Your Child’s Swim Suit Might Be Sabotaging Their Swim Lessons

When it comes to kids’ clothing, many parents are used to sizing up. Children grow quickly, clothing costs add up, and getting an extra season out of an outfit can feel like a smart win.

Swimwear, however, is one category where sizing up can create unintended problems—especially during swim lessons.

This isn’t about fashion or appearances. It’s about safety, comfort, and helping children get the most out of their time in the water.

The Overlooked Issue With Oversized Swimwear

Swim lessons are hands-on by nature. Instructors support children as they float, kick, glide, and learn proper body positioning. When swimwear doesn’t fit securely, it can create challenges that parents may not notice from the pool deck.

Common issues instructors see include:

Swim bottoms that constantly need adjusting

Straps that slip off shoulders

Fabric that sags, shifts, or exposes private areas

Children becoming distracted or uncomfortable

For kids, this can feel awkward and frustrating. For instructors, it adds an unnecessary layer of concern during lessons that are meant to focus on safety and skill development.

Water Changes How Swimwear Fits

A swimsuit that seems “a little loose but okay” when dry can behave very differently once it’s in the pool.

Water affects swimwear by:

Stretching fabric when wet

Adding weight that pulls suits downward

Creating drag during movement

Breaking down elasticity over time, especially in chlorinated pools

What looks like “room to grow” on land can quickly turn into slipping straps and sagging bottoms once swimming begins.

How Fit Affects Learning and Safety

Loose swimwear doesn’t just affect comfort—it can impact how well a child learns to swim.

Extra fabric creates drag in the water, making movement more difficult. Children may focus more on keeping their suit in place than on learning essential skills like breathing, floating, kicking, or coordinating arm movements.

Swim lessons are an investment in a child’s safety. Properly fitting swimwear helps ensure that time and money are spent on progress—not distractions.

What “Proper Fit” Really Means

Proper fit does not mean tight or restrictive. It means secure.

A well-fitting swimsuit should:

Stay in place during movement

Allow full range of motion

Feel comfortable without constant adjusting

Keep children focused on the lesson, not their clothing

In many cases, this may mean choosing a size that fits snugly rather than one with extra room to grow.

Ideal Swim Lesson Attire

For swim lessons, many instructors recommend:

A snug-fitting rash guard (short or long sleeve)

Secure, well-fitting swim shorts or bottoms

This combination offers several benefits:

Better warmth in indoor pools

Added sun protection outdoors

Fewer wardrobe distractions

Improved comfort and focus during lessons

When clothing stays in place, everyone benefits—children feel confident, and instructors can focus entirely on teaching.

A Simple Rule to Remember

Swim lessons aren’t about style or trends. They’re about:

Safety

Confidence in the water

Building lifelong skills

Sizing up makes sense for everyday clothes like pajamas, sweatshirts, and leggings. But when it comes to swim lessons, a secure fit matters more than extra room. And a well-fitting swimsuit helps children focus on what really matters—learning to swim.

Jackie Follmuth is the owner of Arizona Mobile Swim and a mother of two children with unique learning and educational needs. With more than 15 years of experience in swim instruction and water safety, she specializes in infant and toddler water acclimation using an education-centered, developmentally appropriate approach. Jackie’s work prioritizes confidence, trust, and individualized pacing to create an inclusive, family-centered path to lifelong water safety.