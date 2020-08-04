Children’s Museum of Phoenix offers a creative “break in a box”

Each box contains four weeks of activities with five activities per week: fun, hands-on, engaging activities that, while educational, offer children a much-needed break from academic screen time.

On Labor Day, the Children’s Museum of Phoenix will launch its newest labor of love: activities in a box for children who need a creative outlet while education remains virtual for at least the first few weeks of the new school year.

The THINKER PLAYER CREATOR BOX is designed for ages 4 to 9. Each box contains four weeks of activities with five activities per week: fun, hands-on, engaging activities that, while educational, offer children a much-needed break from academic screen time.

Each box includes an instruction guide, a schedule, project supplies, art materials and access to virtual content that fits with the weekly themes, plus a special themed content bonus bag from AZ Milk Producers.

Themes include:

Effective Detectives

Ready. Set. Road Trip!

Superhero Adventures

PAWsome Pets

World of Magic and Fantasy

Going, Going, Green

Dinosaur Discovery

Cosmic Cadets

Twenty boxes will be available for at-risk kids through a scholarship underwritten by Barker Pacific Group, Inc.

Boxes and online content are designed to be an easy and safe experience for kids and parents. Each item in the box will be cleaned with a disinfectant by a Museum staff member wearing a mask and gloves so parents can feel safe about the cleanliness of the items being provided.

Prices are $139 per box for non-members and $119 per box for members. Boxes will be available for contact-less, curbside pick up at the Museum with AZ Milk Producer’s Daisy the Cow delivering the box to your car.

Register here for a THINKER PLAYER CREATOR BOX.

The Children’s Museum of Phoenix remains closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A reopening date has yet to be decided as the Museum staff continue to monitor the situation.