Let Them Choose

Why Kids Should Help Pick Their Summer Camp

Summer camp can be one of the most memorable parts of childhood. From trying new activities to making friends and building independence, camp experiences often stay with kids for years. While parents typically lead the planning process, involving your child in choosing their summer camp can make the experience even more meaningful—and successful.

When kids have a voice in the decision, they’re more likely to feel excited and invested in the experience.

Start With Their Interests

Every child has different passions. Some kids love sports, while others gravitate toward art, animals, science or the outdoors. Instead of selecting a camp based solely on convenience or availability, start by asking your child what sounds fun to them.

Do they want to learn horseback riding? Build robots? Perform on stage? Spend time hiking and exploring nature?

Discussing interests can help narrow down options and ensure the camp aligns with what truly excites your child.

Explore Options Together

Once you’ve identified a few possibilities, take time to explore them together. Look at camp websites, browse photos and talk about the activities each camp offers. Many camps provide sample daily schedules or highlight special activities, which can help kids picture what their day might look like.

This process helps children feel included and gives them a clearer idea of what to expect.

Balance Preferences With Practical Needs

Of course, parents still need to consider important factors like cost, location, schedule and safety. Including your child in the process doesn’t mean they make the final decision—but their input should be part of the conversation.

If a child loves animals but the nearest horse camp is too far away, you might explore nature camps or outdoor adventure camps that still connect with that interest.

Building Confidence Before Camp Begins

When children help choose their camp, they often arrive feeling more confident and enthusiastic. Instead of feeling like they were “sent” somewhere, they feel like they’re participating in something they helped pick.

That sense of ownership can ease first-day nerves and encourage kids to dive into new activities.

Turning Camp Into a Positive Experience

Choosing a summer camp together can also open the door to meaningful conversations about trying new things, making friends and setting personal goals for the summer.

By including your child in the process, you’re not just selecting a camp—you’re helping them build excitement, confidence and anticipation for the adventures ahead.