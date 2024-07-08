8 Unique Cool Treat Shops Across Arizona

With summer temperatures soaring, what better way to cool off than to enjoy a tasty, refreshing treat! While our state certainly isn’t lacking in a variety of ice cream shops, here are some of the most unique places to check out all across Arizona that will not only satisfy your sweet tooth, but will make for some great Instagram-worthy experiences!

Balboas

2036 N. Gilbert Rd., Mesa • hellobalboas.com

Balboas features a variety of ice cream bars, bananas, and even frozen cheesecake that can be dipped and customized to your liking. Choose combos like “The Couch Potato” featuring crushed potato chips and a Nutella drizzle, “The After School Snack” which consists of pretzels and a peanut butter drizzle, or make your own sweet masterpiece with a variety of dips, toppings, and drizzles to choose from.

Cream of the Crop

3000 E. Ray Rd., Bldg. 6, Ste. 103, Gilbert • creamofthecrop-az.com

Cream of the Crop boasts locally made farm-fresh ice cream with unique flavor options such as Agritopia Mint Chip, Lemon Gingersnap, and Mexican Hot Chocolate—all of which use ingredients from the nearby Agritopia farm whenever possible, making it a true farm-to-table experience. Find out-of-the-box flavors that rotate often depending on seasons or upcoming holidays.

Jake’s Sweet Shoppe

Mesa and Chandler (Inside Jake’s Unlimited) • jakessweetshoppe.com

Jake’s Sweet Shoppe offers one-of-a-kind specialty desserts that are both extravagant and sweet! You’ll find everything from over-the-top (literally!) milkshakes such as the Choco-Lit featuring a brownie slice, chocolate ice cream, chocolate drizzle, chocolate covered strawberry, whipped cream, chocolate baton, with a rim of chocolate icing and chocolate chips. Other favorite treats include classic ice cream sundaes, unique floats, and house-made ice creams, cookie sandwiches and more!

Licks Ice Cream & Coffee

16130 N. Oracle Rd., Tucson • licksicecreamtucson.com

In this Catalina-based shop, cereal is infused into the ice cream, creating nostalgia for your taste buds. Find a variety of Tucson tribute creations such as the Tucson Double Rainbow featuring Lucky Charms gummies, rainbow sprinkles, and a strawberry drizzle. Or try the Catalina Cookie Crisp which is made with chocolate ice cream, cookie crisp cereal, Oreo crumbles, and cookie dough! Licks also has bubble waffles and loads of toppings to choose from to create your own dessert.

Nami – tSoynami

2014 N. 7th St., Phoenix • tsoynami.com

These 100% vegan ice cream treats are made with organic soy and coconut milk with your choice of chocolate, vanilla, or swirl. Then choose from a variety of mix-in options or select one of the signature combinations such as Doughboy with huge chunks of cookie dough and chocolate sauce, Chunky Monkey featuring bananas and pecans, Life’s A Peach – a deconstructed peach cobbler, and more! Everything is plant-based, but with all the same sweet deliciousness that you crave!

The Screamery

Phoenix, Chandler and Tucson • thescreamery.com

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream! The Screamery is Arizona’s first ice cream pasteurizer. All of the ice creams are made locally by using whole and natural ingredients mixed with premium milk and cream that contains no hormones or added fillers. Enjoy unique creations such as Ice Cream Nachos consisting of waffle chips drizzled with hot fudge and topped with a single scoop of ice cream of your choice. Or try an Ice Cream Flight where you can select six flavors to try—perfect for sharing!

The Yard Milkshake Bar

Phoenix and Glendale • theyardmilkshakebar.com

As seen on Shark Tank, this popular milkshake bar features overflowing, out-of-this-world milkshakes that are not only beautiful to look at, but will delight your taste buds, too! Try the Phoenix exclusive creation: The Camelback Mountain. This milkshake consists of orange swirl ice cream in a vanilla ice jar, rolled with blue sprinkles, topped with orange and yellow whipped cream, a chocolate star, and more blue sprinkles. With lots of fun play-on-word creations such as The Cereal Killer, Cookie Monster, and Doughnut Touch my Coffee and Cream—you’ll find so many outrageous and fun options to choose from.

Yonutz

21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Ste. 74-1560, Phoenix • yonutz.com

Donuts or ice cream are enough to get anyone excited, but put them both together and you have a concept that will steal the hearts of many. Yonutz is home to the Smashed Donut featuring a fresh donut, cut in half, stuffed with ice cream, then warmed up and topped with all kinds of decadent choices. Try creations such as the Pebble Rebel Smashed Donut which consists of strawberry ice cream topped with vanilla drizzle, Fruity Pebbles and Cap’n Crunch cereal, or the Party Animal featuring vanilla ice cream, rainbow sprinkles, frosted animal crackers, and mini marshmallows. Yum!