Wednesday, April 22, 2026
HomeArticlesEnter to win tickets to see the early screening of The Sheep...
ArticlesGiveaway

Enter to win tickets to see the early screening of The Sheep Detectives!

Kate Reed
Kate Reed
0

Enter to win tickets to see the early screening of The Sheep Detectives on Saturday, May 2 at Harkins Tempe Marketplace at 10:00am.

See the trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pyZI5oM6hWk

Facebook:  https://www.facebook.com/thesheepdetectives

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thesheepdetectives/

 #TheSheepDetectives

Website: https://www.amazon.com/salp/thesheepdetectives?hhf

 

SYNOPSIS:  In this witty, new breed of mystery, George (Hugh Jackman) is a shepherd who reads detective novels to his beloved sheep every night, assuming they can’t possibly understand. But when a mysterious incident disrupts life on the farm, the sheep realize they must become the detectives. As they follow the clues and investigate human suspects, they prove that even sheep can be brilliant crime-solvers. CAST: Hugh Jackman, Nicholas Braun, Nicholas Galitzine, Molly Gordon, with Hong Chau and Emma Thompson, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Bryan Cranston, Chris O’Dowd, Regina Hall, Patrick Stewart, Bella Ramsey, Brett Goldstein, Rhys Darby. Opens in theaters on May 8. Rated PG

Enter to win 4 tickets here:

Giveaway Entry Form

Enter for your chance to win!

"*" indicates required fields

First Name*
Last Name*
City*
Previous article
Preschool Learning at Home
Kate Reed
Kate Reedhttps://www.raisingarizonakids.com

RELATED ARTICLES

STAY CONNECTED

14,158FansLike
2,110FollowersFollow
904FollowersFollow
9,637FollowersFollow
1,850SubscribersSubscribe

Sign up for our FREE eNewsletter!

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Calendar

search our Calendar

Post View

Important Links

About Us

Advertising

Contact Us

  • Raising Arizona Kids
  • 932 South Hunters Run
  • Show Low, AZ 85901
  • Phone: 480-991-KIDS (5437)
  • Email us

FOLLOW US

© 2026 Raising Arizona Kids, Inc. | All rights reserved | Website by Web Publisher PRO
MORE STORIES

Ryan House: Relief for Caregivers of Children with Life-Limiting Conditions

8 tips for staying cool during a summer pregnancy

Oasis for the Senses

Taking Time Off After a Baby

Tips for Eating Out with Toddlers

Embrace the Season with Sensory Products and a Giveaway!