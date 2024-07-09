The Best Libraries with Indoor Play Areas in Phoenix

With a very active toddler who enjoys getting out and socializing, I made it my mission to start finding libraries with fun play areas. These are especially great during the hot summer months—offering a cool indoor space and something free to do!
Here are some of the best libraries with play areas and large children sections that offer so much more than just books and storytimes:
Apache Junction Library, 1177 N. Idaho Rd., Apache Junction
The large children’s wing includes:
- A two-story indoor castle where kids can climb and play in
Soft play
- Blocks, a dollhouse, a puppet theater, wooden play kitchen, shopping cart, puzzles, and more
- A shaded playground structure right outside the kids’ area
Burton Barr Public Library, 1221 N. Central Ave., Phoenix
The colorful inviting space which includes:
- Puzzles, coloring stamps, board games, stem kits, Legos, Lincoln logs, and more
- A children’s garden space outside
Downtown Chandler Library, 22 S. Delaware St., Chandler
Located on the second floor, the children’s section features:
- Dress up, play food, a wooden stove and sink, and more
- A padded play area for babies and crawlers
Chandler Sunrise Branch, 4930 W. Ray Rd., Chandler
In the youth section there’s plenty of fun things for kids to do including:
- A puppet theater, doll house, pretend shopping, play food, puzzles, and an assortment of educational toys including magnets, felt kits, Legos, and more
- The Baby Garden – an enclosed soft area for young crawlers
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff
The kids’ area features lots of pretend play including: A kitchen, pots and pans, play food, bins of Legos, an assortment of toys, soft play, puzzles, and more
Peoria Main Library, 8463 W. Monroe St., Peoria
A large exclusive area for kids with plenty of interactive play items including:
- Wooden kitchen, play food, doll house, and lots of toys
- An outdoor shaded space with a chalk wall and games
Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., Prescott
A cute kids’ corner complete with:
- A mini kitchen, pots and pans, play food, trucks, baby dolls, and soft play stacking blocks
- A fish tank
Sam Garcia Western Avenue Library. 495 E. Western Ave., Avondale
The whole downstairs is dedicated to kids complete with:
- An assortment of Legos, puzzles, dinosaurs, trucks, magna tiles, pretend play, and more
- A playground outside
Scottsdale Civic Center Library, 3839 N. Drinkwater Blvd., Scottsdale
A separate kid-friendly space which features:
- A castle, bridge, and trees
- A train table, Lego table, puzzles, cars, castle toys, magnet wall, wooden kitchen
- Coloring and crafts section
Show Low Public Library, 181 N. 9th St., Show Low
This library located in the White Mountains has plenty of fun activities for kids including:
- Interactive toys, Legos, coloring, sensory play, magna tiles, and more
- An outdoor playground area attached to the library
Sunrise Mountain, 21109 N. 98th Ave., Peoria
The kids’ area has plenty of toys to play with including:
- A train table, Lego table, puzzles, a dollhouse, farm, and more
- A shaded grassy area outside with some large toys and even a splash pad
Tempe Public Library, 3500 S. Rural Rd., Tempe
The entire lower level is dedicated to kids and teens where you’ll find:
- A kitchen, pretend food, a puppet theater, themed bins with toys, sensory play, blocks, a train table, wooden car, and more
- A café offering drinks, snacks, breakfast, and lunch options