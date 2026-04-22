Enter to win tickets to see the early screening of The Sheep Detectives on Saturday, May 2 at Harkins Tempe Marketplace at 10:00am.

See the trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pyZI5oM6hWk

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thesheepdetectives

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thesheepdetectives/

#TheSheepDetectives

Website: https://www.amazon.com/salp/thesheepdetectives?hhf

SYNOPSIS: In this witty, new breed of mystery, George (Hugh Jackman) is a shepherd who reads detective novels to his beloved sheep every night, assuming they can’t possibly understand. But when a mysterious incident disrupts life on the farm, the sheep realize they must become the detectives. As they follow the clues and investigate human suspects, they prove that even sheep can be brilliant crime-solvers. CAST: Hugh Jackman, Nicholas Braun, Nicholas Galitzine, Molly Gordon, with Hong Chau and Emma Thompson, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Bryan Cranston, Chris O’Dowd, Regina Hall, Patrick Stewart, Bella Ramsey, Brett Goldstein, Rhys Darby. Opens in theaters on May 8. Rated PG

Enter to win 4 tickets here:

