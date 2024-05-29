A Family Staycation to Remember at Loews Ventana Canyon Resort

As you start planning your summer getaways, look no further than Loews Ventana Canyon Resort in Tucson which offers something the whole family will enjoy.

This four diamond luxurious resort sits on 100 acres in the Sonoran Desert with stunning mountain views, quick access to Ventana Trail and Sabino Canyon for hiking to the 80-foot natural waterfall, a 36 hole golf course, upscale dining options, and the serene Lakeside Spa.

While this might sound like a great place to escape for a romantic getaway, the recently expanded Loews Loves Families program makes this a destination that your kids will love, too!

You’ll discover kid-friendly dining options, educational programming, and partnerships with Little Spoon and Hello Bello.

I have vivid memories of staying at local resorts with my family growing up, so I was excited to take my son on his first ever resort staycation. Here are some tips and recommendations to help you plan your family’s stay at Loews Ventana Canyon:

Accommodations

Suites for families: If you’re going with young kids (or multiple kids), I highly recommend booking one of the Canyon Suites which has plenty of space and a separate living area. This was especially great when our son would take a nap or go down for the night, we could freely watch a show, sit on the balcony, and just hang out and not disturb him while he slept in the bedroom.

Pack-n-Plays available: Traveling with a baby or toddler? You can request a pack-n-play or portable crib. We had one all set up in our room upon arrival, making it so convenient not to have to bring one with us.

Additionally, because of Loews’ partnership with Hello Bello, we also got a baby amenity kit which included trial-sized baby shampoo and body wash, conditioner, baby lotion, wipes, and an eco-friendly travel case, all complimentary of the resort.

Things to Do

While the bustling Tucson area is just a short drive away offering plenty of fun things to do, Loews Ventana Canyon Resort has its own discovery opportunities to do right on the resort property including:

Stargazing: Three-times-a-week, families can explore the boundless stars and constellations in the night sky through the resort’s observation programs led by the Mt. Lemmon SkyCenter team. Tucson ranks among the world’s top cities for a stellar stargazing adventure the entire family can enjoy.

Flora & Fauna Discovery: Explore nature and the indigenous flora and fauna along the resort’s scenic Window Walk nature trail. While on a leisurely stroll, you can enjoy peaceful sounds and picturesque Sonoran Desert landscapes. Informative signs along the path provide insights about the local plants and wildlife that call Tucson home.

Resort Amenities: There are also a variety of resort amenities that kids will enjoy including yard games, two heated pools and Jacuzzi, and four lighted tennis courts.

Dining:

Blues, Brews, & BBQ Brunch: Plan your stay over a weekend because you don’t want to miss the award-winning Blues, Brews & BBQ Brunch happening every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This was an over-the-top experience, in the best way! With so many different food stations, from charcuterie boards, freshly made omelettes, salads, grilled veggies, and all the traditional BBQ cuisine, there was really something to satisfy any craving. Plus, the live music out on the patio added to the lively atmosphere. It’s definitely a must-do!

Flying V Bar & Grill: Right on the resort property you’ll find Flying V Bar & Grill restaurant which features a stunning backdrop that overlooks the scenic Santa Catalina Mountains. The menu includes an array of Southwestern inspired dishes and flavors. I’d highly recommend trying the Flying V cornbread & mesquite fry bread which comes with guajillo lime whipped butter and Arizona honeycomb. It was delicious!

While my son is too little to remember how great of a stay we had, my husband and I will cherish the memories we made, and the chance we got to slow down and enjoy resort life for a weekend.

For more information or to book your stay, visit loewshotels.com/ventana-canyon