their library and any feedback given on the titles you receive. Keep the stories they love, and send back anything they don’t with the included prepaid return label. Fourteen different reading levels offered, from babies to 8th grade! Starts at $62.95 a box.

Messy Play: Messy Play offers convenient ready-to-play kits and sensory bins so you can provide the educational and sensory processing benefits of messy play while enjoying time spent with your child. Each Messy Play Kit comes with materials and instructions for three to five activities, an affiliated website with detailed photo instructions, educational resources, and extra ideas for play! All kits are for ages 3 and up, and contain non-toxic, washable materials. Starting at $44 a month.

Raddish Kids: Let your kids discover the joy of baking, cooking, and cultures with Raddish Kids’ clubs. All three Raddish clubs deliver culinary experiences that nurture confidence in the kitchen and beyond, teaching kids and families to cook and bake! Raddish offers an expert framework that makes cooking with kids easy and fun. Kits include step-by-step Recipe Guides and Skill Lessons, a quality kitchen tool, a creative kitchen project, an apron patch, and collectible Table Talk cards. For kids ages 4 and up. Starting at $27.95 a month.

T is for Tot: These Pinterest-like activities made by a toddler mom and kindergarten teacher are designed to prepare your little one for kindergarten. Each kit includes STEM experiments to pique curiosity, arts and crafts projects to encourage creativity, a children’s book to reinforce learning, handmade non-toxic play dough, and more! Explore different themed boxes including camping, space, under the sea, insects, and airplanes. Prices start at $48.

Whatever kit you choose, get ready for endless play, discovery, and learning—all from a box. Enjoy!