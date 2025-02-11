Baby Wearing A Guide to Types & Uses

Babywearing has been around for centuries but many parents are nervous to try it. It’s a great hands-free way to walk, cook (carefully), work, and tend to other children. I’ve tried all of these carriers below and like them for various reasons! Of course there are many more styles and brands of carriers but these are my favorites that I’ve personally tried. You can buy carriers secondhand or even borrow them from a lending library if you want to try them first!

Ring Slings

This style is my favorite for newborns up to about 4 months or so (although it can be used much longer–up to 35 lbs). It’s lightweight and easy to carry–I like to have one in the car and one around the house! They’re soft, easy to nurse in, and the size is adjustable. Threading the rings can have a learning curve but once you do it a few times you’ll be a pro.

1. Hope & Plum. This company does not disappoint! The patterns are adorable, two different fabric types (hemp or linen), the staff offers virtual fit checks, and THREE different lengths!

2. Kyte Baby. This was my first brand I used for ring slings so I have a soft spot for them. They’re affordable compared to other brands, soft, easy to use, and neutral colors. These just come in one size (80 inches) which works well for me.

3. Wildbird. Wildbird is newer to me for carriers but I love the fabric choices (linen) and they come in two different lengths and hardware choices.

Onbuhimo

I love onbuhimos for newborns because of the high carry and then again when they’re older (sitting independently) because they love to see everything up high on my back! One of my favorite aspects of this carrier is that there is no waistband so it’s extra comfortable–especially during pregnancy!

4. Happy Baby. This is my go-to for newborns (7 lbs+) and you don’t need an insert! Lots of different colors, fabrics, and they are so soft! The downside is that they are often out of stock but there are usually lots for sale in your local market!

5. Toddler Lenny Lamb. My favorite for 12 months+ because of the wider panel. Comfortable for me and my little one!

6. Sakura. I was definitely taken by surprise with this one because I didn’t think I’d like the leather but I was impressed with how comfortable I was for hours wearing my 20 month old while I volunteered. This carrier is designed for 15 lbs+. The downside is that this carrier is not considered machine washable so it’s a little harder to keep clean.

Traditional ‘Backpack’ Carrier

These are the carriers I prefer for hiking, naps, or longer wear (3 hours +). They’re designed for small babies up to 40+ lbs (typically). They are soft, fold up easily to fit into a diaper bag, wash easily, and allow for discreet nursing. This is how I get practically anything done in those early weeks of having babies. These carries can be worn in the front or back.

7. Happy Baby Original Baby Carrier. This is my go-to choice for carriers. I have a variety of colors and fabrics to coordinate with and have one inside, in the car, in the strollers, and extras for wash day! This one can be used from 7 lbs with no insert which means it’s usually great from day one if you have an average sized baby!

8. Hope and Plum Lark. This carrier was SO different for me but I am truly in love with it. It has two different sizes, wide cross backstraps, and a tall panel for longevity. The downside for me personally is that they opt not to include a cover but I love mine for sunny days. It’s also designed for babies in 3-6 month clothing sizes and up so you can use it when your baby reaches 10 lbs.

Toy Carriers for Kids

If your older child loves pretend play, consider a matching or coordinating toy carrier! Perfect for stuffed animals, dolls, and maybe even large action figures. A great gift for a big sibling!