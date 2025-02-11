WATCH D.O.G.S.® Program Brings Father Involvement to Deer Valley School

In an effort to get more dads volunteering at their kids’ school, Norterra Canyon Elementary in the Deer Valley School District, has implemented the WATCH D.O.G.S.® (Dads of Great Students) program – one of the largest and most respected family and community engagement initiatives nationwide.

Established in 1998, the WATCH D.O.G.S.® program invites fathers and father figures to volunteer for at least one full day during the school year, generating millions of volunteer hours in support for students and educators.

Anthony Esparza, a dad to a second grader at Norterra Canyon Elementary, was asked by principal Theresa Milks if he would help head the program.

“I’ve always been volunteering and getting dads involved at the school,” said Esparza. “The principal was familiar with the WATCH D.O.G.S.® program and asked if I was interested in volunteering and heading it up.”

As part of the program, WATCH D.O.G.S.® seeks to boost male involvement in schools, assisting as crossing guards, car/bus rider facilitators, hallway monitors, library assistants, lunchroom helpers, classroom tutors, and playground/gymnasium coaches.

“It’s designed to give dads a pathway to volunteer and be involved in their child’s education,” said Esparza. “It’s super important that they’re engaging with their own children – the students really light up when they see their dads in their classroom.”

Not only does it positively impact the dad and their child, but the WATCH D.O.G.S.® program also brings about many other encouraging benefits including:

Positive Male Role Models: Students benefit from having male role models in their lives, especially as the number of male teachers declines.

Enhanced Security: The presence of WATCH D.O.G.S.® increases security, fostering a conducive learning environment.

Meaningful Engagement: Fathers and father figures spend valuable time with their students and understand the significant impact they can have.

Educational Partnership: WATCH D.O.G.S.® learn how to better support the school's educational goals.

While the 2024-2025 school year is the first year of the WATCH D.O.G.S.® program at Norterra Canyon Elementary, they have already enlisted 60 dads to sign up and have goals to continue growing and expanding.

“The biggest thing for year one is getting everyone within the school more comfortable with dads being around in the classroom during the day,” said Esparza. “I love meeting new dads and engaging them, finding the shy ones and getting them involved, too.”

In addition to their volunteer hours in the schools, the WATCH D.O.G.S.® have also hosted a variety of social events including a pizza night, a Veteran’s Day event, Thanksgiving feast, and have an upcoming Donuts with Dad breakfast planned.

As the first school in Arizona to lead the program, Norterra Canyon Elementary hopes to set a good example and encourage more schools throughout the state to adopt and implement the program.

“We want to lead that charge and engage hundreds of fathers as a program,” said Esparza. “We have had a good amount of schools reaching out to find out more. All it takes is a small group of dads to start the program who invite their friends and other dads to grow it. The more community impact we can have the better.”

To find out more about the WATCH D.O.G.S.® initiative, visit dadsofgreatstudents.com