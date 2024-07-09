The Best Libraries with Indoor Play Areas in Phoenix

With a very active toddler who enjoys getting out and socializing, I made it my mission to start finding libraries with fun play areas. These are especially great during the hot summer months—offering a cool indoor space and something free to do!

Here are some of the best libraries with play areas and large children sections that offer so much more than just books and storytimes:

Apache Junction Library, 1177 N. Idaho Rd., Apache Junction

The large children’s wing includes:

A two-story indoor castle where kids can climb and play in

Soft play

Soft play Blocks, a dollhouse, a puppet theater, wooden play kitchen, shopping cart, puzzles, and more

A shaded playground structure right outside the kids’ area

Burton Barr Public Library, 1221 N. Central Ave., Phoenix

The colorful inviting space which includes:

Puzzles, coloring stamps, board games, stem kits, Legos, Lincoln logs, and more

A children’s garden space outside

Downtown Chandler Library, 22 S. Delaware St., Chandler

Located on the second floor, the children’s section features:

Dress up, play food, a wooden stove and sink, and more

A padded play area for babies and crawlers

Chandler Sunrise Branch, 4930 W. Ray Rd., Chandler

In the youth section there’s plenty of fun things for kids to do including:

A puppet theater, doll house, pretend shopping, play food, puzzles, and an assortment of educational toys including magnets, felt kits, Legos, and more

The Baby Garden – an enclosed soft area for young crawlers

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff

The kids’ area features lots of pretend play including: A kitchen, pots and pans, play food, bins of Legos, an assortment of toys, soft play, puzzles, and more

Peoria Main Library, 8463 W. Monroe St., Peoria

A large exclusive area for kids with plenty of interactive play items including:

Wooden kitchen, play food, doll house, and lots of toys

An outdoor shaded space with a chalk wall and games

Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., Prescott

A cute kids’ corner complete with:

A mini kitchen, pots and pans, play food, trucks, baby dolls, and soft play stacking blocks

A fish tank

Sam Garcia Western Avenue Library. 495 E. Western Ave., Avondale

The whole downstairs is dedicated to kids complete with:

An assortment of Legos, puzzles, dinosaurs, trucks, magna tiles, pretend play, and more

A playground outside

Scottsdale Civic Center Library, 3839 N. Drinkwater Blvd., Scottsdale

A separate kid-friendly space which features:

A castle, bridge, and trees

A train table, Lego table, puzzles, cars, castle toys, magnet wall, wooden kitchen

Coloring and crafts section

Show Low Public Library, 181 N. 9th St., Show Low

This library located in the White Mountains has plenty of fun activities for kids including:

Interactive toys, Legos, coloring, sensory play, magna tiles, and more

An outdoor playground area attached to the library

Sunrise Mountain, 21109 N. 98th Ave., Peoria

The kids’ area has plenty of toys to play with including:

A train table, Lego table, puzzles, a dollhouse, farm, and more

A shaded grassy area outside with some large toys and even a splash pad

Tempe Public Library, 3500 S. Rural Rd., Tempe

The entire lower level is dedicated to kids and teens where you’ll find: