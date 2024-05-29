Discover, Play and Explore at The Children’s Museum Tucson

Get ready for a day of imaginative play, discovery, and learning at the Children’s Museum Tucson.

My husband, son, and I took a trip to Tucson for the weekend this past fall, and I knew we had to plan a stop at the Children’s Museum. It happened to be rainy and cold that day, so an indoor place with many hands-on activities was a perfect way to keep my son active after our car-ride from the Valley.

I’m not sure if it was the lively and bright colors, cheerful atmosphere, or the anticipation of all there was to do—but my son, lit up as soon as we walked through the doors.

With over 17,000 square feet of space, 10 indoor exhibits, and an outdoor courtyard filled with exploration for little ones, kids ages 10 and younger will be enthralled at all there is to discover.

Children’s Museum Oro Valley at Tohono Chul The Children’s Museum Oro Valley (CMOV) at Tohono Chul has indoor and outdoor exhibits, daily activities, and programming for kids and families with a focus on the culture, animals and plants of the Sonoran Desert region. Bring your stroller or wagon to use as you explore the gardens along the way. Open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, with open activity areas and scheduled programs every day. Visitors will experience Tohono Chul and CMOV exhibits and programs for one entry fee. All ages are welcome. Kids five and under get in free year-round!

Exhibits include

Bodyology: Little ones can learn about their body, how to make healthy choices, and the joy of growing, shopping for, and cooking food! Hit the orchard and Flores Mercado before testing chef skills in the cocina.

Curiosity Courtyard: Bang on the drums and pound on the xylophones to fill the courtyard with beautiful music. Or take a moment for reflection and remembrance.

Electricity: Learn all about energy, electrical circuits, solar, generators and a Jacob’s Ladder.

Gravity: Discover how what goes up, must come down. Move the magnetic pieces on the Ball Wall to create a track for the ball to follow, or line up the leaves on the Caterpillar Thriller to send the metal bead caterpillars down the path.

Imagine It: The paint pod encourages visitors to paint on the wall – be prepared to get messy in the best way! The BUILD area has elements of construction, architecture and engineering. In the MAKE space, imaginations will soar with recycled materials, tools and maker guides.

Investigation Station: A hands-on STEM experience, this exhibit is full of science activities that make noise and move! Watch balls and scarves fly through Airways, wonder at the Bernoulli Blower, or challenge friends to a test of balance.

Pet Vet: Always a favorite, this exhibit lets kids “take care” of the pets, from X-rays to baths.

Public Safety: Experience the life of public safety in the firehouse, explore a fire engine, police motorcycle and ambulance!

Sense of Place: Take a tour around Tucson, from Sabino Canyon to Sentinel Peak, with stops at Colossal Cave and Kitt Peak along the way. Scale the heights of Sabino, discover creatures in the cave, and view the heavens in the Kitt Peak telescope. Explore the inside of a saguaro, then top it off with a photo op in front of “A” Mountain – all in one room!

Wee World: For those five and younger, the newly expanded Wee World offers tactile and make-believe opportunities. Take care of the babies, try on a costume, play musical flowers, climb and explore, or sit quietly in the reading corner.

Whistle Stop: Train enthusiasts will love the trains above and around, and one big one to climb through, complete with a bell to ring and horn to sound.

In addition, the Children’s Museum Tucson offers a variety of weekly programs and special events to engage visitors and their families including free admission on Thursday evenings, an inclusion program for families and children with special needs, and more.

My son had a blast exploring and playing at the Children’s Museum Tucson, and my husband and I loved watching his curiosity and imagination come to life.

For more information, visit childrensmuseumtucson.org