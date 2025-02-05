

A Co-working Space for Moms & Babies

Mommy Mingle offers a unique co-working environment designed specifically for work-from-home mothers. The new space located in Queen Creek allows moms to work alongside their little ones with the help of childcare services right on site.

“We understand that balancing the roles of being a present mother and maintaining productivity at work can be challenging,” said Natalie Mallet, founder and CEO of Mommy Mingle. “As a work-from-home mom myself, I created this space to address these challenges and support other moms in achieving their professional and personal goals.”

The Mommy Mingle facility operates out of the large basement in Mallet’s house, creating a warm and cozy home-like environment for both moms and kids.

Working moms will find three office spaces: two communal co-working desks and one private office for calls or meetings. Additionally, there is a communal lounge area and a coffee bar, providing a space for women to connect and build their community. Moms are welcome to bring snacks or a lunch – there’s even a little kitchen space to store food in the fridge and a dining table if needed.

The childcare space offers a fun and inviting environment for children who are walking stably to 5 years old. Cassie Crismon, the lead childcare specialist, has 12 years of experience being an in-home nanny and is currently pursuing an early education degree.

She says her biggest passion is tailoring care to each child. Kids are led through structured activities, circle time, arts & crafts, as well as free play and snack time. Currently, Mommy Mingle has a 1 to 5 caregiver to child ratio.

To accommodate varying needs and schedules, Mommy Mingle offers tiered memberships as well as drop-in options. The flexible membership plans allow moms to use the space according to their needs without being tied to a specific number of days per week, allowing moms to utilize their hours as it best suits their schedule.

Moms can choose from two daily time slots: 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. or 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. There’s also the option to book both time slots for a full day.

Beyond the working space, Natalie says she plans to make Mommy Mingle a community for moms to connect, offering social gatherings including a weekly Women’s Circle as well as Mommy Mingle events.

Through its co-working and childcare services, Mommy Mingle is on a mission to create an environment that is both collaborative and nurturing so that no mother should have to choose between her career and her children.

For more information or to sign up for a membership, visit mymommymingle.com