Sending Kids to Camp Without the Worry: Safety Questions Every Parent Should Ask

For many families, summer camp is one of childhood’s most memorable traditions. It’s a place where kids build independence, try new activities and form friendships that last far beyond the summer months. But after hearing about tragic events—like the devastating flooding that claimed young lives at a girls’ camp in Texas last summer—it’s completely understandable for parents to feel a little more anxious about sending their children away.

Natural disasters are rare, but they do happen. In Arizona, we’re especially familiar with the risks of monsoon storms and flash flooding, which can develop quickly in certain areas. The good news is that reputable camps take safety planning very seriously, and there are steps parents can take to ensure they’re choosing a camp prepared to handle emergencies.

Look for Accredited Camps

One of the best places to start is by choosing a camp accredited by the American Camp Association (ACA). ACA accreditation means a camp has met hundreds of health, safety and risk management standards. These standards cover everything from staff training and supervision to emergency planning and communication protocols.

Accredited camps are required to regularly review and update their safety procedures, including plans for severe weather and evacuation if necessary.

While accreditation doesn’t eliminate risk entirely, it does show that a camp is committed to maintaining high safety standards.

Ask Questions Before You Register

Parents should never feel hesitant about asking camps detailed safety questions. A good camp will welcome these conversations and provide clear answers.

Some helpful questions include:

What is your emergency response plan?

How do you monitor weather conditions during camp sessions?

Is the camp located in an area that could be affected by flash flooding?

What steps are taken if severe weather is predicted?

Where do campers shelter during storms?

How are parents notified if an emergency occurs?

Understanding the camp’s procedures can help parents feel more confident in their decision.

Learn About the Camp Environment

It’s also helpful to understand the physical environment where the camp takes place. Camps located near rivers, washes or mountainous areas may have specific protocols related to weather monitoring and evacuation routes.

Ask whether staff receive training on weather awareness and whether there are clear communication systems in place to quickly respond to changing conditions.

Trust Prepared Programs

Well-run camps conduct regular safety drills and train staff to stay calm and organized in emergencies. Many also work closely with local authorities and weather services to stay informed about potential risks.

These preparations allow camps to respond quickly if conditions change.

Balancing Caution With Confidence

It’s natural for parents to worry about their children, especially when they’re away from home. But summer camp also provides incredible opportunities for growth, confidence and independence.

By choosing reputable programs, looking for American Camp Association accreditation and asking thoughtful questions about safety procedures, parents can make informed decisions that help protect their children.

Preparation and communication go a long way toward ensuring that summer camp remains what it’s meant to be—a place where kids can explore, learn and create lifelong memories.