Every summer camp has its official rules: stay with your group, listen to counselors, be kind to others and show up on time for activities. But anyone who has spent even a few days at camp knows there’s another set of guidelines that campers quickly discover on their own.

These are the unwritten rules of summer camp—the ones passed down from experienced campers to first-timers, often learned through trial and error.

Here are a few that campers figure out pretty quickly:

The Best Bunk Gets Claimed First

If you arrive at camp and have a choice of bunks, don’t hesitate. The bottom bunks tend to disappear quickly, especially the ones closest to a window or a fan.

Veteran campers know this and move fast.

First-time campers often take a little longer to decide, only to realize later that the most desirable spots were claimed in the first five minutes.

Always Bring Extra Socks

There’s something about camp that seems to turn socks into a disappearing act. Between muddy trails, lake swims and long days outside, socks can quickly get wet, lost or mysteriously mixed up with someone else’s.

The seasoned camper’s advice? Bring more socks than you think you’ll need.

You’ll be glad you did.

Don’t Forget the Bug Spray

Camp and nature go hand in hand—and so do bugs. Whether it’s mosquitoes buzzing around the lake or the occasional curious insect on a hiking trail, bug spray quickly becomes a camper’s best friend.

Forget it once, and you’ll likely remember to pack it next year.

Flashlights Are Gold After Dark

When the sun goes down and the cabins go quiet, flashlights suddenly become the most valuable item in the bunk. Whether it’s finding your way to the bathroom, digging through a bag for pajamas or sharing ghost stories under the covers, a good flashlight always comes in handy.

S’mores Are Never Just One

Every camper knows the real rule of campfire nights: one s’more is never enough. Sticky fingers, melted chocolate and marshmallows toasted to perfection—or occasionally set on fire—are simply part of the experience.

Everyone Gets Homesick at Least Once

Even the most excited campers sometimes feel a little homesick. It might happen the first night or later in the week when the excitement settles down.

The unwritten rule here is simple: it happens to almost everyone. And just as often, those same campers end up having the most fun once they push through that moment.

The Friendships Happen Fast

One of the most surprising things about camp is how quickly friendships form. Within a few days, the kids who arrived as strangers can feel like lifelong friends.

Shared cabins, group activities and camp traditions have a way of bringing people together.

Camp Has Its Own Kind of Magic

While every camp is different, these unwritten rules tend to show up almost everywhere. They’re part of the rhythm and charm of camp life—lessons that kids discover on their own along the way.

And years later, they’re often the stories campers remember the most.